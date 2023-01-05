Another year in the books... and a new one just getting started. We all probably have hopes and dreams for the new year (no more formula or kids’ medicine shortages? a girl can dream!) — but some of us have made specific goals, too. Here are 16 that readers shared with the Scary Mommy Confessional.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.

I make goals, no resolutions. Usually how many books I want to read! Confessional #85674938

Reestablish boundaries: my sister and co can f*ck off Confessional #86579929

It will NOT be anything to do with diet culture, that’s for sure!! Confessional #80123387

I hate resolutions. I never make them. I try to just be the best person I can be every year. Confessional #89902930

I’m getting my boobs lifted in January. I resolve to flaunt it!! Confessional #87738902

I’m resolving to be less judgy of others and try to stop comparing myself so much Confessional #89028492

Start sticking up for myself more especially to my MIL and not wait for my husband to do it Confessional #85763747

I want to be more present Confessional #82749840

One day a month for me! - massage, nails, girls day, etc Confessional #88990938

No resolutions! I don’t make them. If you want to change your life do it NOW, not on 1/1. Confessional #87729389

I wish I could make resolutions for everyone else that they had to follow! Confessional #87647492

To spend less time volunteering so I can have more quality time with my kids! Confessional #86749248

To leave my husband Confessional #81098749

F*ck it. If I was gonna be better, I would have done it by now. Confessional #84759384

To forgive myself more. To realize that I’m doing the best I can. Confessional #85645452