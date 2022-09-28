You see the flowery tributes from friends, acquaintances, and influencers on social media every Mother’s Day and Father’s Day: posts about the world’s best moms and dads, singing the praises of the previous generation. It’s far less common to read an uncensored critique of that same generation, even though you may hear it behind closed doors from people you’re really close to. So without futher ado, here are 15 confessions about people’s own parents and families — most of which are pretty brutal, but as I said... there’s a reason you’re not reading them on Facebook!

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.

I wish i could move away from my narcissistic mom. Confessional #5976138

My mother moved in with us and it us driving me insane. She constantly argues with my 7yr olds. Confessional #850191

I’m terrified of if I’ll be a good new mother or if I’ll repeat bad generational habits Confessional #3349024

Having children opened up old wounds and makes me not want to speak to my Mom. Confessional #6628302

I wish my disabled Mom would find someone else to care for her so I can put my kids first Confessional #7590381

My mom living with us makes having our first baby 100 times harder than being alone. Confessional #8893129

I have rage dreams about my dysfunctional family of origin. Confessional #856491

My MIL and Mom make me feel less than Confessional #580592

I am still mad that neither one of our parents will take the kids overnight. It’s been 4 years. Confessional #7548805

I wish my mom understood that it wasn’t just that she lost her husband, but I lost my dad, too Confessional #5793486

Being a nurturing mother is hard. I was not nurtured as a child and it feels very forced. 100% worth it. Confessional #586982

My baby shower was just a show for my mother to feel involved, and it was a disaster. 🤷🏻‍♀️ Confessional #3323819

The last thing I want is to be compared to my mother Confessional #7580239

I’m so afraid my daughter is going to grow up and resent me like I did with my mom Confessional #44371902