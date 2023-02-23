From The Confessional: ‘I’d Rather Sleep Than Have Sex’
The honest truth about sex after kids, from 29 anonymous parents.
Whether sex now is worse than before you became a parent or it’s never been better, chances are something about it has changed along the way. Which may be why when it comes to sex, people sure have a lot to share with the Scary Mommy Confessional. Some readers get really honest about particularly hot or awkward moments in the bedroom... while others share about years-long dry spells — wanted or not. In honor of Scary Mommy’s Sex Issue, here are 29 juicy new confessions about what’s going on (or not, as the case may be) when the lights go out.
Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.
I resent my hubs for putting all sex initiation on me. Like I don’t have enought to do/on my mind.
I’d rather masturbate in the shower than have Sex with my husband
My husband loves our sex life but I find it too routine.
I’d rather sleep than have sex.
I feel like I’ve had all the sex I need in this life. Can I be done now?
I fantasize about gagging my husband and dominating him, he’d never guess I think about it
I hate sex and it’s one more thing I have to do for someone else.
My husband has no libido and I’m horny as f*ckkk, it’s killing our marriage
Love my husband, but I really miss his 23 year old d!ck. His 43 year old one isn’t the same
We have a 6yo but are mostly asexual; The kind of shade I get when I say that to people is 😒
It’s become a chore I complete as quickly as possible so I can go to sleep
Sometimes I have to watch lesbian porn to get in the mood. Im straight!
Since baby 5 I have 0 interest in sex. SO doesn’t understand at all
I have chronic pain, zero sex drive, afraid my husband is going to cheat
After our first born we had a 2 YEAR dry spell. Literally wanted nothing going up there
I wish more men understood that doing your fair share and listening are aphrodisiacs
It’s not as good as it was before the baby... I’m afraid it never will be
I don’t like sex with my husband it’s boring and I can’t say what I really want to do
I avoid sex with my partner because he’s so bad at it.
I’ve been having an affair with a coworker on and off for 7+ years.
I haven’t had sex with my husband in 3 years and I’m not sad about it. I hate sex!
Having the best sex of my life post 40. Right person right time I guess
I once farted when a guy was down on me. Clearly it ended
I’m so bored in my marriage I’m having fantasy play with a friend...
I have zero sex drive and it’s becoming a problem in my marriage.
I don’t know how people keep having sex with their spouse forever. I’m all set thanks.
Sometimes sex feels like another job to get through in the day
H loves foreplay but it does nothing for me. Can we just get this done please?
After 15 yrs of marriage, we started changing things up and we’re having so much fun!
