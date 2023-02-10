There’s the kind of tired that comes from not getting enough sleep; it’s safe to say that pretty much all parents have that kind. But there’s also the kind of tired that comes from general parenting, household responsibilities, societal expectations, feeling touched-out... and everything else you might have on your plate. This week in the Scary Mommy Confessional, 12 parents share about what’s making them really, really, really tired.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun.

I’m so tired from mentally carrying all the weight of the family. Confessional #4569923

I am so $&@% tired of nothing happening in my home unless I orchestrate it and follow up. Confessional #49382738

Tempted to plan a work trip to get a break from kids/husband. I’m exhausted beyond repair. Confessional #46273020

Dealing with my kid’s mental health makes me so tired 😪 Confessional #47263546

I’m so tired of all the sports on top of a full time stressful job and being a single parent! Confessional #42378840

Exhausted from always being the default parent Confessional #458273324

My 12.5yo old is EXHAUSTING. I’ve been fighting this child since he was born. I fear we will never get along and he will forever resent me. Confessional #47388493

I just need a break! Confessional #45748938

I need a break from my hubs and kids or I might lose it Confessional #45834495

All I want for my birthday is a getaway far away from my family. Confessional #448393993

Everything feels like a chore. Confessional #463883894