12 Frozen Treats You’ll Want To Stockpile This Summer

Summer is here, and with it long, sticky, hot days spent outdoors at beaches, pools, parks, and playgrounds. And nothing — I repeat, nothing — pairs better with the inherently nostalgic and whimsical feeling this season brings like a frozen treat. Whether you slurp it up outside with slushy goodness dripping down your hand or head indoors to grab something out of the freezer and plop down to enjoy it in the A/C, ice cream is the sweetest way to cool off in the summer.

But maybe you’re tired of the standard Neopolitan tub everyone gets for summer gatherings. Maybe you’re craving something new that can become your go-to frozen treat over the next few months. Well, look no further. We rounded up both fresh picks and a few on-repeat favorites that’ll help keep your temp down and your spirits up.

Mango Cream Bars Trader Joe's You really can never go wrong with Trader Joe’s frozen treats section, and these Mango Cream Bars prove it. “Warning: highly addictive and will ruin you to all other ice cream bars!” cautions Katie Garrity, Scary Mommy News & Social Editor, noting, “These are the perfect mix of creamy and fruity. Perfectly refreshing for summer!”

Island Way Sorbet Island Way Pretty much all Scary Mommy editors agree: These sorbets are real winners. “When I picture a ‘little treat’ in my mind's eye, a cute little half-lemon filled with delectable sorbet pops into my head. It's one of the four Island Way sorbet flavors, and they are just the best. Everything about them feels special, including the cute presentation, and they taste divine,” says Scary Mommy News & Social Deputy Editor Sarah Aswell.

Pop-Tarts Ice Cream Sandwiches Wal-Mart I was scrolling on Instagram one night when I came across a reel from Stefan Johnson (aka Cleveland Snack Daddy) revealing that these Pop-Tarts Ice Cream Sandwiches exist. Can you name any kid who wouldn’t think this is elite? Their favorite summer breakfast and summer dessert joined forces!

Tru Fru Nature’s Bananas in Milk Chocolate & Peanut Butter TruFru I am a diehard fan of TruFru. Because it’s made with clean ingredients, with fresh fruit at the heart, I always feel like I’m making a solid choice if I grab these. Plus, they’re all so very delicious! Their newest flavor, bananas dipped in peanut butter and milk chocolate, is a dream and guaranteed to be in regular rotation at our house.

Dove Ice Cream Minis in Mocha & Strawberry Dove I’ll be a Dove stan until the day that I die thanks to delightful little treasures like these Ice Cream Minis. New this year are mocha (dark chocolate-coated) and strawberry (milk chocolate-coated), which make the perfect pick if you just need your chocolate fix.

Strawberries & Cream Gelato Trader Joe's Summer just makes me gravitate toward all things strawberry, and you can’t get much better than TJ’s Strawberries & Cream Gelato. Trust me: If you haven’t tried it yet, add it to the list. It’s made in Italy (!), so it has more milk than cream, giving it a light but still super velvety quality. Strawberry purée, candied strawberry pieces, and actual vanilla bean specks elevate it even more.

Frollies Frollies Say hello to the frozen treat your entire household will quickly become obsessed with. Says Editor-in-Chief Kate Auletta, “My kids are newly obsessed with Frollies. They taste like sorbet — which is a welcome change from other icier fruit pops out there — and come in yummy, summery flavors (the watermelon is a household fave).”

Hold the Cone Minis Trader Joe's Yes, sorry, another Trader Joe’s entry. What can we say? They know what they’re doing. These “Hold the Cone” treats are like mini versions of the classic drumstick-style dipped cones we all know and love, and they’re seriously such crowd pleasers with kids.

Outshine Pineapple Fruit Bars Outshine Ah, a true classic! But hey, classics can always be improved upon. Take it from Lifestyle and Entertainment Senior Editor Samantha Darby, who has the best hack for grown-up treat time: “I personally am obsessed with the Outshine Pineapple Fruit Bars, and sometimes I like to dip them in rum at the pool.” They also have a pina colada version, if you really want to make it a party.

Helados Mexico Mini Cream Paleta Variety Pack Helados Mexico Let me put you onto these, in case you’ve somehow missed their magic. Helados Mexico creates frozen treats rooted in Latin American tradition, and using real ingredients: real fruit, real cane sugar, real cream. Their cream paletas are the perfect size for summer cooldown snacking, and they’re seriously ~so creamy~ and dreamy (coconut is my #1). I also like the chocolate-dipped versions, but my kids can’t get enough of the chamoy ones.

Otter Pops Otter Pops Let’s be real: Otter Pops scream ‘90s summer! Take yourself back to simpler times with these freezer staples.

So, which ones are you stocking up on this summer?