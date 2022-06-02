There's so much to love about summer... except how those warm temperatures quickly melt all our favorite cold foods. Hot summer days always start with the best intentions: You whip the Cool Whip, chop the melons, and mix the berries. You even find the "perfect" spot for them on the shaded end of your picnic table. It doesn't matter, though. Within an hour, everything is melted or mushy. You love cool, sweet fruit in the summer! But not when it's been baked in the oppressive summer sun. How do you keep your favorite cold treats cold? Luckily, there's a super easy and super cheap (aka free) hack, courtesy of the good people of Instagram.

As Insta personality Shannon (@athomewith.shannon) shows all her followers, you really only need a few "disposable" foil casserole pans, some water, and your freezer. She simply fills one pan with an inch or two of water and sets it flat in the freezer to harden. When it's time to serve the cold foods, they're put in another casserole pan (or two) and set atop the ice in pan No. 1.

If you’ve ever been to a salad bar, you know that this is pretty much the essence of how these work — except you don’t have to empty your ice bin to make it happen. And as a bonus, the larger piece of ice will take longer to melt. You could even sprinkle in rock salt when freezing, which lowers the freezing point and helps it keep from melting longer. (Please don’t ask about salt on icy roads. It’s confusing science.)

While Shannon uses a large pan under two small ones, there’s really no limit to how you set this up. You could easily put two same-sized pans together with the sheet of ice between them. These pans are supposed to be somewhat disposable since, if you bake a casserole in them, they’ll get super gross, making it tempting to toss them. But there’s no reason you must discard after use. You could reuse the same few pans all summer to keep your cool snacks cool on the picnic table. Go wild; make them your designated summer fruit cooling pans.

Need more cool summer hacks?

There's more than one way to stay cool and keep your food and drinks cold while enjoying them in the summer heat. Next time you have your mind set on playing or eating in the great (hot) outdoors, try these hacks, too.