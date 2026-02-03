Hot take: I love Galentine’s Day way more than Valentine’s Day. This could be because my birthday is pretty close to Valentine’s Day, so I feel like I always get jipped, or it could be because I just love hanging out with my girlfriends and celebrating female friendship!

Either way, Galentine’s Day is the best made-up holiday there ever was. Apparently, a lot of women feel similarly because when one guy tried to cut down the magic of Galentine’s Day, women came out in full force to eviserate his ass.

In a Thread post with now over 1.2k replies, one guy said, “Galentines Day” is just a way for single women to make themselves feel important.”

After his post went viral, thousands of people clapped back in the comments.

Threads

“So what I’m hearing is, you’re upset women found a way to celebrate each other without needing male approval,” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “I celebrate galentines as a married woman. Cry me a river.”

“What would you prefer us to do instead creative director of womanhood?” one asked sarcastically.

“Lonely Man Syndrome is a real bitch, isn't it?” another asked.

Another pointed out, “Wait… Males have Super Bowl parties, poker nights, and fantasy leagues to feel important, but women celebrating friendship is suddenly a problem? I guess by your logic, anything a woman does that doesn’t center males is insecurity. 😂”

A guy chimed in and said, “You say that like it’s something wrong with it. Please delete this, bro 🤦🏽‍♂️”

The OP replied, “You responded like something was wrong with it. I stated my opinion. I know what you’re doing I’m not mad at you 🤣”

One woman tried to be kind and educate this dude.

“Galentines day isn’t only for single women. I’d rather teach you than tease you about being uninformed,” she wrote.

Unfortunately, in true man fashion, he responded: “Why do you have to make up a fake holiday to show your friends some love?”

Newsflash to this man: all holidays are made up!

One woman said, “i agree & i love that for them because it harms absolutely no one… on the contrary misogyny is just a way for men to make themselves feel important & look where its gotten us🤔”

The OP denied his misogynistic tone and replied, “This is [mysogany]? That’s a new one”

“well yes… the subtext of your post is “i need to police women enjoying themselves because that threatens me” which is a textbook misogynistic micro-aggression,” she replied.

The entire Thread of women reading this man for filth is here.