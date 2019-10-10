70+ Boo-rific Halloween Jokes And Riddles For Kids And Ghouls Alike
As spooky and sugar-filled as Halloween is, it’s also a time where kids can look as silly on the outside as they feel on the inside. Has there ever been a better time to get your giddy ghouls giggling? We’re here to help you give your kids another treat in the form of laughter: here’s a list of our favorite spooky, kid-friendly Halloween jokes full of ghosts and pumpkins. Rattle them off to those little candy-consuming monsters and watch them gleefully add these to their own list of jokes they tell their friends.
Mummy approved, these clean puns and one-liners will have your little werewolves howling with laughter. Between ghost jokes, vampire jokes, werewolf jokes, and Halloween knock-knock jokes, there’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained. Get cackling, witches!
Best Halloween Jokes and Riddles
- What animal dresses up and howls? A wear-wolf.
- What do birds give out on Halloween? Tweets.
- Why did the scarecrow get a promotion? He was outstanding in his field.
- Why are cemeteries so popular? Everyone’s dying to get in.
- Why was the Witch’s broom late? It over-swept.
- What kind of music do mummies listen to? Wrap music.
- What’s a skeleton’s favorite instrument? A trom-bone.
- What’s the best thing to put into pumpkin pie? Your teeth.
- Why are spiders great web developers? They like finding bugs.
- Why do vampires always seem sick? They’re always coffin.
- What’s scarier than a monster? A momster.
- Why are ghosts such bad liars? You can see right through them.
- How does a witch style her hair? With scare-spray.
- What do you call two witches who live together? Broomates.
- Why don’t vampires have a lot of friends? Because they are a pain in the neck.
- What do birds say on Halloween? Trick or tweet.
- What happens to a vampire in the snow? Frostbite.
- What do you call a witch at the beach? A sand-witch.
- What kind of monster likes to dance? The boogeyman.
- Where do werewolves store their junk? A were-house.
- Where do ghosts like to go swimming? Lake Erie.
- What’s a ghost’s favorite dessert? Ice scream.
- What was the ghost’s favorite band? The Grateful Dead.
- How did the vampire marathon end? Neck and neck.
- What kind of boat does a vampire travel in? A blood vessel.
- Why don’t mummies have time for fun? They are too wrapped up in their work.
- Where does Dracula keep his money? In a blood bank.
- Why can’t Dracula play baseball? He lost his bat.
- What does a ghost keep in his stable? Nightmares.
- What did the werewolf eat after his teeth cleaning? The dentist.
- What did the skeleton buy at the grocery store? Spare ribs.
- Why was the ghost crying? He wanted his mummy.
- Where does the zombie live? On a dead-end street.
- What is a ghost’s least favorite candy? Life Savers.
- What is a vampire’s favorite dog? A bloodhound.
- What room do ghosts avoid? The living room.
- What’s the first thing black cats do on Halloween morning? They wake up.
- Why don’t skeletons watch horror movies? They don’t have the guts.
- Knock, knock… Who’s there? Ice cream! Ice cream who? Ice cream, you scream, we all scream for Halloween!
- Knock, knock… Who’s there? Ben! Ben who? Ben waiting to go out trick or treating all day!
- Knock, knock… Who’s there? Phillip! Phillip who? Phillip my bag with Halloween candy, please!
- Knock, knock… Who’s there? Bee. Bee who? Bee-ware, all the ghosts are out on Halloween!
- Knock, knock… Who’s there? Boo! Boo who? Don’t cry! It’s only Halloween!
- Knock, knock… Who’s there? Ice cream! Ice cream who? Ice cream every time I see a zombie!
- Knock, knock… Who’s there? Ivan. Ivan who? Ivan to suck your blood!
- Knock, knock… Who’s there? Witches. Witches who? Witches the way to the haunted cemetery?
- Knock, knock… Who’s there? Diane. Diane who? Diane to eat my Halloween candy!
- Knock, knock… Who’s there? Eddie. Eddie who? Eddie body get dressed, it’s time to go Trick-or-Treating!
- Knock, knock… Who’s there? Frank! Frank who? Frankenstein!
- Knock, knock… Who’s there? Voodoo. Voodoo who? Voodoo you think you are?
- Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ghost. Ghost who? Ghost stand over there and I’ll bring you some candy!
- What do you call an athletic pumpkin? A jock o’ lantern.
- Why do pumpkins do so badly in school? Because they had all their brains scooped out.
- Why do pumpkins sit on people’s porches? They have no hands to knock on the door.
- What did the orange pumpkin say to the green pumpkin? “You look a little sick.”
- What position does a ghost play in soccer? Ghoul-keeper.
- What do you do when a ton of ghosts show up at your house? Hope that it’s Halloween!
- What room in a ghost’s house is most unnecessary? The living room.
- Why wouldn’t the ghost eat liver? He didn’t have the stomach for it.
- Why are some ghosts so happy? Every shroud has a silver lining.
- Why do ghosts and demons get along so well? Demons are a ghoul’s best friend.
- Why did the Headless Horseman get a job? He was trying to get ahead in life.
- How can you tell a vampire has been in a bakery? All the jelly has been sucked out of the jelly donuts.
- What do ghosts wear when their eyesight is blurry? Spooktacles.
- What would be the national holiday for a nation of vampires? Fangs-giving!
- What’s a zombie’s favorite cereal? Rice Creepies.
- Where do ghosts go on holidays? The Boohamas.
- What do you call a chunky pumpkin? A plumpkin.
- Where do baby ghosts go during the day? Day-scare.
- How do ghosts search the web? They use “Ghoul-gle.”
- What did one thirsty vampire say to the other as they were passing the morgue? “Let’s stop in for a cool one.”
- What goes “ha-ha-ha-ha-ha” right before a gigantic sounding crash and then keeps laughing? A monster laughing its head off!
- Why is a cemetery a great place to write a story? Because there are so many plots there!
