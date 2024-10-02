‘I Keep Having Sexy Dreams About An Ex. I’m Married!’

We haven’t quite made it to cuffing season yet, and maybe that’s why so many of this week’s confessions center on the opposite of hooking up — as in, lots of moms have breakups on the brain. Naturally, some of those breakups (real or imagined) concern romantic relationships. What is it about this time of year that just sort of makes you want to throttle your partner? But it isn’t just people we want to break up with... it’s also our kids, in-laws, business, partners, jobs, and even sex.

Are you feeling the ninth-month itch, too? Keep reading to find out what’s driving moms to the brink of breaking up in this batch of revelations from the Confessional.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I want to officially break up with my best friend. That negative energy must go... Confessional #91155965

I wish my husband would just disappear. Confessional #91319616

I’m finally leaving my relationship but haven’t told him yet. Confessional #91947704

I’m not enjoying the school PTA. It shouldn’t be this time-consuming and draining. Confessional #91342392

I’m getting divorced and not sad about it at all! Confessional #90506702

I’m a teacher and not sure I’m going to make it through this school year! Confessional #91934903

Talking to an ex-friend, and I haven’t told anyone. Sadly, I know it will not lead to us being friends again. Confessional #90142179

My husband’s business partner is going to bankrupt us; there is nothing we can do about it. Confessional #90512138

My husband is going to Hawaii with his mistress next week, four days after my birthday. Confessional #90932500

I f*cking hate my job. Confessional #90653807

I cannot wait to have this election over. My kids need healthy debate, not hate. Confessional #91248866

I don’t wanna have sex; I’d rather sleep. Confessional #91505417

Sometimes I HATE working with men. Confessional #90109706

I’m only staying with my husband for the kids. Confessional #91707749

After a full weekend of teaching, I feel like a squeezed lemon by the weekend and have nothing left for my family. Confessional #91593080

I don’t want to vacation with my husband’s family anymore. My brother-in-law is awful. Confessional #91524539