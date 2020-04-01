Everyone says that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Sure, but very few people talk about the fact that a lot of breakfast foods look, taste, and act more like desserts. Think about it: Waffles are rarely topped with anything healthy. Even when they’re piled with strawberries, the berries are usually macerated and sugary sweet. And the world’s best pancakes, chocolate-chocolate chip, are hardly what the doctor ordered. Yeah, that stuff is delicious, but for actual breakfast we need something a little more breakfast-like and with a better mix of healthful nutrients. We need hearty food that will power and keep us full until whatever delicious lunch recipe we whip up.

Don’t take our word for it, though. The Mayo Clinic suggests that adults who eat healthier breakfasts are more likely to keep control over their blood sugar and perform better at work. Kids who eat healthier breakfasts are able to concentrate better and make better grades. So, what are we eating? We’ve gone ahead and suggested some healthy breakfast foods to start your day right.

Lean Protein

Not all proteins are the same. “Lean proteins” are protein sources that don’t have a bunch of added fat. In the meat department, that would be chicken or turkey, but you can find lean proteins beyond the meat counter. Protein is considered a macronutrient because you need a lot of it. It’s especially important in building muscle and strengthening bones, but it also helps your hair, skin, and nails.

Low-fat Dairy

Just a glass of milk would cut it, really. Interestingly enough, a glass of milk not only contains a ton of vitamins we need each day but it’s also another way to incorporate the aforementioned protein. However, milk isn’t exactly a solid suggestion for a healthy breakfast food. You can kick up your daily-intake in all kinds of yummy ways. Any time you can include a low-fat dairy into your breakfast routine, you’re giving your body necessary doses of everything from vitamin A to zinc.

Fruits and Veggies

We already know that one of the best ways to eat is to eat colorful. Fruits and vegetables are packed with more necessary vitamins. According to the American Heart Association, an adult should get about four servings of fruit and five servings of vegetables every day. Might as well start at breakfast.

Mexican Fruit Cups

Bowl of delicious berries

Fruit Kabobs

Whole Grains

Read the label. “Whole wheat” isn’t the same thing as “whole grain” and whole grain usually implies “seedy.” The biggest benefit of whole grains? They offer dietary fiber which helps lower cholesterol and your chances of heart disease.

Got it? Now, eat up. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some healthy breakfast food ideas to give you a head start in the morning.

Breakfast Egg Frittata Muffins

These make-ahead egg muffins can be as vary based on what you’re craving at the moment and what you happen to have in the pantry and fridge. Whip eggs with chopped veggies, breakfast meats, and cheese and pour into a greased muffin tin. Bake and refrigerate for easy reach in the mornings. Best part, you can tailor them to your kid’s tastes while adding some more refined ingredients like goat cheese for the adults. It might also be a perfect way to introduce these complex flavors to kids.

Buckwheat With Yogurt

Americans may not be as familiar with buckwheat, but it’s a ubiquitous grain all over the world. It’s also an absolute super food and has a high iron content. You can find it at nearly every large supermarket, boil it just like rice and serve for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Plate with some yogurt for a delicious and filling breakfast.

Breakfast Blueberry Soup

Okay, hear us out here. There are plenty of countries out there that begin their morning with a warming soup, especially during the chilly months. And soups don’t have to be savory, either. Try Swedish blueberry soup, a favorite among athletes during the colder months. Think blueberries, maple syrup (or brown sugar), and your open mouth. The Swedes love their blueberry soup so much they serve a chilled version in the summer months.

Egg-in-a-Hole

This classic breakfast dish might take a second longer than just an egg on top of toast but kids are visual eaters, so they’re more likely to enjoy how cool this savory egg in a toasty bread looks. Simply toast up bread, then cut a hole in the center where you crack open an egg. Garnish with roasted red peppers, some spinach, or simply with some salt and shredded cheese, based on your kiddo’s preferences, and serve as a hearty and filling breakfast.

Vegetable and Cheese Frittata

Think of this as an easy way to sneak tons of vegetables into you and your kiddo’s diet. Prepared without a crust, you can load up this open-faced omelette with veggies, goat cheese (or another cheese of your choice) and serve with olives, sliced tomatoes, and cucumbers for that Mediterranean breakfast feel.