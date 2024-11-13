Your kid is cranky and whiny. They might even complain their back or tummy hurts. Suddenly, your little hunger-bug with the biggest appetite won't touch a thing. Then it occurs to you: You can't remember the last time they pooped! All the signs of constipation are right there. And sure, they make medicine for that. But if you can "clean things out" naturally, it seems smart to try, right? One possible solution: roughage.

Huh? What is roughage? And how do you get the kid who lives on grilled cheese and Goldfish crackers to give it a shot? Roughage typically looks and tastes quite a bit different than what you see in a kid's diet, meaning you might have to be a little sneaky. Don't stress, though — you can do this, and before you know it, you'll have blasted right through that blockage to get your kid, uh, regular, again.

What is roughage? What foods are considered roughage?

"Roughage is another name for fiber," shares International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN)-certified nutritionist Melissa Morris. "Fiber is the indigestible nutrient found in many plant foods. The best sources of fiber are fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, soy products, nuts, and seeds."

Why is it important?

"It acts like a broom for our gastrointestinal tract to keep things moving along and provides bulk to our stool, which prevents constipation," shares Morris. "Fiber also absorbs water and expands like a sponge, which helps lead to a feeling of fullness. It can also lower blood cholesterol levels, which helps lower the risk of heart disease."

Why is a "feeling of fullness" important? First, feeling full on roughage means your kid is filling up on healthier, nutrient-rich foods instead of filling up on foods that don't offer as much nutritional benefit. Second, it makes your life easier. If your kid feels full, they're not asking you for snacks.

What does roughage look like in a kid's diet?

For grown-ups, we often think of roughage as something like salad or bran cereal. Those are excellent sources of fiber — but a lot of kids won't touch those with a 10-foot pole. As Morris mentioned, fiber can actually be found in a bunch of foods. That makes it perfect for sneaking into just about any meal.

"Kids should be eating fruits and vegetables regularly during meals and snacks," shares Morris. "Most kids like apples, bananas, and berries, which are great sources of fiber. Try serving different types of vegetables for meals and snacks. Popcorn is a snack option that can also add a little bit of fiber to kids' diets," says Morris, adding, "You can also make a smoothie from fresh or frozen fruits. Pureed or diced vegetables can be hidden in sauces, soups, and casseroles. Sometimes, it takes numerous tastes of a food before kids enjoy eating it, so don't give up. Keep trying new whole grains, fruits, or vegetables."

How can you get the same effect when your kids won't eat roughage?

Are you reading your labels? Many people are quick to label all packaged food as "unhealthy," but that's not necessarily the case. If you're desperate to get your kid's belly back on track and they won't go near fresh or "real" food, never underestimate the power of packaged, high-fiber foods.

Swap your "regular" pasta for whole grain or even vegetable pasta.

Change from white rice to brown.

Bars, bars, bars. All those breakfast and snack bars can really come in handy. Not only are they packaged like candy bars, but some even look like cake. The FiberOne bars, for instance, boast a ton of fiber and look like cookies and cakes. Unite bars even look like candy bars when unwrapped and come in some truly unique flavor options to spark interest in even picky kids. You don't want to use these as a crutch because they often include artificial ingredients, added sugar, and more, but you don't have to feel bad about letting your kid have them occasionally.

Check your bread label. Those "carb smart" breads often seem gimmicky, and you certainly don't want to expose a young kid to toxic diet culture. But if you're making them a pita or sandwich for their lunch anyway, consider looking for a pita pocket or bread with higher fiber content. As a bonus, most "healthier" bread options also boast higher protein.

What does your kid actually need?

One small warning: Your kid doesn't need as much fiber or roughage as you do. As a matter of fact, in most instances, your kids don't need as much of any nutrients as adults need. For fiber, KidsHealth suggests taking your child's age and adding 5-10 to it. For instance, your 3-year-old only needs 8-13 grams of fiber daily. One scoop of a fiber-rich pasta like Banza might offer adequate fiber intake for your child's entire day and give them the roughage they need to get things moving. Your doctor might suggest bumping it up if your child is constipated, but talk to their pediatrician before you go wild on any one vitamin or nutrient.