We know what you’re thinking: “ScaryMommy, you can’t make bath bombs at home! Bath bombs are a gift from the gods and/or Lush.” We get it. There’s nothing more heavenly than sinking into a scalding hot bath and plopping in one of those cute, yummy-smelling, skin-softening bombs of fizzy goodness. Suddenly, you no longer hear John Legend on Spotify or your kids fighting on the other side of the door. Instead, your ears are tuned only to the sound of angels singing. But, Mama, bath bombs are science! It’s true. Despite the miracles they work on your mood, muscles, and skin, you can buy everything you find in a bath bomb at a store. In other words, you don’t have to settle for the obnoxiously sweet raspberry bomb on clearance when they’re out of your favorite scent. How? You need to learn how to make a bath bomb and start really enjoying life.

Soaking in a bath bomb-filled tub is self-care to the one thousandth degree. Sure, they probably won’t cure your acne or get rid of your dandruff. But for 45 minutes, your slump is lifted. Your toddler pee-soaked tub is turned into a skincare spa day. Hey, why not brush your hair while you sit there? Apply some tanning lotion after you towel off. Pamper yourself before the smell of bergamot and orange dissipates — and you discover the dirty diaper waiting in the nursery.

Key Ingredients

Want to understand why bath bombs “work” and fizz? The answer is pretty simple: It’s the citric acid reacting to your bath water! Here’s what you’ll need.

Baking soda

Citric acid

Epsom salt

Corn starch

Coconut or almond oil (AKA a “carrier oil”)

Water

Easy Bath Bomb Recipe

Half a cup of citric acid

Half a cup of Epsom salt

One cup of baking soda

Half a cup of corn starch

Mix dry ingredients first.

Two to three tablespoons carrier oil

Three to four tablespoons of water

Ten to 20 drops of essential oils

Combine wet ingredients, then mix slowly with your dry mixture. You want to take your time so that the wet ingredients don’t trigger premature “explosions,” thus eliminating all your fizzy fun. Continue combining until you’ve included most of your wet mix. From there, test out your results by smooshing the combined mixture together. Can you pack it tightly without it falling apart? If not, add more wet mix.

Customizable Ingredients

Colored dye or pigment (You can use gel or dry, but we like dry better)

Essential oils

Orange or lemon zest

Fresh herbs

Flowers or flower petals (aim for chemical-free)

Yummy DIY Scent Combos

Lavender and rosemary

Cedar and sandalwood

Frankincense and myrrh

Orange and bergamot

Rose and geranium

Orange and lemon

Lavender and tea tree

Cedar and orange

Rose and lavender

Orange, clove, and sage

Patchouli and jasmine

All of these scent mixes can be made with essential oils. You can also add accompanying petals, zest, or flowers/leaves from those same ingredients. (Think: Orange zest with your cedar and orange mix, or lavender buds with your rosemary and lavender bomb.)

Benefits of Bath Bombs

Bath bombs are more than a pretty way to destress. They are also super helpful to your skin and mood. Here are few reasons to implement bath bombs into your spa day routine.

Uplifts your mood

Moisturizes your skin

Soothes muscle pain

Helps you get a better night’s sleep

Makes you smell amazing

Serves as a detox for your skin

Bath Bomb Shapes

Love those funky bath bomb shapes? They’re so easy to make! You can invest in a cheap ball or dome mold. Or just look around the house for other easy or fun shapes. Pack your bath bomb mix into a simple cookie cutter shape. Ball it up naturally in your hands and then wrap it in plastic wrap so that it dries without crumbling. You can even push your mixes into ice cube trays.

DIY Bath Bomb Tutorial

Looking for a little more help? Literally, everyone and their sister has made a bath bomb tutorial. We love this video before of the super-deep pigmenting. After all, our favorite part of Lush-brand bath bombs is the way they transform our water into a swirl of bright colors.

Of course, if you want something a little more labor-intensive, there’s also a geode version. Check it out! We think this DIY recipe is perfect for that bestie who charges her crystals during the full moon.

And if you want something more natural or “clean”? We got you covered there, too.

And there you have it. May your future be filled with many, many fizzy soaks.

Are bath bombs bad for plumbing?

Bath bombs are da bomb, but unfortunately, they can clog your pipes. The salts in them don’t always dissolve, and its oils can muck up your drain. To keep your tub clean and your pipes clear, seal your bomb in a nylon cover or a pair of pantyhose. You’ll get all the fizzle, but none of the bomb’s contents into your tub. After using your bubbly soap ball, pour a little vinegar and water down the drain to flush out any remaining residue.

Can you get UTI from bath bomb?

Bath bombs are beautiful fizzy creations, but if you’re not careful, they can cause yeast infections. The chemicals in the bomb make the lactobacilli (a friendly and protective bacteria) in the vagina weaker. This makes it easier for the chemicals to enter the vagina and cause bacterial vaginosis. The bacteria usually lives around the urethra, which can cause inflammation after using a bath bomb.

Bath Bomb Ingredients to Avoid

Bath bombs are a cool and fuzzy way to fizzle away stress, but it’s important to make them safe for your vagina. Avoid products that can throw off your natural pH balance like:

Parabens: This a petroleum-based preservative that affects estrogen receptors.

Synthetic dyes: Some dyes can irritate your skin, so stay away from harsh dyes and stick to non-toxic food coloring instead.

Glitter: These sparkly bits are cute, but they are also tiny pieces of plastic that can cling to your vagina and cause irritation.