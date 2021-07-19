Want to know how to create life in Little Alchemy? Let’s start by discussing what Little Alchemy is first. A week ago, we had no idea Little Alchemy even existed. A few days into doing research for you, though, and we’ve already completed half of the “challenges.” For starters, Little Alchemy is a super fun game. You can play it on any iPhone or Android, as well as on your actual computer. The idea is simple: Create.

The game starts you with four elements: Earth, air, water, and fire. Each element has an icon that sits in a list on the right side of your screen. On the left, you have a giant blank slate. You can drag and drop different elements on top of each other and create new elements. (For instance, “stacking” earth and water will make mud.) As you make and collect more elements, you can also combine those to create even more. All told, there are currently 580 collectible elements available in the original Little Alchemy.

As you build your LA world, you’ll create things like death and dust — and everything in between. We’re currently wondering what we can do with plankton! If you’re here, however, you probably haven’t gotten quite that far. Creating life in Little Alchemy is essential to creating a ton of other elements, including cool stuff like The Doctor and the TARDIS from Doctor Who. But let’s start at the beginning, shall we?

How to Create Life

It’s not as simple as it seems, although it’s far from the most challenging thing you’ll do on Little Alchemy. In essence, every element has a “recipe.” You follow steps to create different elements, and then you mix those elements to get your desired outcome. For creating life in Little Alchemy, you’ll need to combine elements in the following steps. You’ll do this by dragging and dropping each one on top of the other in a specific order. Follow these steps:

Combine air + fire. You’ll create energy. Combine water + earth. You’ll create mud. Combine air + water. You’ll create rain. Next, combine earth + rain. You’ll create plant. Then, combine plant + mud. You’ll create swamp. Finally, combine swamp + energy to create life.

How to Create a God in Little Alchemy

In order to make many other items in Little Alchemy, you first need to know how to create a deity. That process involves a few steps, but you can easily master them! Just do the following:

Combine earth + water. You’ll create mud. Combine air + air. You’ll create pressure. Combine earth + pressure. You’ll create stone. Combine sand + mud. You’ll create clay. Combine clay + life. You’ll create human. Finally, combine human + immortality to create a deity.

What Else You Can Create

Here’s the thing about creating life in Little Alchemy: It’s just the beginning! Once you create life, you can combine it with many other elements to create fun new ones. For instance, once you figure out how to make metal, combining metal and life creates a robot. Combining life and earth goes one step further, creating an actual human. Once you have a human, you can create other entities like family, doctor, farmer, electrician, or sailor. (And so, so many more!) Our favorite uses of the life element?

Life + mud = Golem (from Lord of the Rings)

Life + rainbow = Unicorn

Life + corpse = Zombie

Life + dough = Gingerbread man

But how do you make rainbows, corpses, and dough? Just keep stacking and you’ll figure it out soon enough!

The World’s Easiest Adventure

We love Little Alchemy because, at its core, it’s a world-building game. It’s so simple and stress-free. There are no time limits and no other gamers to give you worry. It’s just you, your elements, and your drawing board. You can drag and drop ’em while waiting in line at Starbucks or while your toddler has potty time. You can even create new elements while trying desperately to escape the sound of Blippi’s laughter or the hundredth round of “Baby Shark.”(Oh, God, Please save us from YouTube!)

Aside from the nearly 600 “regular” elements, there are also a ton of special elements. These are a bit like the proverbial “Easter Egg.” They’re not typically useful, but that doesn’t make them any less fun to create. Like we mentioned previously, Whovians can make a TARDIS and the Doctor. Nerds can make astronauts and astronaut ice cream. You can even make a Doge. (But, why?) Our current favorite unique creation: the Ninja Turtle. But, ya know, that requires figuring out how to make a turtle… and a ninja.

What will you create?

Little Alchemy 2 Cheats and Hints

If you liked Little Alchemy 1, you’ll love Little Alchemy 2! Here are some cheats and hints you can use to make deities and other cool creations. In this version, there are over 700 new mixes.

Fire + earth = Lava Lava + earth = Volcano Earth + ocean or sea = Primordial soup Volcano + primordial soup = Life