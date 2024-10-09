I wasn’t always a motion sickness girly, but the older I get, the more I’m unable to even read my text messages in a moving vehicle without suddenly needing to barf. Road trips, boats, curvy drives — they all have me a little nervous that I’m going to be that person getting sick. But nothing is quite as terrifying as the fear that you’ll be that mom puking at Disney World. Getting motion-sick as an adult is one thing, but not being able to enjoy the spinning tea cups with my girls because I’m scared I’ll vomit? Absolutely not. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Disney World as a mom with motion sickness, even if you know the Prince Charming Regal Carousel will be the death of you.

Be Proactive

For starters, if you know there’s a chance of you getting sick, go ahead and take some medicine. I swear by Dramamine. It’s non-drowsy, it’s just two little pills, and you can take it again later in the day if you need to. Try and take it at least 30 minutes before your first ride — I usually pop ‘em with breakfast — and just keep it in your bag in case someone else needs it or you need a second dose later. Even if you aren’t fully convinced you’ll be sick, it doesn’t hurt to take it at the start of the day.

You also need to stay hydrated. Disney World is hot, even in months like January and February, and you’re going to do a ton of walking. Dehydration definitely doesn’t help when your equilibrium’s off.

So you’re ready to ride some rides...

Now listen, what one motion-sickness girly finds off-putting, another may not. It’s hard to gauge everyone’s queasiness levels, and that means some rides might make you feel sick that you weren’t expecting. (Looking at you, Frozen Ever After.) So this list is meant to be a guideline — you know yourself and you know your body’s limits. Luckily, there are tons of rides and attractions at Disney World, so if you’d rather just avoid all of the moving ones to keep your lunch where it belongs in your stomach, by all means, do so. (And know that you can still have an incredible time.)

So let’s break down a few rides that motion-sickness parents have some experience with and rate them on a scale of barf emojis.

🤢 — slightly queasy, maybe need a deep breath once in the middle of the ride

🤢 🤢 — have to close your eyes at least once, left your body for a few moments on the ride

🤢🤢🤢 — came off the ride needing a carbonated beverage

Frozen Ever After, Epcot

🤢

I know, but look, there’s one moment where you go backwards and it’s in a darker space and I just think it’s nice to give you a little warning.

Space Mountain, Magic Kingdom

🤢

It’s the darkness for me in this one, but Space Mountain is a classic, so you can’t skip it.

Mad Tea Party, Magic Kingdom

🤢 🤢

An obvious choice, right? But listen, you can do this. Take your Dramamine, drink your water, and if you have to tell your family to not do the extra spinning once you’re in the teacup, then go right ahead. The Mad Tea Party ride is plenty fun and magical without all of that extra spinning. (Remember, deep breaths. In through your nose, out through your mouth.)

Avatar: Flight of Passage, Animal Kingdom

🤢 🤢

Good grief this ride is amazing. But if being up close to a screen and having a lot of things streak across said screen while you’re leaning over something like a motorcycle gets your barf bags ready, then just be prepared. Do not miss this ride if you get a chance to go on it — just practice your deep breaths, close your eyes when you feel an oncoming lurch, and maybe grab something cold for your neck when you leave.

Expedition Everest, Animal Kingdom

🤢 🤢

Another ride with lots of twists and turns and a little backwards action, this one doesn’t get a full barf scale because it’s half indoors, half outdoors, and that truly seems to make a difference.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Epcot

🤢🤢🤢

Listen, I absolutely adored this ride, but I’d be lying if I didn’t admit to having a Come to Jesus moment in the middle of it where I prayed to not barf. It’s in the dark, it goes super fast, there are lots of lights flashing past you really quickly, and if you try to focus your eyesight too much, you’re bound to puke. But trust me, take your meds and do the ride — it’s worth it. And major pro tip: Club Cool, the Coca-Cola attraction, is right across from this ride and you can get some crisp, bubbly free samples of Coca-Cola products to settle your stomach.

Tips on finding Disney World rides that won’t make you sick

And if you’re still unsure which rides to tackle and which ones aren’t going to make you ill, I’ve got some tips for you there.

When in doubt, choose an outdoor rollercoaster: There’s something to be said for how Slinky Dog Dash in Hollywood Studios doesn’t make you feel sick, but Space Mountain in Magic Kingdom can definitely turn your stomach.

Water rides are usually a safe bet: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Magic Kingdom is absolutely delightful, and even with the big drops and curvy bumps along the way, never once have I felt sick on it or any of the other water rides.

Stick to the dark-ride/indoor attractions that aren’t roller coasters: Think Haunted Mansion and It’s a Small World, both in Magic Kingdom, or Living with the Land in Epcot. It’s usually nice and cool in those rides and there aren’t any big drops or sharp turns. Plus, everything’s far enough from you to see without making your eyesight feel all wonky.

Go for the trackless rides: These are fairly new in the park, but Rise of the Resistance and Mickey’s Runaway Railway Train in Hollywood Studios are great examples of new technology making these rides very light, almost as if they glide along the ground, instead of bouncing or hitting off corners of the tracks.

No matter what, if you battle motion sickness, you’re bound to feel it at least once on a ride. It might be one of the ones mentioned above, or maybe it’ll be something you weren’t expecting even a little bit, like Pirates of the Caribbean. But just take a few deep breaths, take your Dramamine, and find a Coca-Cola. A few seconds on solid ground will do the trick, and if all else fails, hop aboard the PeopleMover in Tomorrowland for a nice, easy ride.