We Used To Make Fun Of Disney Adults. Now We Get It.

We'll admit it: We used to make fun of Disney adults. Or, rather, we used to not understand what the fuss was all about. Why would you, a grown person, spend your hard-earned money on a theme park? Why would you choose to spend your time off walking miles (and miles and miles) surrounded by strangers? Why, why, why?

Well, we have been reformed. We see the light, if you will. Disney vacations aren't really vacations in the classic sense of the word, but they are a whole hell of a lot of fun, especially when you leave the kids at home.

Here's a whole slew of reasons why.

1. You can act like a kid again without your actual kids.

Sure, seeing Disney through your kids' eyes is a sight to behold, but you know what else is magical? Doing all the kids' stuff without your kids. Feeling hungry? Go get yourself a snack that you want. Stuck on a ride? Max out your galactic superhero points! Have to pee while waiting in line? Hold it and go after. It's pretty simple, really — you get to be an adult while doing kid things.

2. If you're hot and sticky, you know better than to whine.

No need to complain; go get yourself an adult beverage. They're DELIGHTFUL there.

3. Adult tummy fears > kid tummy fears.

Riding roller coasters only worried about how your own tummy reacts is far superior to riding with kids and worrying about theirs. Sure, I got a little uneasy during Expedition Everest, but it was over in a flash and I'm an adult and can deal. Our kids are a whole other story.

4. You can eat all day without stressing about set meal times.

You can start your day off with some delicious Mickey waffles — or even lean all the way in and go for a character breakfast (the food and scenery at Topolino's Terrace is to die for) — and you don't have to stick to meals after. Want Dole Whip at 10 a.m.? Have at it. Hankering for a Mickey pretzel or some of the famous Magic Kingdom popcorn at 1 p.m. instead of lunch? Go for it. It's really the best of both worlds.

5. Drinking at Epcot is as fun as they say.

Who among us doesn't want to get on Frozen Ever After a little buzzed and sing "Let It Go" (or as I did, repeatedly, annoyingly yell, "In summahhhhh!")?

6. It's good exercise.

Over the course of three and a half days, I walked 23.7 miles. I also drank so much water to stay hydrated in the heat. Disney: It's practically a spa trip.

7. Fireworks are just plain fun.

What can I say? I'm a sucker for fireworks. They're just so pretty. Add famous Disney songs as the soundtrack to a light show, and it's game over.

8. Everything is so, so easy.

Everything at Disney is designed to be easy for everyone. Transportation from hotel to park (or park to park) is not much more complicated than falling off a log. Navigating the parks, eating, riding rides, and shopping are also made to be hassle-free via the Disney app. It's hard to be lost, hungry, or frustrated — and there's so much to do. Your brain can just relax.

9. The shopping is actually great.

Yes, there are a lot of gift shops with Mickey shirts in them (and that is great), but I didn't realize there is so much more than that. Our whole group thoroughly enjoyed walking "around the world" in Epcot, not only for eating and drinking fun but also to visit the shops in various countries. I snagged a great leather purse in "Italy," and I could have stayed in the shop in "Japan" all day.

10. The sit-down dining and bar options are delicious.

I was expecting theme park food, for sure. But what I wasn't expecting was really solid seated restaurants with great grown-up food and drink options. We enjoyed a lovely seafood dinner at Coral Reef restaurant at Epcot, for example, and had a very delicious cocktail at Enchanted Rose, a Beauty and the Beast-themed bar. Both were wonderful!

11. Don't sleep on Disney Springs.

I had no idea that Disney Springs (formally known as Downtown Disney) even existed until I headed to Orlando for my trip. We were able to eat an incredible meal at Summer House and then do some more adult-oriented shopping for the rest of the evening.

12. You can scout out your next family trip.

It was fun to experience Disney as a Disney adult without any children to take care of, but honestly, I spent a lot of my trip taking notes and imagining what a blast it would be to bring my kids back. They’re pretty scared of fast rides and get overwhelmed by things easily, so going to the park alone first gave me an excellent opportunity to case the joint, have fun, and figure out what my kids would love when I return (and yes, this former Disney grouch is planning to go back).