21 Fail-Proof Ways to Help Your Sick Kid Sleep

When your kid gets sick, you’ve got a problem. And when that sickness stops them from getting good quality sleep? You’ve got two.

Unfortunately, kids can have trouble sleeping while sick for a variety of reasons. “Anything you can do to help your child feel more comfortable will make a big difference in helping them get the extra rest they need to fight infection,” says Shalini Paruthi, MD, adjunct professor at Saint Louis University School of Medicine and spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

As luck would have it, there are plenty of time-tested, expert-backed remedies, whether your kid is up against congestion, cough, cold, or belly issues. Stick with me here!

When your kid’s got a cough or congestion:

1. Steam ‘em up real good before bed.

Dry air due to cold weather or an aggressive heating system can make coughing worse; the same goes for the thick mucus that accompanies infection, which also contributes to congestion, throat soreness, and indigestion if swallowed, according to Chicago-area pediatrician Andy Bernstein, MD, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Helping your kid get relief from these symptoms can improve sleep, he says — but how? Thin the mucus by adding moisture to the air. It’s easy enough to do this by simply running a hot bath or shower, whether they’re scrub-a-dub-dubbing in there or sitting on the floor of a steamy bathroom.

2. Run a humidifier in their bedroom.

Outside the bathroom, a cool-mist humidifier can help the humidity party rage all night so symptoms don’t mess with sleep. (Just remember: More is not more when it comes to moisture in unventilated rooms since extra high humidity can contribute to mold, exacerbate asthma, and aggravate allergies. More on that right here.)

3. Ask your doc about Benadryl.

Of course, you know it’s best to talk to your own pediatrician about OTC remedies. When you make that call, bring up Benadryl: “Sometimes it can help dry out the nose,” Dr. Bernstein says — a godsend since it’s never safe for kids under 6 to take cold or cough medications, or for kids under 12 to take decongestants, as per the AAP.

4. Try a saline nasal spray.

“Using a saline nasal spray two to four times a day can help thin out the nasal congestion and nasal drip,” suggests Dr. Paruthi. (My kids personally hate this... but, hey, it’s worth a try!)

5. Suck it up.

When you’re not moving, talking, or eating at night, it’s easier for mucus to pool, dry up, and cause more irritation, says Bernstein. Using rubber bulb suction before bed can help get liquified mucus out of the back of the nose, particularly in infants and other Kleenex-resistant children who will put up with the device.

6. Hoist ‘em up.

While Bernstein warns that this is a BIG no-no for infants who can roll into unsafe face-down or wedged positions, using pillows to prop up the head of kids over the age of two can help relieve congestion that might otherwise pool in the back of the throat, helping mucus drain more easily.

7. Sweeten the deal.

A spoonful of honey doesn’t just help the medicine go down — it *is* medicine: Research shows the sticky stuff can relieve irritation of the mucous membranes and (bonus!) has antimicrobial effects to boot. Because honey can contain bacteria that puts infants at risk for botulism, it’s not safe for babies under 12 months of age, according to the AAP. Bigger kids can benefit from decaf tea with honey as a special treat that delivers extra fluids — and kids really can’t get enough fluids when they’re sick, says Paruthi.

8. Use a vapor rub.

While this might feel like a nod to yesteryear — my parents definitely used this on me when I was a wee tot! — the AAP still stands by applying ~metholated ointment~ to the chest and front of neck to help soothe a cough. It’s not magic: As your kid sleeps, their body warmth helps to slowly release the medication into the air they breathe throughout the night.

When your kid’s got belly issues:

9. Serve a bedtime banana.

Bernstein recommends this starchy fruit any time of day to slow down diarrhea — and especially at night to avoid mid-night issues that mess with sleep.

10. Forget about other fruits.

My kid eats half a bag of frozen blueberries every night as part 16 of his tactical stalling routine. But when he’s sick, Bernstein says to call this bit off, as fruit can contribute to diarrhea that can disrupt sleep.

11. Avoid dairy.

When kids have diarrhea, they temporarily become a little lactose intolerant, Bernstein says.

Even toddlers who really like milk can benefit from cutting back on dairy, one reason why Bernstein suggests switching to soy, oat, coconut, or almond milk until the runs are resolved.

12. Spike their bottle.

With rice milk... where is your head at?! Bernstein recommends mixing cow’s milk with rice milk to further cut down on lactose and firm up poop with rice starch. “It tastes mostly like normal milk,” he promises — and he can tell that to my toddler.

When they’re fighting a fever:

13. Deliver a well-timed dose of meds.

“Being achy can make it hard for kids to sleep,” says Bernstein, who recommends pain relievers like Tylenol or Motrin to help them sleep better. When doling out a fever-fighting medication that’s been approved by your pediatrician, schedule the last dose of the day for about 30 minutes prior to bedtime, which lets it kick in before they try to hit the sack.

14. Layer clothing and blankets.

Fluctuations in body temperature can affect anyone’s shut-eye. Tucking your kid in with layers that are easy to add and remove can help ease discomfort — and the same goes for an age-appropriate dose of fever-reducing medication like acetaminophen (Tylenol) at bedtime, if your pediatrician is on board.

15. Keep it breezy.

Cracking a window or using a small fan can also help make temperature functions more bearable, says Paruthi. And hey, why not get a little fresh air to flush out germs?

~Apply to all~

16. Follow their regularly scheduled bedtime routine.

Sometimes, the best way to help a sick kid sleep is to stick to the basics of what we know about sleep hygiene, says Paruthi. That means sallying forth on your kid’s typical bedtime routine, from bath to books and songs, if that’s your thing.

17. Dole out a little extra TLC before bed.

When his kid is sick, Bernstein admits he’ll hang around a litttttle longer after lights-out until they fall asleep. “You don’t want to set up habits that will be hard to break in a week when they’re feeling better,” warns Bernstein, a self-proclaimed fan of extra snuggles for sick kids. “But everyone wants a little extra consolation when they’re feeling sick, whether they are 2 or 32.”

18. Forget about sleep training.

Even if your kid’s not sleeping super well on their own, now’s not the time to let your kid cry it out or learn how to self-comfort, Bernstein says. A kid can only handle so much... until they’re feeling better.

19. Let them nap.

“One misconception is that excessive sleepiness is abnormal, and that you should try to force kids to stay awake during the day [when they are sick],” says Paruthi. On the flip side, “Feeling sleepier when you’re sick is normal; it means your body is working overtime to heal,” she says. So go ahead and adapt your kid’s schedule to accommodate a little shut-eye or quiet rest time, even if they gave up their official nap time long ago.

20. Don’t wake them up.

As a Concerned Parent(™), it’s best to fight the urge to wake your kid up when they’re sleeping in or due for more medication. But Bernstein says don’t even think about it: “If your kid is sleeping without labored breathing, it’s safe to assume they are somewhat comfortable,” he says. Let ‘em rest!

21. Lay off large meals before bed.

Although sick kids may have trouble eating and drinking throughout the day, serving up large quantities of food or drink before bed can make it harder for some kids to fall and stay asleep, Paruthi says. So don’t force it.

What About Melatonin? 💊👀

Melatonin helps you sleep by mimicking sleep hormones the body naturally produces when nighttime falls. While you might be tempted to throw this sleep potion into your cart, “it’s not regulated by the FDA and comes with risks, especially for children,” explains Paruthi. Besides? There’s no evidence that melatonin reduces duration or severity of an infection in children, she says.

The Bottom Line

“Sleep heals,” Paruthi emphasizes. And if it doesn’t? Call your child’s pediatrician. That’s what they’re there for!