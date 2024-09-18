School is back in session and sick season is upon us. In the next couple of weeks, your child is bound to come home, sneak into the kitchen while you’re making dinner, and say, “My throat hurts.”

Then you cry into your giant pot of pasta and figure out a game plan.

Sometimes we’re so ill-prepared for when our household comes down with something. We’re out of meds. There are no tissues to be found. One TikTok doctor had a great tip to help parents be way less surprised and panicked when that first kid drops — make a sick/flu box!

“The kids are back to school. It is almost cold and flu season, and I guarantee you your kids will get sick at the least convenient time, so let's get your flu box ready,” TikTok mom and doctor, Meghan Martin (aka @Beachgem10) begins before launching into her “sick box” must-haves, including disposable vomit bags, pain killers, and the right kind of thermometer.

“Don't spend all your money on those forehead or ear thermometers. They're expensive, and they're not accurate. Get yourself an easy digital thermometer like this,” she says while holding up an ‘under the tongue, under the arm” thermometer as we say around these parts.

Next, she wants parents to prepare for allergies and rashes.

“We are moving away from using Benadryl. So, I have Zyrtec for allergic reactions or hives,” she explains.

“Portable pulse ox, good on medium and normal size hands not as great on tiny hands but gives you an idea of the heart rate and how their oxygenation is looking ... if you are a very darker skin tone, it doesn't work as good when it gets to the lower numbers. If you are concerned, ignore this and just take the kiddo in.”

Next up, hydration needs. “I really like these Pedialyte packs. They're powder. They fit in the box better than like a big jug of the liquid would. Kids need to replace sugar and electrolytes when they're sick and not eating regular food, and this is a balanced way to do that,” she said.

For bad coughs and sore throats, Martin recommends Halls Kids cough drops.

“I don't recommend decongestants for kids. Instead saline is where it's at. So for bigger kids, you can just use this in the nose, or you can buy saline packets or saline over the counter and do something like this squeeze bottle to help irrigate. Do not use tap water. That can be very dangerous,” she notes.

“Also have things like this for the younger kid — the mister that they can breathe — it helps get the snot out ... Now's the time to be prepared. Best of luck.”

In the caption, Martin elaborated, “Your kids will get sick at the least convenient time, and you’ll both feel better if you have what you need to take care of them! #sick #kids #beprepared #virus #parenting Disclaimer: For educational and entertainment purposes only and should not be regarded as medical advice or replace the advice of your physician.”

After her post went viral, several parents thanked Martin for her service, while also adding some items she may have forgotten.

“Your content = what the internet is missing. Helpful, positive, educational, kind, honest, safe, and a bit of funny. From one St Pete momma to the next, YOU ROCK!” one mom wrote.

“Me with no children, about to make myself an adult box 🤣,” another joked.

One user suggested, “I put glow sticks at the bottom of a small trash can then the plastic bag. helps act like a beacon lol”

Another shared, “I have two big bins labeled “Are you Sick?” and “Are you Hurt?” 😂 It helps my kids be able to locate exactly what it is they need. Ibuprofen? Sick bin. A Band-Aid? Hurt bin.”

Brb, while I literally add every single thing she listed to my Amazon cart!