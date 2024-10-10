Growing up, you probably heard your mom say on more than one occasion, “I’ve had it up to here!” Of course, *here* was an ever-evolving placeholder. And now that you’re a mom, that expression probably just hits different. You may have even uttered those same words. Because what your mom knew back then and you know now is this: When it comes to all of the stressors we deal with, the limit does not exist.

Some are right out in the open for everyone to see, like struggling to maintain your sanity during those sleep-deprived newborn days. Others are less visible to the naked eye, from wishing you could walk away from generational trauma or the loneliness you inevitably feel when you find out your partner is having an affair. These are the types of admissions from this week’s Confessional that have moms asking, “When is enough enough?” Keep reading to see if you can relate.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I deeply resent my husband every time I have to solo parent. Deeply. Confessional #98821482

I need a day off so bad. I am afraid I’m going to snap at someone because I feel so overwhelmed. Confessional #98000212

My husband had an online affair with a scam artist and gave her over $6k in gift cards. Confessional #99889078

I hope my kids’ games get canceled bc of rain this weekend. Confessional #99001680

I don’t want my mother in my life anymore. Confessional #98669232

I feel like we lost trust in our marriage. I don’t know if it can come back. Confessional #99410872

Dating after divorce is so hard 🙁 Confessional #98614254

I buy sh*t to try and fill voids, and it’s taking a toll on my finances. Confessional #98119426

I was so ready to ask and move forward with a divorce... then found out I am pregnant 🫠 Confessional #97903593

We just got a puppy, and I am resentful because it means I have to do more work. Confessional #98585835

I need to take the leap and leave my job or be stuck here forever. Confessional #98090444

My best friend is absolutely ridiculous for staying with her no-good druggie husband. Confessional #99681367

We are in therapy to fix our marriage, but we both know it’s over. Confessional #98994717

My middle kid complains about everything. It’s so draining. Confessional #97947806