A husband's less-than-perfect interpretation of what his wife needed for lunch went viral after she decided to unpack the assortment of food on camera. Kaitlyn, known mostly for her teaching videos on TikTok, decided to share the “hilarious” (her words!) lunch that her husband packed for her when she forgot one morning, and while she chuckled and thought that his absolute lack of thought was charming, the rest of the internet wasn’t so impressed.

“So, I forgot my lunch today, and I asked my husband to bring me lunch. So let's do an unboxing! Because clearly it's a little full. I just have a feeling this is going to be really good,” she prefaces before going through the contents, which were as follows:

a full package of Pepperidge Farm Milano cookies

an almost empty bag of Dot’s pretzels

an apple (“Gotta stay healthy!”)

an entire package of Pringle-like chips

another bag of cookies

her two-day-old Chipotle burrito bowl leftovers

a bag of dog food with a note attached reading “Because you’re my dawg”

He also wrote a second note asking her to bring the dog food back home because the dogs were actually running low on food.

“So ladies, if you don't have food and your husband has to bring you a lunch, just know that you're going to get lots of food. As well as maybe even a cute note. This is nice. This is great,” she said with a chuckle.

The video racked up over 25 million views quickly, with the comments ranging from “Why does your husband hate you?” to a defense of the couple in question. However, things seemed to be getting bad, and comments are now turned off. However, that didn’t stop some TikTok creators from making their own videos about Katilyn’s lunch.

One TikTok user recapped the video and then added some of her own thoughts.

“Of course, we don't know their entire relationship. We just know what she posted in a very small video. And when people see stuff like that, it's extremely triggering because this comes off like, you do not care about your wife. And then people ask the question, ‘Would you have done the same for your husband and claim it as dorkiness or goofiness?’ And the answer, 99% of the time is no,” TikTok user @sipteawithbrittney says.

“As for me, the one thing I keep thinking about is if my husband ever put dog food at the bottom of my lunch where you have like somewhat of an open container of Chipotle leftovers, I would absolutely be leaving...”

Some of the comments on Brittney’s video followed a similar line of thinking.

“Dog food was the first thing he packed since it was in the bottom 🙄 he doesn't like her period 💯,” one user wrote.

“IT’S A HUMILIATION RITUAL,” another said.

“she's going to continue tolerating his quirkiness and see her views increase. what about her needs? Will they be met? thats ok. it's her life. she's a big girl. come back a few years and see how things are going 😑”

Others defending the couple, saying “What the heck. It's obviously a snack household and he spelt it dawg like "you're my homie." They obviously have a playful relationship. And the 2nd note he did it after he bagged it and realized he didn't want her to throw it away. Jesus some of you have never lived with a man”

After things went south for the OP, she did make a couple videos defending her husband’s lunch picks, writing, “ I personally think it's hilarious. Because that's just our relationship, I guess...no defending needed. I love him and his dorkiness.”

Dorkiness? Or weaponized incompetence? Or just plain apathy?