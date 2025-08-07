While social media will try to convince you that every preteen and teen out there is obsessed with hygiene and skincare and beauty products, we all know that's not true. And we also know that most products catered towards teens and tweens really aren't anything special. But here's another thing we know: Preteens and teens need hygiene products. Whether they're using your deodorant or their own special brand of body wash, keeping them clean, healthy, and confident is always the priority. Fortunately, there are some hygiene products for teens that really fit the bill.

Not every item on this list is marketed to teens or tweens, but that doesn't mean it isn't the perfect product for a teen or tween's problem. From clarifying shampoo to combat tween oil buildup to special bags designed to hold menstrual products, the items on this list are going to help your child feel confident, empowered, and healthy. Things have come a long way since we were kids in the '90s, and teens today no longer have to go to school with giant white creams covering their pimples or scream when a body lotion hits the nick on their shin from using their dad's disposable orange Bic razors.

And hey, I think we could all get a little excited about that.

Easy-To-Use Face Wipes TBH Kids Gentle Face Wipes See price on Amazon See on Amazon Starting any kind of routine requires baby steps, and these TBH Kids gentle face wipes are the perfect way to get your preteen to start washing their face. With no harsh chemicals and chamomile and calendula inside to help soothe irritated skin, these are incredibly easy to use — and to convince your kid to use. Keep a pack by their bedside in case they forget to wash their face at the sink before going to bed.

A Hair Brush That Actually Detangles Lily England Detangling & Styling Brush See price on Amazon See on Amazon I’ve tried a million brushes for my three girls and their super thick hair, but nothing has ever come close to the Lily England detangling and styling brush. Because of the way the bristles are, my tween knows exactly how to run it through small sections of her hair to pull knots and tangles right out, without constant brushing or yanking on sections.

A Safe-To-Use Moisturizer Bubble Skincare Slam Dunk Hydrating Facial Moisturizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Skincare has become a mega industry, and the way brands have tried to convince preteens and teens to do every 20-step process they recommend is alarming. But the Bubble Slam Dunk facial moisturizer is a great option for the tweens and teens in your life who need to add a little something to their skin. It’s easy to use, fragrance-free, and actually effective.

The Cutest Pimple Patches Just For Teens Strawberry-Scented Pimple Patches See price on Amazon See on Amazon Listen, pimples happen, but we’ve come a long way from the ‘90s, when we just gooped Clearasil onto our faces and hoped it would help. These Just for Teens pimple patches are not only cute and strawberry-scented, but they also work to minimize both the redness and size of a pimple, as well as alleviate any pain from the spot. The pack includes clear patches and strawberry-shaped patches, so your teen can use whatever makes them feel most confident. (They even stay on while you sleep!)

A Cute But Effective Deodorant Tubby Todd Tubby Todd Deo Stick $15 see on tubby todd You don’t have to use a deodorant marketed towards teens or tweens for your kids, but if you’re looking for something good for sensitive skin and want it to be cute with a fun scent to encourage your kids to use it, try Tubby Todd Deo Stick. This little thing smells lovely, but actually works and provides the sweat and odor protection your tweens and teens want. It also lasts forever, and is created with sensitive skin in mind.

The Ultimate Anti-Shaming Period Kit RedDrop Tween Period Kit $27.99 $19.99 see on RedDrop RedDrop is known for creating period products that destroy the stigma attached to menstrual cycles, and they have tons of great items. But I’m obsessed with this Tween Period Kit, which will give even the most anxious period-having tween the confidence they need. The kit comes with pads in varying sizes, along with wipes, a cute but discreet carrying bag, and a period tracker to help them feel empowered with knowledge about their body. The kit also comes with special “hall passes” that they can show a teacher to alert them to their bathroom needs, and I think it’s just the best kind of confidence boost for a kid who might be a little nervous about asking to use the bathroom — especially if a teacher says no and your child has to insist.

A Body Mist That Won’t Choke Anybody Who Comes Near Them Ulta Daise Fragrance Body Mist $6.99 see on ulta It’s a rite of passage for both preteen girls and preteen boys to absolutely douse themselves in fruity body sprays and musky colognes. So, instead of fully banning fragrances from your house, consider the Daise body mist. With light scents that won’t completely overpower your child (or anyone who comes near them), these are easy to give them so they can have the freedom to spray themselves whenever they want. The packaging is nice and cute, the spray amount is controlled, and they come in a bunch of different scents.

A Razor They Won’t Be Terrified Of Target Billie Razor $9.99 see on target If your tween/teen decides they want to start shaving, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all of the options out there. But save them from coating themself in hair removal lotions like we did in the ‘90s when we were scared of razors — the Billie razor will build up all of their confidence. Not only is the razor nice and slim, but with its own aloe soap surrounding the five blades, it makes shaving glide completely effortless.

Shampoo To Combat Oily, Sweaty Buildup Target Kristin Ess Deep Clean Clarifying Shampoo $11.99 see on target All hair accumulates buildup, and all hair needs a clarifying shampoo once in a while. So if you notice that your preteen or teen’s hair is experiencing some excess oil or product buildup and looking a little lackluster at the crown, give them the Kristin Ess Deep Clean Clarifying Shampoo. Not only does it rid their sweet little roots of any and all buildup, it also really helps volumize those roots and keep their locks nice and shiny.