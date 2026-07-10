“I Chose The Wrong Guy To Have Kids With” & 45 Other Mom Confessions

If this week’s confessions had a theme, it would be that moms can only hold it together for so long.

Moms showed up with the kinds of truths that don't always make it into the group chat or over coffee with a friend. The marriages that are silently breaking apart. The guilt that comes with wanting more or feeling exhausted. The loneliness that lingers even when you're surrounded by people you love. The anxiety, heartbreak, financial stress, fertility struggles, impossible decisions, and all the complicated feelings that come with trying to hold everything together.

Because sometimes the hardest things to admit out loud are the things that don't have an easy answer — the complicated feelings we tell ourselves we shouldn't have, because they are “wrong” or “scary.” But that's the beauty of Scary Mommy Confessions. They make space for the thoughts that often go unsaid, and remind us that the overwhelming parts of motherhood don’t erase the rest of who we are. Instead, these confessions serve as a reminder that we're never as alone in our thoughts as we may think, and that quite literally everyone is going through it.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here.

I’m in love with a girl that my family doesn’t approve of (I’m gay), so we aren’t together and I miss her. Confession #51665477

Coworkers talk about me and my team in their group chat. Makes me want to quit. Confession #52969426

I’m sad we might lose our best couple friends because their marriage is falling apart. Confession #52721028

I know for sure that I can’t stay in my marriage, but I don’t know how or when to tell him. Confession #50001943

I ignored my BFF’s request to come stay with me while my hubs is gone, because I want to be alone. Confession #52232797

I forgot what having fun feels like. Confession #54396575

I’ve been a SAHM for eight years I’m terrified to go back to work. Confession #53680640

My hubs and I started on GLP1 — he’s losing weight rapidly and I’m not, and I’m so jealous. Confession #53451700

I’m buying a house solo after my divorce, and it feels so freeing! Confession #53633543

My husband has been letting housework pile up while I recover from surgery. I may lose my mind. Confession #54602055

I can’t wait to leave my husband once our youngest start kindergarten. One more year! Confession #52390082

I’m in a sexless marriage. Confession #51139675

My OCD is spiraling out of control. Confession #50527573

My husband of 16 years told me he had been having an affair for 18 months... Confession #51721559

Im scared to start college as a 32-year-old mom. Confession #52850956

The perimenopause rage is scaring me and my children. Confession #51038577

The dance mom world can be SO toxic. Confession #50799430

My husband doesn't understand my poor mental health and how to support me. Confession #53778286

Looking forward to my husband's next work trip... I need a break from him! Confession #50663529

I’ve been having an affair with my married boss, and I don’t even feel bad about it. Confession #54369881

Second IUI failed. Now onto the third. I’'m scared and sad. Confession #52224168

I'm having a miscarriage and I’m so sad, but also relieved it happened early this time. Confession #51624547

‘BE SKINNY’ culture resurfacing is sending me back to 1998, and I'm not here for it — especially as a mom. Confession #54843824

I was never attracted to my husband, physically. 27 years of never being swept off my feet. Confession #54990670

I want another baby but my husband doesn't. I'm sad. Confession #52621077

My husband is such a whiney bastard when he's sick. I have a chronic illness but whatever. Confession #54224343

My husband thinks that just because I'm a SAHM, he doesn't need to help at nights with cleaning up after dinner. Confession #50680150

So tired of anxiety interfering in my life. I just want to be ‘normal’. Confession #50064119

Reading romance novels is making me realize I missed out on the great big love. Confession #52863669

I chose the wrong guy to have kids with. Confession #50972660

My body cannot relax. I need a divorce, but I don’t want to lose time with my kids. Confession #53541817

I’m waiting for a doctor to reach out to explain test results, and I’m freaking out. Confession #52089801

I am an only child and resentful of my mom's dementia. I just don't like who she is now. Confession #50719692

My ‘sneaky link’ is starting to fall for me, and I do not know what to do about it. Confession #54239658

I'm the only one of my friends who can't afford to keep up with anti-aging and it shows. Confession #53669436

I’m a SAHM. I don’t know how much longer we can afford me to be. Confession #51950284

I started wearing wigs due to hair thinning, and they are the best thing ever! Save so much time! Confession #50383467

I don't understand why my best friends are the BEST but have the WORST husbands. Confession #53302865

My son has zero empathy, and it makes me so sad. Confession #52179820

I am dating again after 20 years, and this ‘casual dating’ is making me crazy. Confession #52962445

I work multiple jobs and I'm still BROKE. How is everyone else surviving??? Confession #54009490

The two week wait for a hopefully positive pregnancy test is BRUTAL. Confession #50803979

Just lost my health insurance, and we're barely making it by as is. Confession #54187654

I wish I had friends. I love my partner and daughter, but I'm so lonely. Confession #51977184

I wonder if my husband senses our marriage slowly crumbling like I do. Confession #51774697