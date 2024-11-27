So much of being a mom includes feeling lonely. You’re convinced you’re the only one who’s ever felt this way, the only one who’s ever regretted your baby’s name, the only one who’s found solace in an emotional affair — but these Scary Mommy confessions prove that, more often than not, we’re all the same. From relatable wishes like wanting more friends and common worries like stressing about money, 15 moms this week are telling us (anonymously) some of the same things we’ve all felt when we wake up at 3 a.m. Pass the honey... we’ve got some tea to enjoy.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I don’t like my baby’s name. Confessional #54038374

I took time off to be home with my children and now I regret it! Confessional #53274353

I keep having dreams about a colleague I had an 🔥 🔥 affair with 13 yrs ago 🙃 Confessional #52673611

I’m dreading Thanksgiving at my in-laws. I’d rather stay home by myself. Confessional #51003663

I wish I had a better relationship with my mom. Confessional #53856140

Why do I have to buy adults 🎁 when they only buy stuff for my kids ... what about me? Confessional #53889227

I wish I had more friends. Confessional #54940982

Marriage just shouldn’t be this hard. Confessional #53028726

I feel like I’m drowning and can’t tell anyone. Confessional #51651547

I’m DROWNING in bills. I don’t know how to do Christmas. I’m so scared. Confessional #53419653

I’m leaving teaching to save my and my family’s well-being. It’s so heartbreaking. Confessional #54893836

I hate my bestie’s deadbeat husband. Confessional #54473819

I want to leave my husband but don’t want to solo parent my toddler. Confessional #50964531

Had a strictly emotional affair which recently ended — and I’m feeling depressed without him. Confessional #53729833