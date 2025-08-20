“I Love My Kids, But I Hate Being A Mom” & 25 Other Mom Confessions

Listen, everybody’s got something to get off their chest, but nobody has it quite so full as a mom. Whether she’s dealing with the growing pains of raising children or just really struggling with her own identity, there’s a lot happening in a mom’s life that she can’t always share out loud. Not all of it is bad or super secretive, but releasing things usually means someone’s going to have a reaction — and moms will do just about anything to keep everyone happy and safe and free from her worries and thoughts.

So that means sometimes it boils over — and they’ve got to confess. This installment of Scary Mommy Confessions includes everything from relationship and marriage issues to in-law woes, and you’re sure to find at least some degree of relatability in these confessions. And if not, at least you can reflect on your own confessions and compare. Maybe they don’t seem quite so dire anymore, huh?

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I love my kids, but I hate being a mom. Confession #52022392

I had a miscarriage 2 weeks ago, and I’m still crying daily 😔 Confession #50087791

I work in public health, and nobody seems to care about the CDC shooting. Confession #51000070

Hate that my parents’ ‘help’ always seems to come with an attitude/treating me like a child — I’m 40. Confession #50711338

Likely getting an ARFID diagnosis for my kid and don’t know how to navigate this. Confession #50000065

I find my daughter’s bestie annoying and spoiled, and I don’t like myself for it. Confession #50220038

Doing everything I can to make my daughter’s dream come true! Confession #51770812

Perimenopause has me hating people these days! Confession #50034144

I’m SO over parents who complain about EVERYTHING at the schools. The PTA moms are volunteers & human! Give them grace and help out if/when you can! It goes a long way! Confession #50039877

I have a teenage daughter & feel a sense of urgency (and panic) to get her out of the country. Confession #50441912

Mom cliques/drama are worse than high school. More hurtful when it’s a grown-ass woman. Confession #50990369

Just got a second dog, and it’s harder than a second kid. Confession #53998745

My FIL is dying. I don’t want it to mess up our vacation plans 🤭 Confession #50154321

I’m having major surgery and worried my husband won’t be able to take care of me and kids. Confession #50170036

I regret my husband’s vasectomy and want another baby. Confession #50199978

I hate sending my kids back to school. The germs, the homework. Yuck. Confession #50101932

My 6-year-old is so aggressive, and I feel overwhelmed on how to help him. Confession #50107183

I hate that my parents see rest as laziness. Confession #53993738

I wish I could quit smoking weed. Confession #50919732

I think I still have some codependency with my ex-husband. Confession #50000321

Need to know if you would judge a mom for going to a rehab/retreat for mental health. Confession #50188827

Slightly disappointed the baby I’m pregnant with is a boy; my husband is over the moon. Confession #50021137

Had sex with my kid’s teacher after school. Confession #50067541

My sister always asks are my kids sick before a family event but never asks anyone else 😡 Confession #50021521

I miss my narcissistic husband & don’t want our divorce finalized. Confession #50240000