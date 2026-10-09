“I Would Tell Younger Me Not To Have Kids Or Get Married” & 45 Other Mom Confessions

Some weeks, these confessions are truly a random grab bag. There will be little wins and relationship woes, the struggles of modern parenting and dealing with in-laws. And this week, true to form, there’s a lot of that. But it wouldn’t be right to ignore the one thing that keeps resurfacing in the latest confessions: fear.

So many moms wrote in about the Cornell 7. Some moms have been triggered, revealing their own traumatic pasts. A lot of moms can’t get over the complicity of the other boys in the group text, expressing very valid concerns about what that says about the ways we’re raising our sons... and what it means for our daughters.

So, yes, there’s a lot of fear in this batch. And anger (anger is definitely an appropriate response) over being told, again, that this is just how things are. How the world works.

But this is still Confessions, and women contain multitudes. On top of struggling under the heaviness of the headlines, moms are also annoyed over their husband’s man-cold and celebrating a health milestone and just wishing someone, anyone, other than them would decide what’s for dinner one damn time. And, as always, none of that makes you “too much” or dramatic. It means you’re paying attention and, hey, you came to exactly the right place to pour it all out.

So, here’s this week’s haul, shared anonymously by moms who needed to vent.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here.

My husband is annoying the s&@$ out of me today. Confession #50546916

I’m mourning the loss of a friendship and they’re not even gone. Confession #50546926

I hate raising my daughter in this timeline. So scared for her future. Confession #52720100

I want a divorce. But I sacrificed everything to raise our babies in the start — it’s just not possible. Confession #55453592

I am the 1 out of 3. Confession #55931249

I’m having an affair with the same guy that I cut off 6 years ago. I’m still in love with him. Confession #51483725

Had a seizure Sunday afternoon. I’m afraid I’m epileptic now. Confession #53288083

If I didn’t have to have sex for the rest of my life, I’d be OK with it. Confession #53332968

Reminiscing over HS and college days… missing my thin body and lack of responsibility. Confession #53596890

I can’t decide whether to have a third baby or get a divorce. Confession #51568713

Job change is getting me away from a toxic VP. So relieved but nervous to start over. Confession #54117405

It’s been 14 years since I was SA’d as a junior in college, and this week has brought so much up. Confession #55672343

Not sure I can stay with my husband for the rest of my life, but who else would want me? Confession #52861503

I finally admitted to my doctor that my anxiety is crippling. At 47, finally asking for help. Confession #51865813

I want to go on a GLP1 to lose weight, but am afraid that I’ll need to stay on it forever. Confession #55871118

We live in a very scary world. And all I’m doing is trying to survive with me and my boys. Confession #50558664

Horrified by the Cornell case… about both the crime of the 7 and the complicity of the 50. Confession #52597080

I recently retired and think I won’t have enough to live on. Confession #53057675

Sex with my husband hasn’t been nearly as good since our second daughter was born. Confession #55092152

I’m realizing how bad my OCD is. I cannot focus with an unorganized house! Confession #53900547

I’m about to start on some vigilante shit if men don’t start showing tf up for women!!! 😡 Confession #55335260

Guilt that I’m not a better employee. Mad that it’s harder for moms. Confession #51686427

I would tell younger me not to have kids or get married. Confession #51702445

I love my MIL but am so glad she’s gone after 2 weeks! Confession #50602290

My husband only acts like he loves me when we’re in bed together. Confession #53575087

Supporting my neurodivergent kid is so hard when the experts have no answers. Confession #54200923

The holidays are already stressing me out. Confession #54762862

I’m having such a hard time balancing misandry with being married to a man. Confession #53773326

Cornell rape story has me so terrified to send our girls out into a world that hates women 💔 Confession #55824771

22 years in the same career and I hate my job. Confession #51916833

I wish I had gotten divorced years ago. I feel so trapped. Confession #51112587

Parenting a 4-year-old with an absent other parent is the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and I’m exhausted. Confession #52513605

Almost done breastfeeding my last baby, want it to end so bad but also don’t! Confession #53172667

Afraid of the US. Never want to visit again. Confession #50944784

I find the newborn stage unbearably boring! I wish I could skip ahead to toddler age. Confession #55966261

Forever feeling guilty about not wanting a second child when my husband does. Confession #51901936

I feel like a babysitter and a roommate, not a wife. Confession #53896588

MIL treats my kids like second-class citizens. I used to cover for her. Kids see through it. Her loss. Confession #53236077

I hate my husband. Confession #53557440

My daughter is abusive to me. Confession #52118504

I hope I am raising my boys right… it’s been weighing on me this week. Confession #50642945

Top admin is announcing job cuts this week. Terrified and feel like I might throw up. Confession #52703811

Finally committed to a divorce and it feels so right but still terrifying. Confession #51054385

Husband has a man cold. So annoyed when the kids and I have been sick but sh*t needs to get done. Confession #53982605