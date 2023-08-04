Shopping
If You're Cheap AF, You'll Love These Highly-Rated Clothes Under $30 On Amazon That Look Expensive
Yes, you can still find great pieces for under $30
Written by Amanda Pellegrino
Despite popular belief, you don’t actually need to spend a lot of money on clothes to
look like you’ve spent a lot of money. If you’ve been searching high and low for a way to revamp your wardrobe without watching your paychecks disappear before your eyes, this list has got you covered.
Whether you want to add staples — like a basic black tee or an elegant floral maxi skirt — or outfit-defining pieces — like a faux leather and gold belt or a lace-trim blouse — these highly-rated clothes under $30 on Amazon will make you look so luxe.
01 A Front Tie Blouse With Elegant Flowing Sleeves
The casual-leaning front tie complements the elegant-leaning flowy sleeves of this
blouse to make a transition from day to night easy. It has a modest V-neck and same-color buttons down the front that make for a really standout piece in your wardrobe. Pair this with jeans, shorts, or skirts for a super versatile and show-stopping outfit. Available colors: 34 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 02 These Stretchy Yoga Pants With Over 17,000 5-Star Ratings
These budget-friendly
yoga pants have over 25,000 ratings, and fans rave that they’re well made, lightweight, not too long, and a perfect fit. The fabric is sweat-wicking and super stretchy and breathable so you have a full range of motion, no matter what you’re doing. And, the best part? A pocket! The pants have a hidden pocket at the waist, which is perfect to store a key or card. Available colors: 34 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 03 A Ruffle-Neck Shirt That Looks Straight Off A Runway
Between the high ruffle neck and the puff sleeves, this
shirt will elevate any outfit, whether you’re headed to work or a date. It’s the perfect length to wear completely tucked in, French tucked, or out, depending on your style. And the adorable bow closure in the back adds a touch of playfulness to balance it all out. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 04 A Lightweight Shift Dress That’s Perfect For Any Occassion
This
tank dress can do almost anything. The rayon/spandex fabric makes it stretchy and cozy enough to wear to the movies, the breathable, lightweight feel makes it great for summer days outside, and the eye-catching patterns and stunning solids make it great for a dinner party or night out. Plus, the round neck and medium-thick sleeves means it can be worn alone or paired with a jean jacket or cardigan for maximum comfort. Available colors: 29 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 05 A Tunic Tank That Comes In Over 40 Colors & Patterns
This tunic-length
tank top is the versatile, goes-with-anything addition your wardrobe has been begging for. The pull on closure makes it easy to get on and off — no buttons or knots required. The high, round neck coupled with the thick straps makes it style easily with pants and skirts for work, or jeans and shorts for weekends. Available colors: 41 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 06 These Chunky Gold-Plated Earrings That Reviewers Love
These 14-karat gold plated
earrings give an ultra luxurious look at a shockingly budget-friendly price. They have over 44,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, and are frequently among the best-selling earrings on Amazon. It’s obvious why these are so popular; they’re available in four sizes and three luxe finishes, they’re super lightweight, durable, and look really, really expensive. Available metals: 4 Available sizes: 20 MM - 50 MM 07 This Flowy Racerback Maxi Dress That Has Pockets
The length of this
maxi dress coupled with the wide variety of chic colors and patterns make this a warm weather wardrobe staple. The dress is buttery soft and has just enough of a stretch to feel comfortable without getting too baggy. It has an elastic waste to add some structure, and a razorback silhouette for a complementary casualness. Available colors: 30 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large 08 This Chiffon Blouse With A Waterfall Scoop Neck
The graceful waterfall neck on this adorable
blouse will have everyone asking, “where’d you get that?” And then they’ll be shocked at how budget-friendly the top is. It’s buttery soft and has a loose, tunic-length fit that adds extra versatility to the wear. And the relaxed, flowy sleeves are long but super breathable making it a great top for a summer day or an autumn evening. Available colors: 15 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 09 A Vintage-Looking A-Line Skirt With Pleats
This
midi skirt boasts accordion pleats that add a preppy yet elegant touch to your look. The thick, high-rise elastic waistband brings some structure to the otherwise A-line silhouette, while the slightly flared bottom makes for a flowy fit perfectly paired with sandals for summer or booties for fall. Available colors: 6 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 10 An Open-Front Cardigan That’s Also A Bathing Suit Cover Up
This chiffon
cardigan is so chic and versatile, buyers rave they loved it so much they bought it in multiple colors. The open front, loose mid-length sleeves, and long fit, make it easily pair with shorts, jeans, pants, or skirts so you can wear it to work or a party. Plus, some reviewers even draped it over a bathing suit for an effortlessly chic cover up at the beach or pool. Available colors: 46 Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large 11 This Sleeveless Romper That Is So Easy To Accessorize
This classic sleeveless
romper is a transitional day-to-night essential. Worn with strappy sandals and a wide-brimmed hat, and it’s perfect for the beach. Then throw on heels and a denim jacket and you have a comfortable yet chic dinner outfit. It comes in over a dozen colors and patterns — from chic solids to fashion-forward stripes to funky tie-dye — and features an elastic drawstring waist and two deep pockets to keep things comfy. Available colors: 16 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 12 This Small Crossbody Bag With A Surprising Amount Of Space
Made of faux leather and gold hardware that looks and feels much more expensive than it is, this
crossbody bag is small but mighty. It features three smooth-operating zippers and is the perfect size for all of your everyday essentials. It’s an Amazon shopper favorite, too, with over 22,000 five-star reviews. 13 This Gorgeous Wardrobe Staple With A Split V-Neck
Chiffon is one of those classic fabrics that’s always in style and goes with anything, and this chiffon
blouse is no exception. It’s super lightweight and breathable, and the loose fit means it can be worn with almost anything whether you’re headed to work or out on the town. And the unique split V-neck and short sleeves just add to the overall chicness of this top. Available colors: 24 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 14 These Wide-Leg Pants With A Lovely Tie Detail
Let’s mention the best part first: these
pants have pockets that are deep enough to hold your credit cards, keys, and even your phone. On top of that, the trendy wide leg coupled the structure-building tie detail at the waist make these bottoms as versatile as can be. They’re buttery soft and lightweight enough to be comfortable without losing their shape. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 15 A Loose Peplum Tank With A Chic High Neck
This
babydoll top features thick shoulder-bearing sleeves, and a high-neck that’s perfect for layering all your favorite jewelry. The two-layer peplum detailing and ruffle hem adds a charming touch and it comes in over a dozen stunning neutral and muted jewel tones for an elegant addition to your wardrobe. Available colors: 13 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 16 These Mesh Ballet Flats That Get Tons Of Compliments
These
ballet flats look like they’re an expensive but have a budget-friendly price. The mesh upper is super stretchy and breathable so breaking them in is a breeze, and the rubber sole is ribbed and anti-slip so you can walk without worries. And, they have an extra padded heel that reviewers agree make them super wearable. One fan raved, “These shoes are incredibly comfortable, offering the sensation of wearing slippers while still maintaining a fashionable appearance. [...] They are also remarkably easy to clean in a washer, which is a definite plus.” Available colors: 10 Available sizes: 5 — 11 17 These Loose-Fitting Drawstring Shorts With Deep Pockets
If you’re looking for velvety soft shorts you can wear with a T-shirt or a bathing suit,
and that have pockets deep enough for your phone, then these drawstring shorts are for you. The elastic waistband is stretchy but adjustable, so it always fits, and the drawstring is the same color as the shorts for a totally seamless look. Available colors: 36 Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large 18 This Rounded V-Neck Blouse With Rollable Sleeves
Fans raved that this
shirt is “beautiful” and “doesn’t need ironing” thanks to the wrinkle-resistant fabric. The long sleeves can be rolled up and secured behind a fabric hook, to make sure they don’t roll down. And the rounded V-neck adds a unique and eye-catching silhouette. Available colors: 27 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 19 These Retro-Looking Sunglasses That Feel Lightweight
Get a ‘70s vibe going with these roung sunglasses. Made with a durable plastic frame that comes in classic colors and trendy clear with pink lenses, these glasses are an easy go-to for UV protection. Reviewers love how lightweight these glasses are, which is key for all-day wear.
20 This Adorable Short Sleeve Top With A Ruching Detail
With over 13,000 ratings, fans agree this adorable tunic-length
top is “gorgeous,” and super versatile. The rayon/spandex blend fabric and loose fit makes the top stretchy and comfortable, while the ruching and faux button details at the chest add a lovely touch to easily dress up or dress down. One reviewer wrote, “I can put this top with anything from jeans to leggings and even dress slacks.” Available colors: 43 Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large 21 This V-Neck Maxi Dress With Cute Draping Details
The short sleeves and loosely draped body, coupled with the elastic waistband for structure, gives this
dress an effortlessly chic silhouette. The fabric is extremely soft, too, so this is comfortable to wear absolutely everywhere. Not only is it easy to wear and available in over 20 adorable colors and patterns, but it’s made with at least 50% plant-based blend for sustainability. Available colors: 21 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large 22 A Waffle Knit Tank Top With A Cute Tie Detail
The high neck and waffle knit pattern add a modern touch to the classic silhouette of this
tank top. It has a loose fit that’s complemented by a trendy twist knot at the hip that keeps the top from being too boxy. And the neckline, arm holes, and bottom boast a reinforced hem that add a cute outline detail to make this shirt even more unique. Available colors: 21 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 23 These Cropped Pants With An Elastic Waist
These capri
pants have a relaxed fit, spandex in the fabric, and a knit waistband with elastic in it, so you know they’re super comfortable. They have a modern style, too, with faux pockets that make these play into the cargo pant trend perfectly and a cropped cut that’s everywhere right now. Available colors: 4 Available sizes: 4 — 18 24 This Corduroy Button Down With A Perfect Oversized Style
The super high-quality corduroy fabric and oversized fit make this chic
button down a wardrobe staple that everyone will think you paid way more for. It has a wide-set turn-down collar, tortoise buttons that add some contrast to the solid styles, a deep chest pocket, and a thigh-length fit that makes this top dynamic whether you wear it as a shirt or a jacket. Available colors: 20 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 25 These Performance Biker Shorts That Are A Bestseller
Whether you’re a yoga aficionado, a marathon runner, or a rainy day lounger, these high-waisted
biker shorts will keep you performing — or relaxing — at your best. The polyester/spandex blend makes these shorts moisture-wicking, breathable, and stretchy, and they have two pockets so your workouts can be hands-free. They’re a bestseller on Amazon, too, with over 58,000 five-star reviews. Available colors: 40 Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large 26 A 2-Pack Of Silky Camisoles That Are Great For Layering
These
silky camisoles are an everyday essential whether you want to wear one alone or layered — the possibilities are endless. With sleek spaghetti straps and a deep V-neck, these tanks can be tucked into jeans for an effortlessly put together style, or worn under a blazer for a chic going out staple. Available colors: 15 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 27 This Short Sleeve Bodysuit That Can Be Worn With Anything
The only thing better than a classic T-shirt is this
bodysuit that will go with almost anything. It features an easy and comfortable snap butt closure, and a snug fabric that has the perfect amount of stretch. The high neck and classic cut style means you can pair it with jeans or joggers, skorts or skirts, to dress it up or down. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 28 This V-Neck Top With Delicate Lace Sleeves
If you’ve been looking to elevate your basic tee game, this
V-neck is for you. The mid-length sleeves feature a puffed structure and delicate lace detailing, all of which add an elegant touch. Meanwhile, the waffle knit pattern brings a casualness that allows the shirt to be dressed up or down effortlessly. “Love this shirt,” one fan raved. “It is breathable yet doesn't require an undershirt. [...] Has held up against washing and looks like new no fading.” Available colors: 21 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 29 These Lightweight Joggers That Come In Stunning Muted Tones
These
joggers are so lightweight and stretchy, thanks to an elastic waist and elastic tapered ankles, that you’ll never want to take these off. Whether you’re relaxing or running, they’re quick-drying and water resistant for long-lasting comfort. And don’t forget about the zipper pockets — perfect to hold all your workout or lounge necessities. Available colors: 17 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large 30 A Sweet Initial Necklace That’s Plated In Gold
Wear the initial of a loved one (including yourself!) around your neck at all times with this precious necklace. It’s plated in 14-karat gold yet made of brass, so it’s durable enough to wear every day yet looks really luxe. It’s nickel- and lead-free to boot, so it’s hypoallergenic.
31 A Floral Maxi Skirt With A Super High Slit
This
maxi skirt has a stunning floral pattern and eye-catching side slit that are not to be missed. The lightweight piece features a wrap tie closure secured at the waist which adds structure, and an asymmetrical ankle-length hem for extra flowy vibes. One fan pointed out, “You can tighten or loosen depending on where you want it to sit in your waist, which in turn changes the length a bit.” Available colors: 23 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 32 A Waffle Knit Top That Can Be Casual Or Dressy
This waffle knit
top manages to be both cozy and super chic, making it a versatile add to your wardrobe whether you want to dress up or dress down. It’s made of lightweight and soft fabric, which adds a subtle stretch, and the extra long and loose sleeves make for a stunning waterfall silhouette Available colors: 16 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 33 This T-Shirt Dress That Goes With Anything
Elevate your everyday look with this casual
T-shirt dress. It’s so easy to throw on with sneakers and sunnies for an afternoon walk, or wedges and a jacket for a night out. The casual V-neck and short sleeves, paired with the adorable twist knot at the front, make this so comfy and cute you’ll want to wear it all day. Available colors: 24 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 34 A Show-Stopping Maxi Dress With Shoulder Cutouts
The adorable shoulder cut outs and rounded neck of this
maxi dress add a little fun and flair to your everyday look. The straight floor-length skirt and short sleeves bring a modern, flowy touch, while the elastic hem at the waist adds much-needed structure. Plus, it’s available in over three dozen colors and patterns, so you can find the perfect style just for you. Available colors: 41 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 35 This Patterned Skirt With A Sweet Ruffle Waistband
Fans are raving about this adorable high-wasted
midi skirt. It goes with everything — a graphic tee and sneakers for a casual look, booties and a leather jacket for a night on the town — you name it. From the cute floral and polka dot patterns, to the elastic waistband, to the sturdy pockets, this skirt is everything. “Versatile & Chic,” one reviewer raved. “Casual and cute enough to wear wine tasting or dress it up to wear to the office. It has pockets which is always a huge plus! Good quality and I got a lot of compliments on it!” Available colors: 21 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 36 This Long-Sleeve Blouse That’s Buttery Soft
No one will believe this long sleeve
blouse was under $30, because it’s so soft and comes in two dozen positively adorable patterns and colors, including tons of pretty floral options. This blouse can be paired with almost any bottom for an effortlessly put-together look. Plus, it’s sheer and breathable, but features an inner lining so it’s not see-through. Available colors: 25 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 37 These Super Comfy Sandals With Timeless Appeal
Over 40,000 people gave these
sandals a five-star rating. Why? The 100% suede insoles conform to your foot like memory foam after you break them in, and the cork and rubber bottom offer support and a non-slip grip. The faux leather or suede (depending on your style) straps feature a soft inner lining and adjustable buckles, so you always have the perfect fit. Available colors: 21 Available sizes: 5.5 - 12 Wide 38 These Wide Leg Palazzo Pants With Fine Pleated Detailing
These
palazzo pants have a the fine pleated detailing of expensive loungewear but without breaking the bank. The wide leg makes for a loose and cozy fit, while the drawstring waist adds structure and security, so you can wear these all day long. Pair with a blouse and heels for a comfortable date night, or a T-shirt and socks for a movie night. Available colors: 25 Available sizes: One-Size 39 This Square Neck Tee That Comes In A Ton Of Colors
This isn’t a regular
tee, it’s a cool tee. Between the modern square neck and the mid-length loose sleeves, this chic top is a must-add if you’re looking to make more of a statement with your everyday T-shirt look. The polyester blend is lightweight and breathable, so it can be worn alone in the summer or under a jacket in the winter. Available colors: 63 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 40 This Adorable Mini Skirt With Tiered Ruffles
Whether you’re looking for black and white polka dots, pink and yellow florals, or orange and blue paisley, this
skirt comes in the perfect cute pattern. With ruffle hem detailing and a drawstring closure at the waist, this A-line design makes for an easy day-to-night transition. “This skirt is so cute and the material is soft and flows beautiful,” one fan raved. “It comes with a built in slip to prevent seeing what's underneath. The skirt works perfect for every day use or casual dinners.” Available colors: 44 Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 41 A Short Sleeve Button Down With Rolled Sleeves
Made of a buttery soft fabric, with loose, slightly rolled sleeves and an open V-neck collar, this
blouse is a modern take on the classic button down. It comes in over two dozen stunning colors — some of which feature fun stripes or funky pom pom detailing — and the long fit means it can be tucked in or out to pair with pants, jeans, or skirts. Available colors: 29 Available sizes: Small — X-Large 42 These Faux Leather Belts With A Modern Gold Buckle
These super chic
belts are a modern take on a staple item that everyone needs in their wardrobe. The thick faux leather straps with a matching belt loop are classic, while the gold double-O detailing in the clasp adds a sleek style to bring your outfit to the next level. Available styles: 18 Available sizes: 22” - 26” Waist — 54” - 58” Waist 43 A Deep V-Neck Tank With Elegant Mesh Detailing
The detailing on this elegant
camisole makes it a simple way to elevate your everyday look. The layer of sheer mesh detailing tracing the deep V neckline coupled with the adjustable spaghetti straps make for a modern take on the traditional cami. Pair with heels and a blazer for a dressy look, or jeans and sneakers for a casual vibe. Either way, this classic look never goes out of style. Available colors: 28 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 44 These Cropped Yoga Pants With Long Seam Detailing
From a workout class to a morning walk to a night with Netflix, these
cropped pants will make sure you’re comfy doing it all. The fabric is super soft and stretchy while being moisture-wicking and breathable, and the wide waistband and long hem detailing balance the cozy with the chic. The best part? The pants have two pockets that can hold your keys or phone without sagging. Available colors: 8 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 45 This Spaghetti-Strap Dress With Elegant Contrasting Buttons
If you’re looking for an everyday dress you can throw on to immediately elevate even your most casual look, this
dress is the one. The shift-style boxy fit and pockets add a casual touch, while the contrasting front buttons and thin adjustable spaghetti straps make it instantly chic, which means it can easily be styled to fit your vibe. Available colors: 34 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 46 These Classic Espadrilles That Are A Bestseller on Amazon
If you’re a fan of a summery
sandal, add this one to your list. Besides being the bestseller on Amazon, these espadrilles are so classic, they’re giving Kate Middleton vibes. Between the rubber and wooden sole with woven rope detailing, and the peep toe and heel style ankle straps, these trendy espadrilles will become your everyday staple, whether you’re wearing jeans, a skirt, or a dress. Available colors: 21 Available sizes: 5 — 12 47 This Fit & Flare Dress With A Square Neckline
It might seem like everyone you know is in Europe right now, but with this
dress, you can at least feel like you’re there, too. The fit and flare style adds a relaxed fit that’s perfectly balanced by the structure-adding elastic waist and mod square neckline. The ruffle hem adds a charming touch to go perfectly with sneakers to explore the piazza or heels for a night on the town. Available colors: 8 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 48 This Easy, Breezy Dress That Comes In Over 30 Colors & Patterns
This
dress is comfortable and flowy, yet just structured enough at the waist to add dimension, making it an easy, breezy addition to your wardrobe. It has a rayon/spandex fabric blend that’s super soft and easy to throw into the washing machine without damaging, while the vibrant prints — from chic solids, to stunning florals, to fun tie-dyes — ensure you’ll be able to wear this dress to virtually any casual occasion. Available colors: 38 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large 49 This Classic Tee 2-Pack With Over 30,000 5-Star Ratings
This two-pack of
T-shirts is available in a whopping three dozen color combinations, the jersey cotton t-shirt is super soft and stretchy, while still maintaining a streamlined and non-baggy fit. They have over 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon thanks to the super soft and stretchy cotton blend fabric. And plus, you can never go wrong with a classic tee (or two!). Available colors: 46 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 50 A Tunic-Length Basic Tee That’s Made Of A Soft Cotton Blend
Everyone needs a little black
tank in their wardrobe, and this sleeveless one fits the bill perfectly. Along with classic black, the shirt also comes in dozens of cool and funky graphic tees if you’re looking for something that more specifically fits your personality. The high, rounded neck and thick straps balance out the tunic-length bottom that’s long enough to wear out or tucked, depending on your vibe. Available colors: 32 Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large 51 An Oversized Faux Leather Tote That Reviewers Love
Skip across the street like you’re Carrie Bradshaw when you have this oversized
faux leather tote tucked under your arm. The first thing to point out: it comes in over 150 colors. Yep, you read that right. The second thing? It’s $12. For the price of two coffees, you could have this stunning faux leather purse that has one big pocket for all your essentials, and a smaller side pocket to easily grab your phone, keys, headphones — you name it. Add to cart has never been easier. Available colors: 155 Available sizes: Small, Large 52 These Cropped Tank Tops With Moisture-Wicking Fabric
Whether you’re doing yoga, lounging, or going on a stroll, these
tank tops will keep you supported, comfortable and looking super cute. The ribbed texture combined with the scooped, slightly rounded neckline adds a modern and cool touch to your workout or hangout. And the nylon/spandex blend is moisture-wicking and firm, but still stretchy enough to make sure you have full range of movement no matter what you’re doing. Available color packs: 23 Available sizes: Small — Large 53 These High-Waisted Workout Shorts That Are A Bestseller
These
shorts have everything: a high, extra-thick elastic waistband for maximum support, two pockets that are big enough for a phone, asymmetrical sides for a loose fit, and a stretchy inner spandex layer that hugs your thighs and wicks away sweat for maximum comfort. They’re a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, too, so you know people love them. Available colors: 30 Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large 54 This Chiffon Blouse With A Delicate Round Neckline
With nearly 50 colors and patterns at your disposal, this chiffon
blouse is going to become an everyday staple. The delicate round neck has a sweet pleated detailing in the front coupled with the petaled, extra-short sleeves make for an elegant addition to your closet. It features an asymmetrical hem, and is long enough to be worn untucked or tucked to seamlessly pair with leggings or pants. Available colors: 49 Available sizes: Small — XX-Large 55 A Thick-Strap Tank That Boasts A Modern Square Neck
This square-neck
tank boasts thick sleeveless straps, a pleated detail at the chest, and an asymmetrical slightly-rounded hem, which combine to add a modern yet charming touch to the classic tank. Wear it alone with jeans, or underneath a cozy cardigan or leather jacket for ultimate versatility. “Super cute tank!” one reviewer raved. “This is a great summer tank that you can either dress up or go casual with. They washed up very well and I hung them to dry so as not to shrink or fade. Material is super soft, as well.” Available options: 37 Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large