If You're Cheap AF, You'll Love These Highly-Rated Clothes Under $30 On Amazon That Look Expensive

Despite popular belief, you don’t actually need to spend a lot of money on clothes to look like you’ve spent a lot of money. If you’ve been searching high and low for a way to revamp your wardrobe without watching your paychecks disappear before your eyes, this list has got you covered.

Whether you want to add staples — like a basic black tee or an elegant floral maxi skirt — or outfit-defining pieces — like a faux leather and gold belt or a lace-trim blouse — these highly-rated clothes under $30 on Amazon will make you look so luxe.

01 A Front Tie Blouse With Elegant Flowing Sleeves Amazon luvamia 3/4 Sleeve Tie Knot Blouse $22 See On Amazon The casual-leaning front tie complements the elegant-leaning flowy sleeves of this blouse to make a transition from day to night easy. It has a modest V-neck and same-color buttons down the front that make for a really standout piece in your wardrobe. Pair this with jeans, shorts, or skirts for a super versatile and show-stopping outfit. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

02 These Stretchy Yoga Pants With Over 17,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon HISKYWIN 4 Way Stretch Yoga Pants $26 See On Amazon These budget-friendly yoga pants have over 25,000 ratings, and fans rave that they’re well made, lightweight, not too long, and a perfect fit. The fabric is sweat-wicking and super stretchy and breathable so you have a full range of motion, no matter what you’re doing. And, the best part? A pocket! The pants have a hidden pocket at the waist, which is perfect to store a key or card. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

03 A Ruffle-Neck Shirt That Looks Straight Off A Runway Amazon BTFBM Mock Neck Blouse $29 See On Amazon Between the high ruffle neck and the puff sleeves, this shirt will elevate any outfit, whether you’re headed to work or a date. It’s the perfect length to wear completely tucked in, French tucked, or out, depending on your style. And the adorable bow closure in the back adds a touch of playfulness to balance it all out. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

04 A Lightweight Shift Dress That’s Perfect For Any Occassion Amazon BISHUIGE Tank Dress $23 See On Amazon This tank dress can do almost anything. The rayon/spandex fabric makes it stretchy and cozy enough to wear to the movies, the breathable, lightweight feel makes it great for summer days outside, and the eye-catching patterns and stunning solids make it great for a dinner party or night out. Plus, the round neck and medium-thick sleeves means it can be worn alone or paired with a jean jacket or cardigan for maximum comfort. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

05 A Tunic Tank That Comes In Over 40 Colors & Patterns Amazon Veranee Sleeveless Tunic Top $18 See On Amazon This tunic-length tank top is the versatile, goes-with-anything addition your wardrobe has been begging for. The pull on closure makes it easy to get on and off — no buttons or knots required. The high, round neck coupled with the thick straps makes it style easily with pants and skirts for work, or jeans and shorts for weekends. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

06 These Chunky Gold-Plated Earrings That Reviewers Love Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops $14 See On Amazon These 14-karat gold plated earrings give an ultra luxurious look at a shockingly budget-friendly price. They have over 44,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, and are frequently among the best-selling earrings on Amazon. It’s obvious why these are so popular; they’re available in four sizes and three luxe finishes, they’re super lightweight, durable, and look really, really expensive. Available metals: 4

Available sizes: 20 MM - 50 MM

07 This Flowy Racerback Maxi Dress That Has Pockets Amazon GRECERELLE Maxi Dress $12 See On Amazon The length of this maxi dress coupled with the wide variety of chic colors and patterns make this a warm weather wardrobe staple. The dress is buttery soft and has just enough of a stretch to feel comfortable without getting too baggy. It has an elastic waste to add some structure, and a razorback silhouette for a complementary casualness. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

08 This Chiffon Blouse With A Waterfall Scoop Neck Amazon Dokotoo Chiffon Blouse $29 See On Amazon The graceful waterfall neck on this adorable blouse will have everyone asking, “where’d you get that?” And then they’ll be shocked at how budget-friendly the top is. It’s buttery soft and has a loose, tunic-length fit that adds extra versatility to the wear. And the relaxed, flowy sleeves are long but super breathable making it a great top for a summer day or an autumn evening. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

09 A Vintage-Looking A-Line Skirt With Pleats Amazon Basoteeuo Pleated Skirt $22 See On Amazon This midi skirt boasts accordion pleats that add a preppy yet elegant touch to your look. The thick, high-rise elastic waistband brings some structure to the otherwise A-line silhouette, while the slightly flared bottom makes for a flowy fit perfectly paired with sandals for summer or booties for fall. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 An Open-Front Cardigan That’s Also A Bathing Suit Cover Up Amazon CHICGAL Kimono $19 See On Amazon This chiffon cardigan is so chic and versatile, buyers rave they loved it so much they bought it in multiple colors. The open front, loose mid-length sleeves, and long fit, make it easily pair with shorts, jeans, pants, or skirts so you can wear it to work or a party. Plus, some reviewers even draped it over a bathing suit for an effortlessly chic cover up at the beach or pool. Available colors: 46

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

11 This Sleeveless Romper That Is So Easy To Accessorize Amazon ReoRia Sleeveless Romper $30 See On Amazon This classic sleeveless romper is a transitional day-to-night essential. Worn with strappy sandals and a wide-brimmed hat, and it’s perfect for the beach. Then throw on heels and a denim jacket and you have a comfortable yet chic dinner outfit. It comes in over a dozen colors and patterns — from chic solids to fashion-forward stripes to funky tie-dye — and features an elastic drawstring waist and two deep pockets to keep things comfy. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 This Small Crossbody Bag With A Surprising Amount Of Space Amazon FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag $22 See On Amazon Made of faux leather and gold hardware that looks and feels much more expensive than it is, this crossbody bag is small but mighty. It features three smooth-operating zippers and is the perfect size for all of your everyday essentials. It’s an Amazon shopper favorite, too, with over 22,000 five-star reviews. Available colors: 30

13 This Gorgeous Wardrobe Staple With A Split V-Neck Amazon Alimy V Neck Blouse $26 See On Amazon Chiffon is one of those classic fabrics that’s always in style and goes with anything, and this chiffon blouse is no exception. It’s super lightweight and breathable, and the loose fit means it can be worn with almost anything whether you’re headed to work or out on the town. And the unique split V-neck and short sleeves just add to the overall chicness of this top. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 These Wide-Leg Pants With A Lovely Tie Detail Amazon Heymoments Wide Leg Pants $30 See On Amazon Let’s mention the best part first: these pants have pockets that are deep enough to hold your credit cards, keys, and even your phone. On top of that, the trendy wide leg coupled the structure-building tie detail at the waist make these bottoms as versatile as can be. They’re buttery soft and lightweight enough to be comfortable without losing their shape. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 A Loose Peplum Tank With A Chic High Neck Amazon HAEOF Sleeveless Babydoll Top $21 See On Amazon This babydoll top features thick shoulder-bearing sleeves, and a high-neck that’s perfect for layering all your favorite jewelry. The two-layer peplum detailing and ruffle hem adds a charming touch and it comes in over a dozen stunning neutral and muted jewel tones for an elegant addition to your wardrobe. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 These Mesh Ballet Flats That Get Tons Of Compliments Amazon HEAWISH Mesh Ballet Flats $27 See On Amazon These ballet flats look like they’re an expensive but have a budget-friendly price. The mesh upper is super stretchy and breathable so breaking them in is a breeze, and the rubber sole is ribbed and anti-slip so you can walk without worries. And, they have an extra padded heel that reviewers agree make them super wearable. One fan raved, “These shoes are incredibly comfortable, offering the sensation of wearing slippers while still maintaining a fashionable appearance. [...] They are also remarkably easy to clean in a washer, which is a definite plus.” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 — 11

17 These Loose-Fitting Drawstring Shorts With Deep Pockets Amazon Acelitt Drawstring Shorts $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for velvety soft shorts you can wear with a T-shirt or a bathing suit, and that have pockets deep enough for your phone, then these drawstring shorts are for you. The elastic waistband is stretchy but adjustable, so it always fits, and the drawstring is the same color as the shorts for a totally seamless look. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

18 This Rounded V-Neck Blouse With Rollable Sleeves Amazon Timeson V Neck Blouse $30 See On Amazon Fans raved that this shirt is “beautiful” and “doesn’t need ironing” thanks to the wrinkle-resistant fabric. The long sleeves can be rolled up and secured behind a fabric hook, to make sure they don’t roll down. And the rounded V-neck adds a unique and eye-catching silhouette. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 These Retro-Looking Sunglasses That Feel Lightweight Amazon SOJOS Round Sunglasses $15 See On Amazon Get a ‘70s vibe going with these roung sunglasses. Made with a durable plastic frame that comes in classic colors and trendy clear with pink lenses, these glasses are an easy go-to for UV protection. Reviewers love how lightweight these glasses are, which is key for all-day wear. Available colors: 8

20 This Adorable Short Sleeve Top With A Ruching Detail Amazon BeadChica Tunic Top $24 See On Amazon With over 13,000 ratings, fans agree this adorable tunic-length top is “gorgeous,” and super versatile. The rayon/spandex blend fabric and loose fit makes the top stretchy and comfortable, while the ruching and faux button details at the chest add a lovely touch to easily dress up or dress down. One reviewer wrote, “I can put this top with anything from jeans to leggings and even dress slacks.” Available colors: 43

Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

21 This V-Neck Maxi Dress With Cute Draping Details Amazon Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress $21 See On Amazon The short sleeves and loosely draped body, coupled with the elastic waistband for structure, gives this dress an effortlessly chic silhouette. The fabric is extremely soft, too, so this is comfortable to wear absolutely everywhere. Not only is it easy to wear and available in over 20 adorable colors and patterns, but it’s made with at least 50% plant-based blend for sustainability. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

22 A Waffle Knit Tank Top With A Cute Tie Detail Amazon MIHOLL Waffle Knit Tank Top $23 See On Amazon The high neck and waffle knit pattern add a modern touch to the classic silhouette of this tank top. It has a loose fit that’s complemented by a trendy twist knot at the hip that keeps the top from being too boxy. And the neckline, arm holes, and bottom boast a reinforced hem that add a cute outline detail to make this shirt even more unique. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 These Cropped Pants With An Elastic Waist Amazon Lee Relaxed Fit Knit Waist Cargo Capri Pant $24 See On Amazon These capri pants have a relaxed fit, spandex in the fabric, and a knit waistband with elastic in it, so you know they’re super comfortable. They have a modern style, too, with faux pockets that make these play into the cargo pant trend perfectly and a cropped cut that’s everywhere right now. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 4 — 18

24 This Corduroy Button Down With A Perfect Oversized Style Amazon BWDIDACI Corduroy Button Down Jacket $27 See On Amazon The super high-quality corduroy fabric and oversized fit make this chic button down a wardrobe staple that everyone will think you paid way more for. It has a wide-set turn-down collar, tortoise buttons that add some contrast to the solid styles, a deep chest pocket, and a thigh-length fit that makes this top dynamic whether you wear it as a shirt or a jacket. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 These Performance Biker Shorts That Are A Bestseller Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re a yoga aficionado, a marathon runner, or a rainy day lounger, these high-waisted biker shorts will keep you performing — or relaxing — at your best. The polyester/spandex blend makes these shorts moisture-wicking, breathable, and stretchy, and they have two pockets so your workouts can be hands-free. They’re a bestseller on Amazon, too, with over 58,000 five-star reviews. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

26 A 2-Pack Of Silky Camisoles That Are Great For Layering Amazon Ekouaer Satin Tank Top (2-Pack) $26 See On Amazon These silky camisoles are an everyday essential whether you want to wear one alone or layered — the possibilities are endless. With sleek spaghetti straps and a deep V-neck, these tanks can be tucked into jeans for an effortlessly put together style, or worn under a blazer for a chic going out staple. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 This Short Sleeve Bodysuit That Can Be Worn With Anything Amazon Mangopop Crewneck Bodysuit $21 See On Amazon The only thing better than a classic T-shirt is this bodysuit that will go with almost anything. It features an easy and comfortable snap butt closure, and a snug fabric that has the perfect amount of stretch. The high neck and classic cut style means you can pair it with jeans or joggers, skorts or skirts, to dress it up or down. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 This V-Neck Top With Delicate Lace Sleeves Amazon MEROKEETY Lace Sleeve V Neck Top $25 See On Amazon If you’ve been looking to elevate your basic tee game, this V-neck is for you. The mid-length sleeves feature a puffed structure and delicate lace detailing, all of which add an elegant touch. Meanwhile, the waffle knit pattern brings a casualness that allows the shirt to be dressed up or down effortlessly. “Love this shirt,” one fan raved. “It is breathable yet doesn't require an undershirt. [...] Has held up against washing and looks like new no fading.” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 These Lightweight Joggers That Come In Stunning Muted Tones Amazon Libin Lightweight Jogger Pants $30 See On Amazon These joggers are so lightweight and stretchy, thanks to an elastic waist and elastic tapered ankles, that you’ll never want to take these off. Whether you’re relaxing or running, they’re quick-drying and water resistant for long-lasting comfort. And don’t forget about the zipper pockets — perfect to hold all your workout or lounge necessities. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

30 A Sweet Initial Necklace That’s Plated In Gold Amazon Valloey Rover Initial Necklace $11 See On Amazon Wear the initial of a loved one (including yourself!) around your neck at all times with this precious necklace. It’s plated in 14-karat gold yet made of brass, so it’s durable enough to wear every day yet looks really luxe. It’s nickel- and lead-free to boot, so it’s hypoallergenic. Available styles: 56

31 A Floral Maxi Skirt With A Super High Slit Amazon Yonala Wrap Maxi Skirt $23 See On Amazon This maxi skirt has a stunning floral pattern and eye-catching side slit that are not to be missed. The lightweight piece features a wrap tie closure secured at the waist which adds structure, and an asymmetrical ankle-length hem for extra flowy vibes. One fan pointed out, “You can tighten or loosen depending on where you want it to sit in your waist, which in turn changes the length a bit.” Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

32 A Waffle Knit Top That Can Be Casual Or Dressy Amazon Dokotoo Waffle Knit V Neck Top $26 See On Amazon This waffle knit top manages to be both cozy and super chic, making it a versatile add to your wardrobe whether you want to dress up or dress down. It’s made of lightweight and soft fabric, which adds a subtle stretch, and the extra long and loose sleeves make for a stunning waterfall silhouette Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 This T-Shirt Dress That Goes With Anything Amazon Locryz Knot T Shirt Dress $30 See On Amazon Elevate your everyday look with this casual T-shirt dress. It’s so easy to throw on with sneakers and sunnies for an afternoon walk, or wedges and a jacket for a night out. The casual V-neck and short sleeves, paired with the adorable twist knot at the front, make this so comfy and cute you’ll want to wear it all day. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 A Show-Stopping Maxi Dress With Shoulder Cutouts Amazon STYLEWORD Cold Shoulder Maxi Dress $24 See On Amazon The adorable shoulder cut outs and rounded neck of this maxi dress add a little fun and flair to your everyday look. The straight floor-length skirt and short sleeves bring a modern, flowy touch, while the elastic hem at the waist adds much-needed structure. Plus, it’s available in over three dozen colors and patterns, so you can find the perfect style just for you. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 This Patterned Skirt With A Sweet Ruffle Waistband Amazon EXLURA High Waist Pleated Skirt $24 See On Amazon Fans are raving about this adorable high-wasted midi skirt. It goes with everything — a graphic tee and sneakers for a casual look, booties and a leather jacket for a night on the town — you name it. From the cute floral and polka dot patterns, to the elastic waistband, to the sturdy pockets, this skirt is everything. “Versatile & Chic,” one reviewer raved. “Casual and cute enough to wear wine tasting or dress it up to wear to the office. It has pockets which is always a huge plus! Good quality and I got a lot of compliments on it!” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

36 This Long-Sleeve Blouse That’s Buttery Soft Amazon SHEWIN Long Sleeve Blouse $27 See On Amazon No one will believe this long sleeve blouse was under $30, because it’s so soft and comes in two dozen positively adorable patterns and colors, including tons of pretty floral options. This blouse can be paired with almost any bottom for an effortlessly put-together look. Plus, it’s sheer and breathable, but features an inner lining so it’s not see-through. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 These Super Comfy Sandals With Timeless Appeal Amazon CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal $30 See On Amazon Over 40,000 people gave these sandals a five-star rating. Why? The 100% suede insoles conform to your foot like memory foam after you break them in, and the cork and rubber bottom offer support and a non-slip grip. The faux leather or suede (depending on your style) straps feature a soft inner lining and adjustable buckles, so you always have the perfect fit. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5.5 - 12 Wide

38 These Wide Leg Palazzo Pants With Fine Pleated Detailing Amazon Lock and Love Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants $16 See On Amazon These palazzo pants have a the fine pleated detailing of expensive loungewear but without breaking the bank. The wide leg makes for a loose and cozy fit, while the drawstring waist adds structure and security, so you can wear these all day long. Pair with a blouse and heels for a comfortable date night, or a T-shirt and socks for a movie night. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: One-Size

39 This Square Neck Tee That Comes In A Ton Of Colors Amazon WIHOLL Square Neck T Shirt $25 See On Amazon This isn’t a regular tee, it’s a cool tee. Between the modern square neck and the mid-length loose sleeves, this chic top is a must-add if you’re looking to make more of a statement with your everyday T-shirt look. The polyester blend is lightweight and breathable, so it can be worn alone in the summer or under a jacket in the winter. Available colors: 63

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

40 This Adorable Mini Skirt With Tiered Ruffles Amazon Alelly Ruffle Skirt $29 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for black and white polka dots, pink and yellow florals, or orange and blue paisley, this skirt comes in the perfect cute pattern. With ruffle hem detailing and a drawstring closure at the waist, this A-line design makes for an easy day-to-night transition. “This skirt is so cute and the material is soft and flows beautiful,” one fan raved. “It comes with a built in slip to prevent seeing what's underneath. The skirt works perfect for every day use or casual dinners.” Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

41 A Short Sleeve Button Down With Rolled Sleeves Amazon Beautife Short Sleeve Button Down Shirt $27 See On Amazon Made of a buttery soft fabric, with loose, slightly rolled sleeves and an open V-neck collar, this blouse is a modern take on the classic button down. It comes in over two dozen stunning colors — some of which feature fun stripes or funky pom pom detailing — and the long fit means it can be tucked in or out to pair with pants, jeans, or skirts. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

42 These Faux Leather Belts With A Modern Gold Buckle Amazon SANSTHS Faux Leather Belt with Double O-Ring Buckle (2 Pack) $17 See On Amazon These super chic belts are a modern take on a staple item that everyone needs in their wardrobe. The thick faux leather straps with a matching belt loop are classic, while the gold double-O detailing in the clasp adds a sleek style to bring your outfit to the next level. Available styles: 18

Available sizes: 22” - 26” Waist — 54” - 58” Waist

43 A Deep V-Neck Tank With Elegant Mesh Detailing Amazon GOORY V Neck Tank Top $17 See On Amazon The detailing on this elegant camisole makes it a simple way to elevate your everyday look. The layer of sheer mesh detailing tracing the deep V neckline coupled with the adjustable spaghetti straps make for a modern take on the traditional cami. Pair with heels and a blazer for a dressy look, or jeans and sneakers for a casual vibe. Either way, this classic look never goes out of style. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

44 These Cropped Yoga Pants With Long Seam Detailing Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Crop Yoga Pants $28 See On Amazon From a workout class to a morning walk to a night with Netflix, these cropped pants will make sure you’re comfy doing it all. The fabric is super soft and stretchy while being moisture-wicking and breathable, and the wide waistband and long hem detailing balance the cozy with the chic. The best part? The pants have two pockets that can hold your keys or phone without sagging. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

45 This Spaghetti-Strap Dress With Elegant Contrasting Buttons Amazon WNEEDU Button Down V Neck Dress $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an everyday dress you can throw on to immediately elevate even your most casual look, this dress is the one. The shift-style boxy fit and pockets add a casual touch, while the contrasting front buttons and thin adjustable spaghetti straps make it instantly chic, which means it can easily be styled to fit your vibe. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

46 These Classic Espadrilles That Are A Bestseller on Amazon Amazon Soda Flatform Espadrilles Sandals $28 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of a summery sandal, add this one to your list. Besides being the bestseller on Amazon, these espadrilles are so classic, they’re giving Kate Middleton vibes. Between the rubber and wooden sole with woven rope detailing, and the peep toe and heel style ankle straps, these trendy espadrilles will become your everyday staple, whether you’re wearing jeans, a skirt, or a dress. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5 — 12

47 This Fit & Flare Dress With A Square Neckline Amazon Amazon Essentials Twill Tiered Fit and Flare Dress $24 See On Amazon It might seem like everyone you know is in Europe right now, but with this dress, you can at least feel like you’re there, too. The fit and flare style adds a relaxed fit that’s perfectly balanced by the structure-adding elastic waist and mod square neckline. The ruffle hem adds a charming touch to go perfectly with sneakers to explore the piazza or heels for a night on the town. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

48 This Easy, Breezy Dress That Comes In Over 30 Colors & Patterns Amazon WEACZZY Spaghetti Strap Sundress $29 See On Amazon This dress is comfortable and flowy, yet just structured enough at the waist to add dimension, making it an easy, breezy addition to your wardrobe. It has a rayon/spandex fabric blend that’s super soft and easy to throw into the washing machine without damaging, while the vibrant prints — from chic solids, to stunning florals, to fun tie-dyes — ensure you’ll be able to wear this dress to virtually any casual occasion. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

49 This Classic Tee 2-Pack With Over 30,000 5-Star Ratings AMazon Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, $19 See On Amazon This two-pack of T-shirts is available in a whopping three dozen color combinations, the jersey cotton t-shirt is super soft and stretchy, while still maintaining a streamlined and non-baggy fit. They have over 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon thanks to the super soft and stretchy cotton blend fabric. And plus, you can never go wrong with a classic tee (or two!). Available colors: 46

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

50 A Tunic-Length Basic Tee That’s Made Of A Soft Cotton Blend Amazon rosemia Tank Top $20 See On Amazon Everyone needs a little black tank in their wardrobe, and this sleeveless one fits the bill perfectly. Along with classic black, the shirt also comes in dozens of cool and funky graphic tees if you’re looking for something that more specifically fits your personality. The high, rounded neck and thick straps balance out the tunic-length bottom that’s long enough to wear out or tucked, depending on your vibe. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

51 An Oversized Faux Leather Tote That Reviewers Love Amazon Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Bag $12 See On Amazon Skip across the street like you’re Carrie Bradshaw when you have this oversized faux leather tote tucked under your arm. The first thing to point out: it comes in over 150 colors. Yep, you read that right. The second thing? It’s $12. For the price of two coffees, you could have this stunning faux leather purse that has one big pocket for all your essentials, and a smaller side pocket to easily grab your phone, keys, headphones — you name it. Add to cart has never been easier. Available colors: 155

Available sizes: Small, Large

52 These Cropped Tank Tops With Moisture-Wicking Fabric Amazon OQQ Ribbed Tank Tops (3-Pieces) $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re doing yoga, lounging, or going on a stroll, these tank tops will keep you supported, comfortable and looking super cute. The ribbed texture combined with the scooped, slightly rounded neckline adds a modern and cool touch to your workout or hangout. And the nylon/spandex blend is moisture-wicking and firm, but still stretchy enough to make sure you have full range of movement no matter what you’re doing. Available color packs: 23

Available sizes: Small — Large

53 These High-Waisted Workout Shorts That Are A Bestseller Amazon BMJL High Waisted Running Shorts $30 See On Amazon These shorts have everything: a high, extra-thick elastic waistband for maximum support, two pockets that are big enough for a phone, asymmetrical sides for a loose fit, and a stretchy inner spandex layer that hugs your thighs and wicks away sweat for maximum comfort. They’re a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, too, so you know people love them. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

54 This Chiffon Blouse With A Delicate Round Neckline Amazon TASAMO Round Neck Pleated Blouse $24 See On Amazon With nearly 50 colors and patterns at your disposal, this chiffon blouse is going to become an everyday staple. The delicate round neck has a sweet pleated detailing in the front coupled with the petaled, extra-short sleeves make for an elegant addition to your closet. It features an asymmetrical hem, and is long enough to be worn untucked or tucked to seamlessly pair with leggings or pants. Available colors: 49

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large