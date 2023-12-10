45 Impressive Home Upgrades That No One Will Know Are Cheap AF

This top-selling door knob has a smooth design that will make your house look so expensive, even on a budget. It comes in three colors — black, chrome, and satin nickel. It includes everything you need to install the knob such as screws, an adjustable latch, hardware, and more.

As one five-star reviewer wrote, “I got like eight of these for my house and I've been really happy with them. I was worried they'd start looking greasy and grimy, but they seem to repel oils fairly well. I've gotten lots of compliments on how sleek they look. I love the matte finish.”