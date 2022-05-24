The unofficial start of summer is here, and with it inevitably comes a need to go shopping. With Memorial Day falling on May 30 this year, the weather is plenty warm enough to throw your first barbeque or head to the beach. However, that means you’re going to need grilling supplies, a new swimsuit, and a healthy supply of summer snacks for your kids — in other words, you’re definitely going to Target. But will Target be open on Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is a federal holiday, which means many people have the day off from work. Add in the kids being out of school, and you have the perfect recipe for a last-minute shopping trip. Whether you’re planning on hosting a get-together with your neighbors, hitting the holiday sales, or simply doing your regular weekly shop, there are plenty of reasons you might need to head to the store over the long weekend.

If you’re planning a trip to Target this Monday, read on to find out everything you need to know about the department store’s holiday hours.

Is Target open on Memorial Day?

Rejoice, Target shoppers! Target is open on Memorial Day this year. Stores across the country are expected to be open for regular operating hours from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the holiday weekend. However, hours may vary by location, so be sure to check with your local Target for its exact hours of operation.

But is Target having a Memorial Day sale?

Target hasn’t released its sales ad for Memorial Day weekend just yet, but the store is expected to have a sale this year, as usual. In years past, Target has joined other retailers in lowering prices on large items like furniture, electronics, and outdoor summer essentials. Likewise, Memorial Day is usually a good day to buy summer foods like popsicles and hot dogs at a lower price than normal.

For more details on Target’s Memorial Day deals, keep an eye out for your local ad, and don’t forget to check out the retailer’s official website for any online-only specials.

What holidays does Target close for?

If you ever find yourself needing to make a last-minute shopping trip on a holiday, Target might just be your best bet. The retailer rarely closes its doors throughout the year. The only day that you won’t be able to fill your red shopping cart up with necessities and impulse buys alike (because who among us can resist those dollar buys?) is Christmas Day.

The rest of the year, Target is open for business.

What other stores will be open on Memorial Day?

Target isn’t the only store that will be open this Memorial Day. If you’re planning on hitting all of the sales, the following stores will be open as well:

ALDI

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bed Bath & Beyond

Big Lots!

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Home Depot

IKEA

Kmart

Kohl’s

Kroger

Publix

Rite Aid

Sam’s Club

Target

T.J. Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

Happy shopping!