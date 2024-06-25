Need a little boost today? Here’s something to trigger a dopamine release — as part of their #HalfwayToTheHolidays celebration, Disney just announced that Jollywood Nights will be returning to Disney World’s Hollywood Studios for the 2024 holiday season. So, if you slept on this new event last year, you’ve got another shot at taking part in the very merry glitz and glamour.

If you’re planning a Disney World trip during the late fall or early winter, you’re probably ready to secure all of your tickets and passes. Good news: In addition to confirming that Jollywood Nights will live to see another year, Disney revealed the dates for this special seasonal event.

Here’s what you need to know about when the festive fun will go down, as well as details about some of Disney World’s other holiday highlights.

When is Jollywood Nights in 2024?

Along with cooler temps, November ushers in the second year of Jollywood Nights. On select nights from Nov. 9 through Dec. 21, you can enjoy the yuletide revelry from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The nights are:

Saturday, Nov. 9

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Saturday, Nov. 16

Monday, Nov. 18

Saturday, Nov. 23

Monday, Nov. 25

Saturday, Nov. 30

Saturday, Dec. 2

Thursday, Dec. 7

Monday, Dec. 11

Thursday, Dec. 14

Monday, Dec. 18

Thursday, Dec. 21

You can purchase tickets starting July 10, or if you’re staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotels, or Shades of Green, you can purchase your tickets starting July 2 for Jollywood Nights taking place during your stay.

What can guests expect this year?

So much! Your ticket allows you to enjoy the following foods, attractions, and experiences.

New this year? A “dazzling skating spectacular on Hollywood Boulevard, set to your favorite holiday tunes. Take in the grace and skill of international champion skaters in an awe-inspiring twist on the traditional ice show — with performances at 8:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 10:20 p.m., 11:15 p.m., and 12:15 a.m.”

on Hollywood Boulevard, set to your favorite holiday tunes. Take in the grace and skill of international champion skaters in an awe-inspiring twist on the traditional ice show — with performances at 8:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 10:20 p.m., 11:15 p.m., and 12:15 a.m.” There will be even more character meet-and-greet opportunities . This year’s Jollywood Nights includes over 20 unique character experiences, including Phineas and Ferb, Santa Stitch, and newcomers like Bo Peep, Lotso, Baloo, and King Louis from TaleSpin.

. This year’s Jollywood Nights includes over 20 unique character experiences, including Phineas and Ferb, Santa Stitch, and newcomers like Bo Peep, Lotso, Baloo, and King Louis from TaleSpin. Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! is back, featuring some of your most beloved Disney holiday movie moments projected on the outside of the Chinese Theater.

is back, featuring some of your most beloved Disney holiday movie moments projected on the outside of the Chinese Theater. The Holiday Fiesta en la Calle , “a lively holiday street fair” showcasing “warm lighting, colorful décor, and spirited musicians performing Latin holiday tunes,” is moving to the Animation Courtyard this year. José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros will make cameos.

, “a lively holiday street fair” showcasing “warm lighting, colorful décor, and spirited musicians performing Latin holiday tunes,” is moving to the Animation Courtyard this year. José Carioca and Panchito from The Three Caballeros will make cameos. Other exciting shows include What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along and Disney Holidays in Hollywood.

include What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along and Disney Holidays in Hollywood. Dance the night away at The Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club located in the Tower Courtyard. Take in a live band playing holiday tunes, along with a bar offering walk-up cocktails.

at the Tip Top Club located in the Tower Courtyard. Take in a live band playing holiday tunes, along with a bar offering walk-up cocktails. Jazzy Holidays , the “party within a party” at the Hollywood Brown Derby, returns with holiday music, craft cocktails, snacks, and more.

, the “party within a party” at the Hollywood Brown Derby, returns with holiday music, craft cocktails, snacks, and more. The y uletide projection show on the Hollywood Tower Hotel will once again dazzle guests.

on the Hollywood Tower Hotel will once again dazzle guests. PhotoPass digital downloads are now included in your event ticket, so you have no excuse not to capture every single memory.

are now included in your event ticket, so you have no excuse not to capture every single memory. Foodie favorites will return, including the raved-about Gertie cookie, along with delightful new treats.

will return, including the raved-about Gertie cookie, along with delightful new treats. Ollie, the most dapper gingerbread man in Hollywood , will once again make his presence known — including on a fun new merchandise collection inspired by the popular character.

, will once again make his presence known — including on a fun new merchandise collection inspired by the popular character. When exiting the park, you’ll receive one delectable sweet treat created by Wondermade.

How much does it cost?

Tickets cost from $159 to $179, with a median price of $169 (plus tax). But if you’re an annual pass holder or Disney Vacation Club Member, you’re in luck — you can save $10 per ticket.