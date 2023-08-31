Halloween isn't even here, but I'm already looking towards the holiday season. And while it seems hard to beat cozy pajamas, hot chocolate, and Hallmark movies at home, there is one place more magical to celebrate the holidays — Disney World. Whether you're a Disney person or not, it's hard to deny that the Most Magical Place on Earth gets a little bit of extra holiday magic around the festive season.

While any ol' parkgoer can experience the holiday cheer through decorations, special treats, and fun experiences in the parks, those who are looking to get really into the spirit of the season have another option. Disney offers two holiday-themed after-parties that require a separate ticket and will give you access to the parks after they close to regular guests. Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom and Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney's Hollywood Studios both feature special treats, lower crowds, and holiday entertainment that would even put a smile on the Grinch.

But, with two parties to choose from, if you're looking to attend a holiday event, which should you opt for? As someone who writes about Disney for a living, I'm breaking down each event and sharing exactly what's included and which is worth your money.

What is Disney Jollywood Nights?

Disney Jollywood Nights is a brand new event debuting this year, a holiday event that promises the glitz and glamour of Hollywood at Disney's Hollywood Studios. While Disney still has yet to share everything that will be offered at this hard-ticketed event, there's still plenty we know about what will be happening during it.

Cost of Disney Jollywood Nights

Disney Jollywood Nights will take place on 10 select nights in November and December. Tickets cost $159 to $179 per ticket, plus tax. That price depends on the night you're visiting. If you are an Annual Passholder or Disney Vacation Club member, you can save $10 per ticket.

Disney Jollywood Nights takes place on these dates:

Saturday, Nov. 11

Saturday, Nov. 18

Monday, Nov. 20

Monday, Nov. 27

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Monday, Dec. 4

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Saturday, Dec. 16

Monday, Dec. 18

Wednesday, Dec. 20

The event takes place from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on each of these nights but will allow you entry into the park as early as 7 p.m. Since tickets are date-specific, you won't need to make a Park Pass reservation to get in.

What You Get at Disney Jollywood Nights

Potentially Short Lines on Rides: With fewer people in the parks, you'll have the opportunity to ride fan-favorite attractions with a potentially shorter wait time.

With fewer people in the parks, you'll have the opportunity to ride fan-favorite attractions with a potentially shorter wait time. Glitz and Glamour Theming: Guests are invited to dress up in their most glamorous style, with the promise of "red-carpet moments, Hollywood vibes, glimmering décor, and fantastic photo ops."

Guests are invited to dress up in their most glamorous style, with the promise of "red-carpet moments, Hollywood vibes, glimmering décor, and fantastic photo ops." Exclusive Entertainment: Disney has shared that there will be a musical variety shop with Kermit, Miss Piggy, and a few Disney Princesses. Additionally, there will be a holiday sing-along experience and a seasonal nighttime spectacular for the event. The event will also include an "otherworldly soirée," a Hollywood-themed lounge, and a Latin Street Fair.

Disney has shared that there will be a musical variety shop with Kermit, Miss Piggy, and a few Disney Princesses. Additionally, there will be a holiday sing-along experience and a seasonal nighttime spectacular for the event. The event will also include an "otherworldly soirée," a Hollywood-themed lounge, and a Latin Street Fair. Opportunity to Meet Rare Characters: At the event, you can take pictures with characters you wouldn't normally get to meet in the parks, like Powerline Max from A Goofy Movie, as well as Phineas and Ferb.

Who Disney Jollywood Nights Is Best For

This is the first year that Disney has hosted Disney Jollywood Nights, so the full scope of the event is still TBD. However, from the description and list of available opportunities, this event would likely be better for those looking to enjoy a more "glamorous" party than you'll get over at Magic Kingdom for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party.

While Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is filled with everything you may expect from a holiday soirée, Disney Jollywood Nights sounds a little more, for lack of a better word, upscale. This may make the event best for older kids as well as adults, whereas Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party has enough to keep the younger kids entertained as well.

The other reason Disney Jollywood Nights may be better for slightly older kids and above is the ride availability at Hollywood Studios. While Magic Kingdom is home to a variety of rides for all ages, the majority of rides at Hollywood Studios have a height requirement that will bar younger kids from being able to ride. While there are kid-friendly options in spots like Toy Story Land, you'll want to keep that height restriction in mind if rides are a big draw for you.

What is Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party?

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is Disney World's longer-running holiday event that takes place on select nights at Magic Kingdom. The night includes special holiday entertainment, including a stage show, fireworks, and a parade that features Santa Claus.

Cost of Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party

Mikey's Very Merry Christmas Party will take place on twenty-five select nights in November and December. Tickets cost $159 to $199 per ticket (for ages 10+, and $149 to $189 per ticket (for ages 3-9), plus tax. That price depends on the night you're visiting. If you are an Annual Passholder or Disney Vacation Club member, you can save $10 per ticket.

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party takes place on these dates:

Thursday, Nov. 9

Friday, Nov. 10

Monday, Nov. 13

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Thursday, Nov. 16

Friday, Nov. 17

Sunday, Nov. 19

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Sunday, Nov. 26

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Thursday, Nov. 30

Friday, Dec. 1

Sunday, Dec. 3

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Thursday, Dec. 7

Friday, Dec. 8

Sunday, Dec. 10

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Thursday, Dec. 14

Friday, Dec. 15

Sunday, Dec. 17

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Thursday, Dec. 21

Friday, Dec. 22

The event takes place from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on each of these nights but will allow you entry into the park as early as 4 p.m. Since tickets are date-specific, you won't need to make a Park Pass reservation to get in.

What You Get at Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party

Potentially Short Lines on Rides: With fewer people in the parks, you'll have the opportunity to ride fan-favorite attractions with a potentially shorter wait time.

With fewer people in the parks, you'll have the opportunity to ride fan-favorite attractions with a potentially shorter wait time. Exclusive Entertainment: The event includes a holiday fireworks show, stage show, and parade you won't be able to see anywhere else. There will also be dance parties around the park featuring holiday and Disney Junior characters.

The event includes a holiday fireworks show, stage show, and parade you won't be able to see anywhere else. There will also be dance parties around the park featuring holiday and Disney Junior characters. Opportunity to Meet Rare Characters: Meet and take pictures with various Disney characters dressed in their festive best.

Meet and take pictures with various Disney characters dressed in their festive best. Attraction Holiday Overlays: A few rides get holiday overlays, such as Jungle Cruise becoming "Jingle Cruise."

Who Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party Is Best For

Love the spirit of the holidays? Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is for you. While both events are filled with holiday cheer, Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is the one you'll likely think of if you want the whole nine yards of the holidays. You'll have characters in their holiday costumes, plenty of holiday theming, and even a chance to see Santa Claus.

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is also in Magic Kingdom, which has tons of rides that are great for all ages. If getting on rides is important to you and you're traveling with younger kids who may be prohibited from riding something due to a height requirement, Magic Kingdom is the ideal park to still find options.

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party vs. Disney Jollywood Nights

Here are a few of the key similarities and differences to consider when

Key Similarities:

The ability to get on rides with shorter wait times

Exclusive entertainment and treats

Rare characters

Key Differences:

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party gives you access to the park at 4 p.m., versus Disney Jollywood Nights, which only lets you in at 7 p.m.

Pricing. Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party maxes out at $199, whereas Disney Jollywood Nights does so at $179.

Disney Jollywood Nights is glitz and glamour, whereas Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is pure holidays.

There are more ride opportunities for younger kids at Magic Kingdom vs. Hollywood Studios.

When deciding which to pick, you'll want to pay attention to which event best fits you and your parties' needs. Make sure you're picking the party (and park) that everyone in your group will be able to enjoy and get the most out of.

Listen, at the end of the day, both parties are going to have unbelievable theming, festive songs, and probably more peppermint treats than you know what to do with. If the idea of staying late in the park surrounded by holiday spirit appeals to you and it fits within your budget, you simply can't go wrong with either event.

You can buy tickets for either event by clicking here.