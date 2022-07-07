There really isn’t much you can do to prepare for menopause, but once it happens, there are things you can do to help relieve some of the symptoms — like use Joylux’s vFit Gold Device. It’s kind of like a magic wand for menopause — you just have to use it consistently to feel results.

Even though mainstream media portrays menopause as causing hot flashes and night sweats (like Samantha Jones in the second Sex and the City movie), there’s a lot more to it. Menopause can certainly cause hot flashes and night sweats, but it can also cause lots of other symptoms too, including a decrease in vaginal lubrication, a weakened pelvic floor, and lack of sensation during sexual activity. That’s where the vFit Gold comes in. It’s a non-hormonal solution that can be used at home (rejoice!).

What is vFit Gold?

The vFit Gold Device can help the annoying, frustrating, and sometimes unbearable symptoms of menopause. Designed by an Ob-Gyn and backed by scientific studies, the vFit Gold uses LED red light to stimulate tissue and promote improved lubrication, sensation, and sexual function for women. In other words, your sex life could drastically improve after you use this thing every day for 10 to 12 minutes (or at least a few times a week).

Yes, it’s fairly expensive, but when you factor in the cost of all the doctor visits this device could save you from, it’s money well spent. (For the record, surgical vaginal rejuvenation can cost $10,000 and up, and even the less invasive O-Shot treatment still costs around $1,800.) Plus, with vFit Gold, you get to use it in the comfort of your own bedroom without any of the recovery time.

Take The Quiz To Determine Your Menopause Stage

If you aren’t sure what stage of menopause you might be in, Joylux offers a simple quiz to help. Of course, it’s always best to talk to your own healthcare provider, but this quiz can help you discover where you are in your menopause journey.

The quiz will gather some personal information, like your age, the time frame of your last period, if you’re on birth control, and if you’ve experienced some common symptoms. Then, voilà, along with your results, you get some helpful information and stats. For example, did you know that menopause occurs, on average, at age 51 or 52?

How Does The vFit Gold Device Work?

It may look like a high-tech vibrator, but the science behind the vFit Gold is powerful, combining several technologies for maximal effect. First there’s the six UV-free red lights that work to stimulate your tissue. To amplify the effects of the LED lights, the palm-size device also emits gentle heat and vibrations to warm the tissue and ultimately enhance blood flow. There are also six sonic vibration modes for muscle stimulation, leading to an overall tighter feeling.

If you want to dial up the effects even more, you can pair the device with the brand’s proprietary Photonic Gel (sold separately). The hyaluronic acid-infused gel has been scientifically proven to increase the device’s light power by 45% so it’s a worthy add-on. If you’re going to use it, may as well go all in.

What Are The Benefits?

Well, let’s just say there are many. The brand is committed to putting its products through some rigorous testing and there are several clinical studies, as well as peer-reviewed papers, that back the vFit Gold’s effectiveness.

The device can improve muscle strength of the pelvic floor and help you experience more natural lubrication, increased sensation, and a feeling of tightness. The vFit Gold Device will give your body some menopausal relief from the comfort of your own home. As a bonus, some women even report receiving some added enjoyment as well (AKA orgasms). While vFit is not intended to vibrate with the same strength as a vibrator, you can use the vibration mode independently of the red lights on your off days or whenever you desire to.

How Can I Get Even Faster Results?

Upgrading to Gold PLUS will get you quicker results by offering more LED power, an additional 12 minute treatment time, and four more vibration modes (taking you from six to 10).

The Gold PLUS Upgrade has to be paired with a vFit Gold, but with it, you not only get a more powerful device, but also better app functionality.

What Are Customers Saying?

Joylux offers women a platform of digital tools, devices, and products that address menopausal-related health concerns. The company’s mission is to “help women find delight in their lives, through all phases of menopause.”

It’s so refreshing to see products that target real concerns of real women with real science behind them. But don’t trust me. Trust the numbers. According to a 2019 brand survey, 91% of Joylux customers would recommend the vFit Gold to a friend.

Here are just a handful of standout reviews from women singing the vFit Gold’s praises:

“I think every woman particularly after childbirth or post menopausal should own this product. It is a game changer. Whether for overall rejuvenation, dryness or incontinence it makes everything feel young again.” - Jan Z.

“[...]This device is a game changer! My vaginal walls are pliable and moist as they were pre-menopausal! I highly recommend this product for women who are peri-menopausal and post-menopausal. Support your vaginal and pelvic floor health with this easy to use tool.” - MoMo

“If you are dealing with vaginal dryness, this is the answer. I've had the vFit for about 2 weeks and it has made a tremendous difference with dryness and even Kegel control. This device is a lifesaver and a game changer. The best part, is that it's fast and chemical free!” - Anonymous