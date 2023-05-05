30 Instagram Captions For When Your Kid Gets A Haircut

If you don’t post a photo of your kid’s new haircut, did they even get one? No, no they did not. But since cutting your kid’s locks can be difficult at worst and emotional at best, you might not have the bandwidth to conceive a caption that’s more clever than “X got a haircut.” (Boring!)

The best haircut captions serve two purposes: 1. They point out to followers who don’t tame your kid’s hair on the daily that, hello, they are missing an inch-plus of hair! (This isn’t a missing tooth pic, people.) 2. They entertain, because what is mom-stagram about, anyway?

Alas, here are a few Instagram captions you can plug and play for common kids’ haircutting occasions to get all the likes... or at least check a post off your to-do list.

For when you DIY:

Oops, I did it again! 💇‍♀️👀

For when you can’t stop crying:

*snip* *snip* *DRIP* I CANNOT with this haircut! 😭🤧

For when your little boy looks too grown up:

Bye, boi. 💇‍♂️Hello, little man! 🕺😭

For when your little girl looks too grown up:

🎶🎵Who’s that girl?🎶🎵💇‍♀️➡️🙌

For when you literally can’t recognize your own kid:

New ‘do, who dis?!

When you pay $45 for a goddamn haircut and your kid doesn’t let them cut a full inch:

💇‍♀️💸🧐⁉️

When they cut waaaay too much:

Good thing hair grows back 🧑‍🦱➡️👨‍🦲🙈

When the stylist gives your kid a full updo after the trim:

*Location tags salon* 🎶🎵Baby how you feelin'? Feeling good as hell! 🎶🎵

When they give you a lock of your kid’s hair:

Took Mazie for a haircut and they understood the assignment lol 🔎🦱

When your kid gets bangs:

Ella sure walked out of the salon with a bang! 🥁

When your kid chops it allll off:

Short hair, don’t care 🤪

When your kid mini saint donates their ponytail:

Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your ha-... never mind. 💇‍♀️👏

When you take your kid to the pricey salon:

You like her hair? Gee thanks, just bought it. 🎶💸💇‍♀️

When your kid’s name is Becky:

Becky with the good hair!

Want a few good options for other pics of your kid’s cute AF hair? Try one of these:

Happiness is a good haircut. Messy hair, wild heart. Someone got a haircuuuuut! Bad hair day? Don’t know her. You can’t control everything — especially not this hair. New hairstyle: “I tried my best.” *Hair flip* I don’t know what’s messier: their shirt or their hair. Lettin’ their hair do the talking. The shorter the hair, the harder they stare. My legs ain’t long, but my hair is! I like big bangs and I cannot lie. A queen crowned in curls. This hair was made for flipping. Love is in the hair. “Free as my hair, hair, hair.” — Lady Gaga

(Psst: They also work for text if you keep your kids off social media.)