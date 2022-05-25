Maybe you’re dealing with vaginal dryness and irritation that’s driving you up the wall. Or maybe you’re feeling less revved up about sex these days and are hoping to revive that (pleasantly) skin-tingling feeling. Or maybe your sleep has gone out the window and hot flashes sneak up on you no matter how much you turn down the thermostat. While having a vagina can be a delightful thing, it does present some challenges, as do the hormones that accompany it.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

Now, it’s no secret that women’s health can be a sorely neglected subject but things are starting to turn around, and Kindra might be one of the most hopeful examples of that evolution. The company has made it its mission to provide easy, over-the-counter solutions that address all of the above issues and a heck of a lot more. Even better, they’re offering 40% off your first subscription for Memorial Day weekend, so now’s a fantastic time to experiment with their offerings.

Easy Solutions That Arrive On Your Doorstep

Kindra offers a well-rounded variety of products, including topical solutions that address dryness, itching, and irritation of the vulva (think: a hydrating serum, a cooling mist, and a soothing bath soak), as well as a line of supplements that help you manage menopause-associated symptoms, like trouble sleeping, lack of focus, hot flashes, and reduced libido. The best part — Kindra uses the input of board-certified OB/GYNs and multidisciplinary women’s health experts when formulating their products, which means you’re getting science-backed solutions — way better than trying to put together a list of vitamins and DIY remedies you dug up online and crossing your fingers for the best.

Great For Menopause — & Every Other Stage, Too

Kindra’s products are specifically formulated to help women embrace, manage, and prepare for menopause. That being said, they can be surprisingly helpful for anyone with a vagina, including folks for whom menopause isn’t even on the horizon or for those who have menopause firmly in the rearview. If you’re dealing with any vaginal irritation, for example, or suspect hormones may be to blame for issues like sleeplessness or libido, it’s worth exploring their options. (Of course, we always recommend checking in with a doctor for any health-related concerns.)

And if you are in the midst of that midlife shift, Kindra is essentially a no-brainer toolkit that’ll help you navigate what can sometimes feel like a choppy waters. The option to subscribe makes things even easier — after all, menopause doesn’t exactly play nice with mental focus, and it’s nice to have one less thing to keep track of.

40% Off A Subscription For Memorial Day Weekend

For Memorial Day Weekend only, Kindra is offering 40% off your first subscription. All you have to do is hit the “Subscribe & Save” button — no code necessary. Like most subscription options out there, it’s a foolproof way to save a few bucks, which mean you can treat yourself to an extra latte or glass of rosé. If the commitment of a subscription makes you wary, be assured that you can cancel or modify it at any time.

A Vaginal Lotion That Improves Dryness & Painful Sex

Symptoms Addressed: Vaginal Dryness, Low Libido, Painful Sex

Glowing Review: “Game changer! For me relief from dryness was immediate!Also, I had the first pain free sex in over 10 years- I have no words to describe what that’s like…I know everyone is different and hope that most others experience the same!” - Mary O.

A Vaginal Serum Formulated To Treat Severe Dryness, Sensitivity, Burning, Itching, Or Stinging

Symptoms Addressed: Sensitive Intimate Skin, Vaginal or Vulvar Dryness, Vaginal or Vulvar Discomfort, Painful Sex

Glowing Review: “It really works!! My dryness has definitely improved. Not only do I feel soothing relief right when I apply the serum, I also feel long lasting effects where I feel like I needed to use it less as time went on which is awesome.” - Tina

A Bath Soak Designed To Relieve Vulvular Discomfort & Promote Self-Care

Symptoms Addressed: Disrupted Sleeping, Fatigue, Hot Flashes, Irritability, Mood Swings, Night Sweats, Stress, Skin Dryness, Vulvar or Vaginal Discomfort, Vulvar or Vaginal Dryness

Glowing Review: “I have to be so careful about what products I use. Everything makes me itch and breakout. I've been so uncomfortable and dry down there. I REALLY love the bath soak - no more itching! My skin felt super soft and super smooth after lying in the tub. Bonus? It forced me to take a break from the kids and get some me-time! I felt so relaxed after. I don't miss the bubbles! I honestly wouldn't change a THING.” - Kelly

A Cooling Spray That Provides Instantly Relief

Symptoms Addressed: Night Sweats, Disrupted Sleeping, Hot Flashes, Fatigue, Stress, Skin Dryness

Glowing Review: “The cooling sensation is lovely and it feels so good on my skin. Love that it doesn't have a strong scent because it doesn't mess with my perfume.” - Tracey

A Sleeping Supplement That Calms Your Mind & Helps Prevent Night Sweats

Symptoms Addressed: Disrupted Sleeping, Night Sweats

Glowing Review: “Hardly ever have night sweats since using this supplement and sleeping better than I have in years.” - Deena

A Supplement That Keeps You Calm, Cool, & Focused

Symptoms Addressed: Brain Fog, Fatigue, Hot Flashes, Night Sweats

Glowing Review: “Helps me juggle work, family, and everything in between! Thank you, Kindra. I was really struggling, but Focus has honestly made my life noticeably easier since I entered peri.” - Lisa

A Core Supplement That Helps With An Array Of Peri/Menopause Symptoms

Symptoms Addressed: Brain Fog, Disrupted Sleeping, Fatigue, Hot Flashes, Irritability, Mood Swings, Night Sweats, Sad or Anxious, Stress, Skin Dryness

Glowing Review: “I have tried absolutely everything on the market that boasted of results in controlling hot flashes and night sweats over the past 10 yrs. A doctor ever prescribed a compound cream of testosterone that didn't work! Your product so far is awesome!! I just started taking it and can already see and feel a difference. Ask me again in a month and I will gladly tell you if it's still working.” - BogiMom