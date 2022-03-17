Most of what (little) I know about this Significant Hormonal Change is based on brief snippets I’ve caught wind of — I’ve heard of hot flashes. My older sister commented on the approach of menopause, without going into much detail. My hairstylist begrudged that no one told her what to expect, and she was experiencing a lot. While the trappings might not be too unfamiliar (weight fluctuations, hot flashes, night sweats that sound akin to those felt postpartum) I feel pretty unprepared for something that’s as impactful as puberty for the bodies of women, gestational parents, those of us with uteruses. It’s high time for that to change.

The More You Know

When it comes to meeting any substantial shift, the benefits of knowledge, preparedness, and support help usher things in with a greater sense of calm. That’s where Kindra enters the picture. Created by women, for women, they’ve made it their mission to help us prepare for, manage, and embrace the natural hormonal shifts that come with life.

They’ve put together a five-minute quiz that assesses where you are in your hormonal journey — whether menopause is down the street or knocking at the door. Based on your responses, Kindra connects you with personalized educational resources, physician-backed products to balance out some of menopause’s more aggravating symptoms, and even a community to connect with to provide support on this bodily adventure.

Most online quizzes are pretty breezy, and this one has the potential to equip you with oodles of info for smoother menopausal sailing. Answer a few questions about your period, how you’re physically and mentally feeling, and elements of body and mind you’d like to focus on. In a matter of moments you’re supplied with a customized roadmap that illuminates where you are in the journey, along with a selection of products to help mitigate physical or mental pain points.

Innovative Products Designed To Ease The Shift

Kindra has a host of clinically- and gynecologically-tested, estrogen-free, Leaping Bunny-certified products created to help soothe issues like vaginal dryness, hot flashes, fatigue, brain fog, sleep disruption, and more. If you’re all-too-familiar with these symptoms in the context of menopause, or experience a few just by virtue of having a vagina, their thoughtfully-formulated products are here to help.

A Nourishing, Skin-Cooling Mist

One of Kindra’s most popular products is a refreshing mist that instantly soothes skin with a cooling sensation that lasts up to two hours. Spritz on your face, neck, pressure points (or anywhere, really) — the formula relieves the intensity of hot flashes and night sweats, and supports relief of irritation, sensitivity, and redness. Packed with omega-rich extracts, hydrating aloe, cucumber, and hyaluronic acid, and their InstaCalm-3 complex (a blend of ingredients shown to cool skin) it’s big relief in a little bottle. Tuck it into a purse, beach bag, or suitcase for refreshment on the go. This cooling mist is fragrance-free and won’t stain clothes or irritate sensitive skin.

A Calming Bath Soak

The first bath soak considering the tender skin of women experiencing vaginal discomfort or shifting vaginal pH, the star of this formula is Kindra Labs’ patent-pending Nourish-3 complex. There’s chamomile to help calm the skin and mind, along with omega-rich, restorative oat kernel extract for support in hydration and skin healing.

A Lightweight, Fast-Absorbing Lotion That Combats Vaginal Dryness

This bestselling lotion is a cult favorite with good reason. It’s ultra lightweight, but packed with powerhouse ingredients like extracts of coconut, sunflower, and safflower seed oils, along with skin-critical vitamins like E and B3 to support skin-barrier moisture healing. Kindra recommends daily use, and promises satisfying results — backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Estrogen-Free Supplements Backed By Physicians

A Formula Designed For Peri/Menopause & Beyond

A favorite among Kindra enthusiasts, Core includes clinically-studied super-antioxidant Pycnogenol®, which is an extract of European pine. The ingredients support healthy circulation (a boon for saying goodbye to hot flashes and night sweats), mental clarity (see ya, mood swings and brain fog), and skin suppleness. Plus, it’s packed with the benefits of potent adaptogen Ashwagandha to help reduce stress and boost libido.

A Formula That Supports Mental Clarity

Loaded with Green Tea Leaf Extract and the aforementioned Pycogenal®, this all-in-one capsule is formulated to help improve mood, memory, stamina, and mental clarity. It’s energizing, and is ideal for countering brain fog and hot flashes, as well as fatigue and night sweats.

A Bedtime Capsule To Encourage Calm & Welcome Sleep

Menopause can impact that all-important good night’s sleep, and Kindra has created a supplement that helps encourage more fulfilling rest. It’s loaded with Ashwagandha, which can calm the mind, along with Pycogenal® to soothe the cardiovascular system (i.e. a prominent player in night sweats). There’s also a low dose of melatonin to help lull you to sleep.

What’s Right For You?

Kindra has put a lot of thought into their products, along with their quiz, all to help sort through what’s ideal for you in your specific situation. The Kindra Journal is also an invaluable resource, chock full of informational articles exploring menopause and hormones, healthy living, personal stories, menopause and the workplace, and the opportunity to link up with a supportive community. As Kindra puts it, “No two people menopause the same.” Being equipped with knowledge about the process, and how your particular body responds to it, makes meeting this change a much smoother endeavor.

