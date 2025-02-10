A few years ago, my brother-in-law couldn’t stop raving about some viral cookies that cost over $100 for a dozen. The brand, Last Crumb, had gone viral, being dubbed the “Rolex of cookies.” Still, when my BIL ordered some and swore they were amazing, I thought, That’s wild, my guy. I’m not a “purchase pricey cookies on a whim” type of person. But since I just received their Valentine’s box, I actually have some thoughts to share.

Let’s start with a bit of backstory. Last Crumb launched in 2020, and at first, you could only get the cookies through the “sneaker drop” model — as in, you’d have to sign up to be one of the people to receive a shipment of the artisanal, limited-edition cookies.

It was exclusive. Everybody wanted to be one of the lucky few who got a drop.

Not surprisingly, that exclusivity created major demand, which led to Last Crumb's rapid expansion. These days, you can shop most of their cookie collections online at any time, although they do have limited-edition runs throughout the year. This brings us to the 2025 Valentine Collection that landed in my hands.

Julie Sprankles/Scary Mommy

Julie Sprankles/Scary Mommy

The collection came double-boxed, with the interior box that holds the cookies being a thick white with sexy red branding — the foldover portion of the box reads, “Open the damn box, love,” and OK, cookie daddy. (Swoons in #BookTok.)

On Last Crumb’s website, the collection is described as “12 seductive cookies, including three brand-new flavors, handcrafted for indulgence so decadent, even Aphrodite would blush.”

The new flavors in the drop are Run Forest Run (black forest cake), Mile High Club (Biscoff crunch), and Après Spice (spiced ginger raspberry). The other flavors in the box are Better Than Sex (chocolate chip), Dazzle Me Darling (chocolate-covered strawberry), Netflix and Crunch (Cinnamon Toast Crunch), What the Velvet (red velvet), The Floor Is Lava (chocolate lava), The James Dean (oreo milkshake), The Mint Royale (mint chip), S’mores Sans Campfire (s’mores), and The Queen of Sheba (pistachio).

What’s the verdict?

They’re good. *Really* good. But there are a few things you should know before you spend $100+ of your hard-earned money (you could make a run on Costco eggs for that in this economy).

First, these cookies are decadent. They aren’t the bite-sized lightweights you’ll find in a Keebler box. They’re super thick and big, and they are ~rich~ — so rich that you’re not going to sit down and eat them in one go. You might make it through one, maybe two cookies, in one sitting.

Julie Sprankles/Scary Mommy

As more of a savory person than a sweet person, I found the super-indulgent ones to be a little too rich... but my tween and teen thought they were the best thing ever. Regardless, each cookie could easily serve as a standalone dessert. Dazzle Me Darling was filled with strawberry jam, and I got a big chunk of actual fresh strawberry, too. S’mores Sans Campfire came with a whole damn marshmallow on top, and that was just one component of the monster treat.

My favorites ended up being the Après Spice, Mile High Club, Better Than Sex, and the Queen of Sheba — the last is a polarizing choice, apparently, because no one else in my household was a fan of my pistachio-heavy pick. Their standouts were The Mint Royale and Netflix and Crunch.

Prior to experiencing the cookies for myself, I’d probably have laughed if someone asked me to spend more than $100 on a box. But if I’d tasted just one of these cookies, I’d get it. My husband broke it down this way: “I wouldn’t have ever thought I’d pay $100+ for a dozen cookies. But I’d easily pay $10+ for just one of these cookies, so I guess yeah, I would pay that much.”

I would say that if you have someone in your life who really, really loves cookies (or sweets, in general), Last Crumb — whether it’s a limited-edition drop like the Valentine Collection or their core cookies — would make a great gift. I’d also say that these would make a really fun office or party treat. Procuring these for a tween or tween birthday celebration would probably give any mom hero status with the kids. You honestly could slice each cookie into at least four pieces, and no one would feel like they weren’t getting a proper taste.

This is how I plan to purchase the cookies in the future: to be shared with a large group. As it stands, my family of four is still enjoying little bites of our dozen every day.

So, TL;DR, worth the splurge if you’ve got a hardcore sweets lover in your life and/or have a big event coming up and want to score some brownie (er, cookie?) points.