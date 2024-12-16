Some people really love gift-giving and some people are stressed just by the thought of a White Elephant gift, but in the Venn diagram of these shoppers, there is the last-minute gift giver. We’ve all been there — whether you suddenly realize you need a gift for your cousin at the family party or you just waited too long to order something for your dad, last-minute gifts are a category for a reason. But shopping for a last-minute gift doesn’t have to be stressful. There are a few last-minute holiday shopping tips and tricks to keep in mind, especially if you’re past the prime shipping days.

Because right now, y’all, shipping is hit or miss. The USPS recommends priority mail by December 19, but we all know how things can change with a shipping date. Beyond that, you’re looking at paying extra for priority shipping or using other carriers. So if you need a last-minute gift, here’s our first tip: Get off Amazon. And then read the following tips so you can get someone a gift they’ll actually like and use — and isn’t so stressful for you to buy.

Don’t just browse online retailers. You’re going to get super overwhelmed by browsing online retailers. Unless you know what you’re looking for, stay away from online shopping. With shipping times getting tight and really only being able to trust a few brands with two-day shipping — and even that gets dicey — it’s best not to Christmas shop by casually browsing the Target app. You need a plan.

Go into a store and actually look at items. Look, I know you’re already stressed about a last-minute gift, but it’s truly beneficial for you to go into a store. Home Goods, Target, Walmart, Walgreens, TJ Maxx, your local boutique — there are still plenty of wonderful gifts in stores, and it will be so much more enjoyable to go in and find the gift you need. This is especially great if you have no idea what to get last-minute, and need to be inspired.

Go sentimental. You know what’s a great present? Something sentimental. And honestly, they often make for nice last-minute gifts, too. Gift the person in your life a framed photo of a special memory, find a handwritten recipe from their grandmother and have it preserved, find a friend with a Cricut machine to personalize something for them — there are tons of great, last-minute sentimental gifts out there. It doesn’t have to be elaborate or even DIY, just as long as it means something to them.

Use the Klarna app. I use Klarna for just about everything. Birthdays, any big hosting thing, the holidays — it’s just such a nice, easy way to pay for items without racking up a credit card (that I always swear I’ll pay off the next month and never do) and it just helps you budget — like layaway, but you get your things immediately. During the holiday season, it’s the best though for comparing prices. If there’s something you know you want to buy as a last-minute gift, search for it in the Klarna app. Not only will you be able to use the pay-in-4 method if you want, but the Klarna app will pull up all the stores it’s available at, and give you the shipping prices and which retailers offer cashback and other rewards through Klarna. It’s very cool and I’m absolutely not an app person — but I use this one constantly when shopping.

Think about the person you’re shopping for, not the gift itself. This one sounds very Hallmark-y, I know, but it’s so easy to get caught up in buying gifts that all you can think about is what to gift rather than who is receiving the gift. Don’t just buy something for the sake of buying something — if you’re doing last-minute shopping, spend a few moments really thinking about the person you’re buying for. What do they like? What would they appreciate? What do they need? Maybe one of your recent interactions — like commenting on their cute sweater and them mentioning that they’ve been trying to wear more knits — will help point you in the right direction for shopping.

So, what last-minute gift idea is the perfect fit for your loved one?