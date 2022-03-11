Come March 17, aka St. Patrick's Day, everyone becomes a little bit Irish. Leprechauns are a beloved part of Irish lore (you know, except for that hilariously bad '90s movie starring Jennifer Aniston). Why should you care about these diminutive mythical creatures? If you're a parent, well, c'mon, we're all gluttons for punishment here. You've probably gotten roped into gifting your kid a St. Patrick's Day version of Elf on the Shelf. Or, if the luck of the Irish is on your side this year, maybe you just want to surprise your kid on St. Patrick's Day with a leprechaun stuffie. Either way, here you are, on the hunt for leprechaun names to use.

Let's start with a bit of backstory to go with your leprechaun shenanigans. While they're mostly known as tiny cobblers now, leprechauns have historically been depicted as part of the fairy family. Stories about these small magical creatures started around the eighth century among the Celtics. Like most mystical creatures, leprechauns are rumored to be a little shy and are known to hide from the world by living in hollow tree trunks or small underground caves. Their small hiding places make sense, considering their name comes from the word luchorpán, which means "small body" — folklore suggests they're just two to three feet tall. Leprechauns are also associated with the term leath bhrogan, which means "shoemaker." Somehow this profession allows them pots of gold. Um, maybe we should all be tiny shoemakers in Ireland?

Here are some fun leprechaun names to kick off your top o' the morning on March 17. You can choose one name or put two together — even three. There are no rules here. We're talking about leprechauns, for shamrock's sake.

Whimsical & Fun Leprechaun Names