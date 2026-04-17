Exclusive! Pixar’s Most Beloved Pets Just Became The Cutest Loungefly Bags Ever

Let’s be honest: In a lot of animated movies, the human characters are great… but the real stars are the pets. The dogs and cats on our screens are the scene-stealing sidekicks who wind up being everyone’s favorite characters (hi, Dug). Now, they’re getting a special moment in the spotlight through Loungefly’s newest collab.

The brand that’s brought us super-cute bags and accessories themed around Sesame Street, Monster High, and more has now teamed up with Pixar to celebrate the studio’s most lovable dogs and cats.

Aside from the sheer frickin’ cuteness of the collab, which already has my kids calling dibs on their personal picks, it’s also exciting for those of us who are Theme Park Aficianados™. Loungefly bags are the perfectly compact size for park hopping (big enough for essentials, small enough to not be a pain to lug around all day).

Here’s what you can shop from the adorable pet-themed collection, whether you’re an Up crier (me, always) or a Toy Story devotee.

Pixar Dogs & Cats Mystery Mini Backpack Keychain Charms — $20

Loungefly

You know how your kids are obsessed with blind boxes? This is the same idea, but even more fun! Each keychain charm is a mystery — you don’t know what character you’re getting until you open it. There are six fan-favorite pets to collect: Mr. Mittens, Sox, Machiavelli, Dug, Dante, and Slinky Dog. They’re tiny but functional, with a zippered compartment to stash small essentials and a lobster clasp so you can clip them onto your other bags. I love how affordable these are, too!

Luca Machiavelli Cosplay Mini Backpack — $90

Loungefly

If you relate to the grumpy cat from Luca on a deep and personal level, well, same. And you’re probably going to gravitate towards this fuzzy mini-backpack that brings Machiavelli to life with faux fur, embroidered facial details, ears poking out the top, paws on the front pocket, and the absolute best, most playful detail: a little fish sticking out of his mouth (and even more fish hidden on the straps). It’s practically guaranteed to get compliments at the parks, or anywhere else you take it.

Toy Story Slinky Dog Cosplay Mini Backpack — $90

Loungefly

Slinky Dog Dash is one of the best coasters at Disney World, and that’s a hill I’m willing to die on. Part of what makes it so incredible, though, is just how nostalgic it is, thanks to the love we all have for Slinky Dog from Toy Story. This mini backpack recreates that beloved character with his signature smile, slinky-style sides, and straps you’ll undoubtedly recognize as matching Andy’s iconic cloud wallpaper.

Up Dug Sling Crossbody Bag With Coin Bag — $65

Loungefly

Not gonna lie, I have a soft spot for Dug, and this sling bag featuring his fluffy face in faux fur is pure joy. And if you haven’t had a little cry yet today, consider that the back of the bag features his sweetest, most unforgettable quote: “I have just met you, and I love you.” (😭) As a bonus, it comes with a detachable coin bag featuring Russell on one side and Carl on the other. A tiny reunion in your pocket. (Again, 😭)

So, there you have it. Prepare to hit the parks in style, or win “best mom” brownie points by springing for a bag from the collab for your pet-obsessed kid. All pieces are officially licensed Pixar products and available through Loungefly starting April 17. Fair warning: If past drops are any indication, these bags will probably sell out fast.