We all know that kids’ whims can be fleeting. One day, they’re entirely obsessed with a song or show; the next, you get an eye roll if you mention the thing they couldn’t shut up about the day before. But it’s not an exaggeration when I tell you that no franchise has had my now 13-year-old in a chokehold for years the way Monster High has. So, please indulge me in scoring major brownie points for being the one to break this exclusive news: a brand-new Monster High collection with Loungefly drops today.

If your kid is a diehard fan like mine, you’re already familiar with the story of Monster High. Set in the fictional town of New Salem, it centers on the teenage descendants of the world’s most famous monsters as they face the trials and tribulations of attending the titular high school. The five core “ghouls” are Frankie Stein (the daughter of Frankenstein and his monster bride), Draculaura (the daughter of Dracula), Cleo de Nile (the daughter of the mummy pharaoh Ramses de Nile), Clawdeen Wolf (the daughter of a werewolf), and Lagoona Blue (the daughter of a sea monster).

Sort of like teenage goth Barbie.

Monster High started as a fashion doll franchise created by toy designer Garrett Sander before being launched by Mattel in 2010. The franchise has since expanded to include a 2D-animated web series, a slew of animated TV specials, video games, young adult novels, and tons of merchandise — which, as of today, includes a Loungefly collab.

And if you’ve ever been to Disney, you know exactly what Loungefly is: the brand, which is owned by Funko, is responsible for the adorable themed mini backpacks you see people carrying all over the parks.

So, now we’ve come to the junction of two iconic pop-culture brands: Monster High and Loungefly. Here’s what the new collection includes.

This fully figural backpack takes on the shape of a black coffin, but it’s decorated much like one of the ghouls might decorate their locker: plastered with “stickers” and “photos” affixed with tape. Your Monster High-obsessed kid will spot favorite characters like Clawdeen Wolf, Ghoulia Yelps, Lagoona Blue, and Cleo de Nile.

The bag, which measures 9.5 inches wide by 11.5 inches high, is made of vegan leather and features a zippered main compartment and adjustable shoulder straps in a very Monster High magenta-and-plaid pattern.

This crossbody bag takes on the shape of the trademark Monster High Skullette. A puffy pink 3D applique bow adorns the top, while the back bears an emblem that reads “Ghoul Squad.” Bonus: There’s even a little detachable coin bag shaped like the Monster High crest with the logo on the front.

Like the Crypt-Locker Mini Backpack, the vegan leather Skullette comes with adjustable straps in a vibrant magenta-and-black plaid pattern and has a zippered main compartment for securing items. It measures 9 inches wide by 8.6 inches high.

You’ll once again find Monster High’s signature magenta and plaid pattern on the front of the collection’s zip-around wallet, with an applique of the Monster High Crest in the center. Printed “photos” of Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, and Frankie Stein are “taped” to the back of the wallet, along with a pennant that reads “Monster All-Stars.” The inside features a coordinating lining, one clear ID holder, and approximately four slots for holding cards. The wallet measures 6 inches wide by 4 inches high.

The Loungefly x Monster High collection is available to purchase starting today by visiting Loungefly’s website.