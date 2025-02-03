In case you haven’t discovered this yet, let me put you on to something: Loungefly bags are so much fun. As an adult whose happy places are Disney and Universal, I find Loungefly’s mini backpacks and crossbody bags to be the perfect size for carrying around the parks. My 13-year-old is obsessed with them because, well, probably because so many of their friends are obsessed with them — but also because they come in a ton of themes and styles for different fandoms, from Wicked to Monster High to the NFL. But their latest drop has us both feeling extra sentimental: Sesame Street! And Scary Mommy has the exclusive collection reveal for you right here.

The iconic kids’ program celebrated its 55th anniversary in 2024 and fans want to embrace the characters, stories, and episodes that have meant so much over the years. Most of us have fond memories of growing up watching the series and then experiencing the same wonderment we felt back then by introducing it to our own kids. It’s just rare for a program to come along with that kind of staying power. It feels universally beloved, doesn’t it?

So, whether you want one of the new Loungefly x Sesame Street collection pieces for yourself — no judgment, I’m getting the Count — or you want to snag one or more for your Elmo-obsessed kiddo, keep reading for all the details on this special collection dropping today on Loungefly.com.

Cookie Monster Plush Mini Backpack ($80)

Who doesn’t relate to this cookie-annihilating character? With fuzzy plush fur, Loungefly’s Cookie Monster backpack is equal parts cozy and practical. Bonus: The cookie in his mouth is actually a little coin bag!

Sesame Street Corner Mini Backpack ($80)

The gang’s all here, and there are sunny days ahead! This mini backpack features all of the friendly faces of Sesame Street that you know and love, just waiting to welcome you. The details here are adorable — the sun rising above the building, Elmo peeking through a window, Mr. Snuffleupagus on the side. Just precious, honestly.

Count Von Count Mini Backpack ($90)

How do we love this web-exclusive mini backpack? Let us count the ways, ah, ah, ah. The master of numbers is front and center here with a felted face and faux velvet jacket. Oh, and don’t miss the little bat flying by the zipper!

Sesame Street Lenticular Retro TV Crossbody ($75)

First of all, how cute is this retro TV design? It really takes you back to your early childhood days of tuning into Sesame Street. But also, the lentricular screen — which changes as you tilt and move it — also feels particularly nostalgic.

Elmo Plus Crossbody ($70)

Listen, it’s Elmo’s world, and we’re all just living in it. This fuzzy plush fur bag is — dare we say it? — monstrously cute. The fact that it also comes equipped with plenty of room to store the stuff you need to stash as you dash just makes it even better.

Sesame Street Mystery Pin ($10)

All of your favorite Sesame Street faces are represented in these adorable enamel pins. Buy ‘em individually or get the whole set to create a cohesive scene with the beloved characters. And, hey — there’s a 1 in 12 chance you’ll find the glitter chase pin of Elmo!

There you have it; you can shop the entire collection on Loungefly.com. In the words of Cookie Monster, “It’s good to be alive.”