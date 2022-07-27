Want To Cover Your Grays? This Kit Makes It SO Much Easier

If you color your hair and haven’t been introduced to Madison Reed’s Root Perfect, get ready for your root management to get a lot less time-consuming. Whether you have your hair professionally dyed in a salon or you set up your own amateur salon in your bathroom (a.k.a. boxed dye, plastic gloves, old towels, and a whole lot of patience), Root Perfect promises to cover your grays (or whatever color your roots might be) in just 10 minutes.

Fast Facts

What Is It: Root Perfection is a cream-based, ammonia-free permanent formula designed to extend your color (and coverage) by three weeks — and it only takes 10 minutes.

Who Is It For: Anyone looking to save money and time between salon appointments or at-home dying.

Colors Available: 8 colors, ranging from a deep black “Corato” to a dark blond “Bergamo”

Noteworthy features: Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free, 8-free formula

Price: $34 per box or $30 with subscription

What Is Root Perfection?

Root Perfection is a root touch-up kit designed to extend the life of your hair color by three weeks, which means you can push that time-consuming salon appointment out a while longer (or hold off doing at-home touch-ups) and watch some Netflix instead. As a busy parent, saving time and money is really beautiful thing — and if it means camouflaging the grays are kids are giving us, well that’s even more of a win.

The easy-to-use kit comes with a color activator, color cream, a bowl, a brush, and some gloves —plus a deep conditioning mask — and you get two applications per box. It’s formulated with ingredients that nourish hair, including keratin, argan oil, and ginseng root extract, and is notably free of ones that dry and damage it. In fact, the Root Perfection formulas are free of parabens, phthalates, SLS, ammonia, PPD, resorcinal, and titanium dioxide. Plus, it’s Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-fee.

To use, you simply mix the ingredients, apply it to your T-zone (or wherever you want to target grays), and kick up your feet for 10 minutes while the formula does its thing. (And use those lovely uninterrupted 10 minutes for some well deserved ‘me-time’: whether that’s starting (or finishing) a podcast, scrolling aimlessly through Tik-Tok, or catching up on a text thread.)

What Colors Are Offered?

There are eight colors in the Root Perfection lineup: Corato (black), spoleto (darkest brown), calabria (dark brown), dervio (medium golden brown), savoca (medium brown), pesaro (red), alba (light brown), and bergamo (dark blonde). The colors are designed to blend seamlessly in with salon color

Take The Quiz To Find Your Perfect Color

The online quiz is super beneficial if you aren’t sure which hair color to choose or just need some guidance. You’ll answer some comprehensive questions about your natural hair type, your current color-treated or untreated hair, how often you have it colored, and your end result goals.

If you still aren’t sure which color you should choose, Madison Reed offers a video consult with a one-on-one colorist concierge for free. It’ll be like calling your bestie for their advice, only it’ll be professional advice that you won’t second guess. (No offense to your bestie.) They’ll help you find your perfect shade, offer personalized product recommendations, and even virtually help you apply the color to your hair. The consultations typically last 15 minutes, and call hours run Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT.

What’s The Subscription Service All About?

Once you find the color that works for you, you can join the Madison Reed membership program to have your color delivered on a schedule that works best for you. (It can arrive every two weeks all the way to every nine weeks.) That way, you can have your hair color without worrying about ordering hair color. Subscribing can save you more than 10% on each shipment, and you can cancel or change the shade whenever. If you don’t color your hair regularly, single purchases probably make more sense for you.

How Much Does It Cost?

You can buy one root touch-up kit for $34 ($17 per use), or you can subscribe and pay $30 ($15 per use) per box. Saving $4 might not make or break your bank, but depending on how often you touch up your roots, the savings can add up quickly.

What Are Customers Saying?

Madison Reed was founded by Amy Errett with the mission to “provide the best, most luxurious hair color made with ingredients you can feel good about.” And feeling good is exactly how Root Perfection has left many Madison Reed’s customers.

Here are a handful of standout reviews singing Root Perfection’s praises:

“So much better at covering gray than my previous color - it blends perfectly with my natural dark blonde/light brown color. The color match was spot on. Salon coloring gave me an allergic reaction, but I have no itchy scalp after using Madison Reed. Also, no harsh smell.” - Angie B.

“Loved this shade more than any other I’ve tried. Very soft and natural! So many compliments too!” - Lynn B.

“Easy to use, all the extra details were so very helpful. Color looks so natural, gave me just the lift I needed. Gave my hair a healthy shine!” - Susan B.