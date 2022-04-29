I like to lean vegetarian (though occasionally get a craving for a fried chicken sandwich, which I satisfy). Nonetheless, most of the time I strive for plants to be the bulk of my diet, both for health and environmental reasons. Coming up with new dishes, keeping things tasty, and finding time to cook every day, though, is a real challenge. Wouldn’t it be nice if a chef-crafted, plant-based meal just materialized in my hands?

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

That’s a yes on my part. Fortunately, Mosaic thinks the same thing. They meet the mission by offering up tasty meals that are heavy on plants and rich in hearty, whole-food ingredients — and that are, importantly, affordable. (Plus for every meal box sold they donate nutritious foods to communities in need.)

Healthy, High-Quality Meals In A Flash

Mosaic’s vegetarian or vegan handcrafted meals arrive flash-frozen, with a lot of intention behind the process. I’d never really considered the benefits of freezing food, and it turns out it helps reduce food waste (freezing extends shelf life, no preservatives required), preserves nutritional value (produce harvested at peak ripeness and quickly frozen helps lock in vital nutrients), and improves access (90% of Americans don’t get the recommended intake of fruit and veg — often because it’s inconvenient).

A Delicious & Creative Array

Intention is lovely, sure, but the most important factor when it comes to food delivery is that the meals are tasty and tempting. Check, and check. There’s a huge variety of scrummy dishes in the Mosaic arsenal ranging from bake-and-serve family dinners to noodles, veggie bowls and satisfying soups, to fruit-topped morning oats.

Hand-Cooked Veggie Bowls

I was pleasantly surprised by how hearty, how healthy-feeling and actually vegetal the meals are — no sneaking the spinach in the mac or passing French fries as veg here. Each dish was bursting with flavor, texture, and greeny freshness. And though I mostly utilized the microwave option (let’s face it, sometimes I want to eat right now), I appreciated the choice to cook everything on the stovetop if desired, or bake in the oven.

Morning Oat Bowls

From breakfast to guilt-free lunch and dinner, the nature of Mosaic’s menu is varied and tasty. That being the case, I’m hard-pressed to choose favorites — but I’ll be darned if I won’t try. So without further ado...

My Favorites!

Spicy Dan Dan Noodles

Despite the microwave-nuke, somehow the noodles in this dish maintained their bite, and were exuberantly accompanied by crisp-tender and colorful veggies. Generous hunks of tofu rounded things out with a solid 22 grams of protein. I’m serious about noodles and have a pretty high bar on this front — the Spicy Dan Dan noodles saw that bar and sailed over it.

Golden Milk & Blackberry Oats

This satisfying breakfast tasted like I slow-cooked hearty oats on the stove then topped them with luscious ingredients I don’t usually have. Flavorful and filling, and such an easy start to the day, these were a win. I also liked that you can pop the frozen buddy in the fridge and wake up to cool overnight oats.

Mac & Greens

I’m a megafan of mac ‘n’ cheese (like most people on the planet) and this version takes spirally, ridgy cavatappi noodles and coats them in the essential creamy, Cheddar-y sauce. A boatload of veggies are also part of the party with broccolini, Brussels sprouts, and spinach in the mix. It’s an adultified version of the comfort dish but with all the satisfying heartiness required. I definitely had seconds (possibly thirds).

Sample Chef-Made Specials

Overall, the yumminess, ease, and variety of Mosaic’s offerings made me a believer. Tasty vegetarian (and vegan) eating isn’t always easy to do consistently, and Mosaic takes all the work out of it.

They also make it easier for others to get on the train. As I mentioned, they spread the fresh veg mission to communities who are generally underserved — for every box sold, they work with the non-profit City Harvest to donate 2 pounds of nutritious food and distribute it to New Yorkers in need.

Special Mother’s Day Offer

Mosaic is giving a little gift to moms by offering a free Family Meal in your first box ($20 value) to celebrate Mother's Day. Let them take care of dinnertime, so you can spend that time doing, well, anything else you want.