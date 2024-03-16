The 60 Most Brilliant Cheap Upgrades For Your Yard & Home That Are Popular Now

27 This 6-Port Charging Dock That Protects Against Overcharging

When the devices plugged into this USB charging station are fully charged, a feature on the port stops the charging to protect from overcharging. Six devices can be plugged into this six-port device at once, and it’s compatible with Apple, Samsung, Android, Kindle Fire, power banks, and more.

“We have few different electronic devices that need charging that require different adapters,” explained one five-star reviewer. “This really does work, charges fast and love the ability to hold anything from an iPad to small iPhones. We are definitely pleased with it and it got rid of the tangled mess we used to have on the counter.”