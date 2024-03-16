Shopping
The 60 Most Brilliant Cheap Upgrades For Your Yard & Home That Are Popular Now
Make your backyard the place to be.
Listen, I’m not here to tell you to follow the crowd, but Amazon sells some
brilliant products for yard and home upgrades that are super popular and also happen to be surprisingly inexpensive. I’m not talking about big upgrades that can cost an arm and a leg, either. Rather, these clever improvements might be small, but will make a big impact in how functional and comfortable your space is. Here are a bunch that are worth adding to your cart. 01 This Necklace Organizer That Also Works With Bracelets & Earrings
I bought this
necklace organizer for my 6-year-old daughter earlier this year, and it has prevented me from having to constantly untangle her necklaces that she otherwise would have thrown in a messy necklace ball somewhere. The wall-mountable two-pack features 10 hooks each that can hold necklaces, bracelets, and even earrings. With its 3M adhesive in back, you can feel confident it’ll stay in place. 02 This Extremely Versatile Pot & Pan Rack That Holds Up To 15 Items
Mount this
pot and pan organizer to a wall in your kitchen for a convenient place to store them. The rack comes equipped with 15 hooks to hang pots, pans, and cooking utensils, making them easily reachable when you need them. The metal organizer goes beyond the kitchen — it works well as a coat and bag rack. No wonder why it’s gained an impressive score of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon. 03 These Luxurious Drawer Liners That Are Infused With A Scent
Add some luxury to your dresser drawers, shelves, or cabinets with these
drawer liners. Not only are the liners beautiful, but they also come infused with a French essence scent that slowly diffuses over time. Other scents are also available, from sandalwood to rose. Six nonadhesive liners are included, each 14 inches by 19.5 inches, and can be cut to size. 04 These Solar Gutter Lights That Shine Through Even The Worst Weather
Whether you choose to mount this four-pack of
solar gutter lights on a fence, garage, wall, or deck for additional lighting, they’ll be able to give off a bright glow once they’re in direct sunlight for five to six hours a day to fully charge. The LED lights are waterproof and durable. They’re also bright enough to stand their ground even in terrible weather. You can also grab them in a pack of eight. 05 This Lockable 31-Gallon Deck Box With Built-In Handles
Keep your outdoor toys, tools, and other items safe from the elements and from getting into the wrong hands with this
lockable deck box. It has a storage capacity of 31 gallons, but if you’re looking for something larger, 85 gallons is also an option. The box, which is available in four great colors, also has built-in handles that make it easy to move around. 06 This Bed Skirt That’s Long Enough To Offer Full Coverage
Step up your bed vibes with the addition of this
bed skirt. The bed skirt has a deep drop that hits the floor on most standard beds, so you won’t be able to see all the things you or your kids have shoved underneath the bed. Choose from several colors and sizes, all of which can be thrown in the wash for an easy refresh. 07 This Hanging Rope Chair With A Pocket To Hold Your Stuff
Pockets bring joy, whether they’re in pants or an
outdoor swinging chair like this one. This hammock rope chair has all the bells and whistles you’d want out of a swinging chair, including comfy cushions, stunning aesthetics, and enough room to lay down, but perhaps most importantly, it features a pocket for your book, tablet, phone, water bottle, or whatever else you need while lounging. You can get it in three colors. 08 This Pack Of Illuminating Solar Stair Lights You Can Buy In 3 Hues
This six-pack of
solar stair lights provides illumination for stairs to help prevent people from tripping in the dark, and the lights also enhance the aesthetic appeal of your steps. After five hours of charging time in direct sunlight, the lights stay on for eight hours without the need for any wiring or electricity. It’s a small yet effective update that can add plenty of safety. 09 These Smart Light Bulbs That Are Compatible With Alexa & Google Assistant
Control these
smart light bulbs from anywhere using an app, including when you’re on vacation and want your house to look lived in. Not only can you set schedules, but you can also choose from 16 million colors to match your mood. As if those features weren’t impressive enough, the bulbs also respond to Alexa and Google Assistant. 10 This Super Fun Arcade-Inspired Light Switch Wallplate
Whether you or your kiddo is a gamer or likes to have fun, this
arcade light switch plate cover will bring you joy every time you hit a button. The classic arcade wallplate can be used to cover any rocker-style or paddle-style light switch and can be installed with screws. There are several fun colors and options to choose from if you want to give every switch plate in your home a little makeover. 11 This Grass Paint That Lasts For Months
If your grass has dead patches, this
green grass lawn spray will bring it back to life — or at least make it look like it has been brought back to life. The paint dyes brown grass into a vibrant green color. The formula is made with fully safe, natural ingredients that are safe for pets, kids, and the environment, and it’s designed to last for months. 12 This Lawn Toss Game That One Reviewer Said Provided “Hours Of Fun For The Kids”
This
lawn dart game is fun for kids to play by themselves, for kids to play with their parents, or for parents to play sans kids and turn it into a drinking game. Why not, right? The set consists of four weighted mushroom-shaped toss-ups and two plastic target rings. It’s portable, so it’s just as fun to play in your backyard as it is at a picnic or the beach. “Hours of fun for the kids! Very happy with the product and the purchase!” raved one reviewer. 13 This Solar-Powered Wind Chime That Changes Colors
After charging in the sun, this
solar-powered wind mobile will automatically turn on at night and will stay on for six to eight hours. The wind chime features color-changing LED lights that switch at random. It can be hung from a patio, tree, fence, and other spots around your yard for a colorful visual treat. With thousands of reviews, it has an overall score of 4.5 out of five stars. 14 These String Light Poles For Year-Round Ambient Lighting
Sure these
string light poles are perfect for hanging lights during the holidays, but they aren’t just for special occasions. The two-pack of poles offers the ability to have outdoor ambient lighting year-round. Installation is fairly simple — the poles easily stake into the ground by placing the forked end into the dirt and twisting the top. 15 These Floor Register Covers That Prevent Small Items From Falling Through Cracks
Keep small items out of your floor registers by using this five-pack of
mesh cover traps, which are installed by fitting right into place. The netting will catch your kids’ tiny toys and other treasures before they fall through the cracks and disappear forever. Be sure to measure the vent first to ensure you choose the right size so it has a snug fit. 16 Some Outdoor Solar Lights That Provide 12 Hours Of Light
Brighten up your pathway, quite literally, with this six-pack of
outdoor solar lights. It takes six to eight hours for the lights to charge in direct sunlight after which they’ll provide up to 12 hours of illumination at night. It doesn’t hurt that the lights also add to your outdoor yard decor. 17 This Stylish Plant Stand Than Can Be Adjusted To Your Pot
When it comes to style and sustainability, you can’t go wrong with this
wooden plant stand made of eco-friendly bamboo that has a polished finish. The width of the stand can be adjusted from 8 inches to 12 inches to better fit your pot. It’s also quite sturdy, capable of holding plants up to 150 pounds. And as a lovely bonus, the company plants one tree for every purchase. 18 This Water-Repellent Picnic Blanket That Comes With Its Own Stakes
You can be sure that this extra convenient, water-repellent
picnic blanket won’t blow away thanks to the included stakes. (You’ll actually have to use the stakes, however, for that perk.) The blanket is a good size at 7 feet by 7 feet, giving you and your kids plenty of room to spread out. The carry bag makes it easy to bring to the beach, and it has zippered pockets for storing sunscreen, phones, etc. 19 This Portable Cool-Mist Humidifier With An Automatic Shut Off
Set this portable
cool mist humidifier in your child’s room, your office, your car, or any other small space to improve the air quality. The humidifier features a 250-millimeter water tank and has an auto shut-off option that lets you set it and forget it. Aside from a faint ticking noise while on, this humidifier is pretty silent. 20 These Color-Changing Deck Lights That Are Solar Powered
No need to worry about electrical wiring with this six-pack of
deck lights as they’re powered by the sun. It takes just four to five hours of sunlight to provide up to 10 hours of automatic illumination at night. You have seven color choices with these lights, which make them especially fun for holidays. 21 This Deck Box Cover With UV & Water Protection
Even when this
deck box cover sits in direct sunlight day after day, its UV protection helps it stay intact for longer. The waterproof, ripstop cover comes in three sizes to fit over your deck storage box, keeping the items inside dry and the wild animals out. Not that raccoons are interested in sports equipment, but you never know. 22 A Metal Dining Table With Tempered Glass That Doubles As A Plant Stand
Add a couple of chairs to this
tempered glass metal table for an intimate dining, coffee, or cocktail experience, or use it as a plant stand. However you choose to use it, the table is small and sturdy with a tempered glass surface. It’s a solid 17 pounds, so it won’t easily get knocked over on a windy day. You can buy it in two sizes and three colors. 23 This Affordable Vintage-Style Rug That Comes In Lots Of Sizes
This
indoor rug has a vintage look that’ll add some style to your living area. The rug is on the thinner side, so it’s unlikely to get caught in your front door. The corners don’t easily roll up and it is incredibly wallet-friendly for what you get. A rug pad is recommended for use on a hard floor, and the rug can be spot-cleaned, vacuumed, or hand-washed to keep it clean. 24 These Bamboo Drawer Dividers With Adjustable Lengths
These
bamboo drawer dividers are a genius way to organize your drawers and keep them organized. Four dividers come in the pack, and each can be adjusted from 17.5 inches to 22 inches to fit in most standard drawers. They’re great for kitchen drawers to separate utensils or dresser drawers to keep your clothes, undies, and bras in their respective areas. 25 This Rainfall Shower Head That Has 144 Silicone Jets
If you want to feel like you’re showering deep in a rainforest, isolated from your kids and anyone who might need your attention (or, you know, whatever your fantasy might be), this chrome
rain shower head is the one to get. It covers your whole body with water, has a powerful flow, and it comes in five size options. With 144 soft silicone jets, it also doesn’t collect limescale build-up. 26 A 2-Pack Of Self-Adhesive Shower Shelves With Hooks
There’s plenty of storage space with this two-pack of
shower shelves. In addition to each shelf being able to hold four or five full-size bottles, the shelves also feature hooks to hold items like loofahs and razors. No tools are needed to hang the shelves — instead, simply apply the adhesive to a clean, dry wall and it’ll be good to go. 27 This 6-Port Charging Dock That Protects Against Overcharging
When the devices plugged into this
USB charging station are fully charged, a feature on the port stops the charging to protect from overcharging. Six devices can be plugged into this six-port device at once, and it’s compatible with Apple, Samsung, Android, Kindle Fire, power banks, and more.
“We have few different electronic devices that need charging that require different adapters,” explained one
five-star reviewer. “This really does work, charges fast and love the ability to hold anything from an iPad to small iPhones. We are definitely pleased with it and it got rid of the tangled mess we used to have on the counter.” 28 These Food Storage Containers That Come With Labels & A Marker
If you’d like to feel like you have a Chrissy Teigen-style pantry, grab this seven-pack of airtight
food storage containers and get to organizing. The BPA-free containers are ideal for dry pasta, beans, flour, sugar, coffee, cereal, snacks, and more, and since they’re clear, you’ll always know when you’re running out. To keep things extra organized, the pack comes with labels and a marker. 29 A Set Of Storage Straps That Can Each Hold Up To 50 Pounds
Instead of wrapping your extension cords and hoping they actually stay put, give this six-pack of
heavy-duty cord organizers a go. Each strap has a hook and loop closure and can hold up to 50 pounds. A stainless steel grommet makes it easy to hang the strap, and subsequently, the extension cords, to keep them off the ground and out of the way. 30 This Bidet Attachment That Requires No Electricity (& No Plumber)
No electricity is needed to get this
bidet toilet seat attachment up and running. The bidet features an easy-to-access control dial so you can adjust the water temperature and pressure. It’s a great way to get your parts clean while saving on loads of toilet paper for your family. Plus, since it’s so easy to install, you don’t even need to call a plumber. 31 These Sliding Window Security Locks That Also Help With Child-Proofing
These small
sliding window security locks attach to the bottom of a sliding window to prevent it from being opened — both from the outside and the inside. It’s a great child-proofing mechanism and secondary security for your windows. The pack comes with four locks, so it’s also one of the least expensive childproofing gadgets out there. A few reviewers have even used them on patio doors. 32 These Chic Floating Hexagon Shelves That One Reviewer Called “Modern & Elegant”
Add some stylish decor to your living space while also providing a place to display flowers, small potted plants, trinkets, and other small items with this three-pack of
geometric floating shelves. The shelves feature a wooden bottom and metal sides. They’re easy to assemble and even easier to mount. “I love how modern and elegant they look,” noted one reviewer. 33 This Outdoor Smart Plug That’s Compatible With Alexa & Google Home
Control your outdoor lights and appliances from anywhere with this
outdoor smart plug. The water-resistant plug doesn’t require a hub, it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Home, and it can be controlled using the Kasa app. It can automatically turn lights on and off at sunrise and sunset, or you can set your own schedule. 34 This Smart Garage Control That Has A Timer & Connects To Wi-Fi
Ever since this
smart garage control was installed in my garage, it has truly been a game-changer. It connects to Wifi, which allows me to open and close the garage from anywhere — specifically when I’m standing directly in front of the garage and don’t feel like walking inside to get the garage opener. I set a timer so the garage closes every night at sunset, because someone in my family is sure to leave it open after playing outside. 35 These Clear Pantry Wire Shelf Liners That Can Be Trimmed To Fit
Even if the
shelf liners in the four-pack aren’t perfectly sized to fit your wire shelves, they can easily be trimmed to size with scissors. Otherwise, the liners are compatible with a four-tier 48-inch by 16-inch wire shelving system. The liners are thick and ideal for preventing items from falling through the cracks, and have an overall score of 4.7 stars out of five on Amazon. 36 Some Peel & Stick Backsplash Tiles That Look Like Real Marble
If you’re on a budget, there’s no reason to pay an arm and a leg for backsplash tiles in your kitchen when you can pay very little for these
peel and stick backsplash tile sheets. Ten self-adhesive sheets come in the pack, each sheet 12 inches by 12 inches, and they look like genuine marble. Don’t worry about them peeling off when you cook as they’re resistant to humidity. 37 These Eye-Catching Stepping Stones With A Nonslip Backing
They may look like perfectly round piles of river stones, but these
stepping stone mats are made up of river stones that are stuck together via an invisible, nonslip net backing. The set of three stepping stones blend perfectly into nature, and are surprisingly comfortable to walk on. They’re also a great way to give a subtle upgrade to your garden. 38 These Popular & Clever Magnetic Garage Door Accents That Won’t Rust
Spice up your garage door with these decorative
garage door accents. In the set you’ll find two handles and four hinges, all magnetic, that easily attach to a garage door and stay put through all weather. They’re made of durable, UV-resistant plastic that won’t fade or rust over time, and are backed by over 24,000 five-star reviews. 39 This Light Strip That Can Help With TV Eye Strain
When watching TV in the dark, this
TV light strip will supply ambient lighting to help reduce eye strain and relieve headaches you might have due to the lighting contrast in the room. The LED light strip attaches to the back of a TV and is customizable with 15 color options, 10 brightness levels, and three fade modes. Plus, they’re a breeze to install. 40 This Decorative Bird Bath That Doubles As A Trellis
Whether you put water in this decorative
bird bath or bird food, it’s a stunning addition to any yard — especially for anyone who enjoys bird watching and plant watching, which may or may not be a thing. It features two metal birds and four bright butterflies on a trellis, which can be used to support climbing plants. If butterflies aren’t your favorite, it also comes in a version featuring sweet hummingbirds. 41 This Best-Selling Corner Plant Stand That Can Hold More Than A Dozen Plants
You don’t have to be a plant person to appreciate the beauty of this wooden
plant stand. Although, if you’re considering buying a plant stand that holds at least 13 plants, it’s probably safe to assume you’re a plant person. The stand sits in the corner and is made of natural wood that’s both heat-resistant and damp-proof. The stand comes in multiple different shapes and arrangements, which means you’re bound to find one that perfectly fits your space. 42 Some Farmhouse-Style Dining Chair Pads With Ties
Bring some fun patterns to your kitchen table (and stay cozy during dinner) with this
dining chair pad. The reversible pad features ties, which truly is the only way to keep a chair pad in place and not go insane having to adjust it every time you sit down. There are tons of colors and designs to choose from, all with a sweet farmhouse vibe. 43 This Grill Cover With Fabric Hooks That Keep It In Place
You don’t have to worry about this
grill cover blowing off the grill in strong winds as it features fabric hooks and small loop straps that keep it in place. Made from polyester and other windproof and waterproof materials, the cover is designed to withstand all weather conditions to keep your grill from being damaged. 44 A Best-Selling Patio Umbrella Light With An Adjustable Clamp
This
cordless patio umbrella light is like a chandelier but for outdoor umbrellas and not as fancy. But still, it gets the job done by providing overhead lighting where you need it. An adjustable clamp allows this umbrella light to work with umbrella poles of all widths. You can turn on a few lights at a time or all of them depending on the brightness you prefer. 45 A Set Of Airtight Glass Containers That Are Dishwasher Safe
It’s never a bad idea to have plenty of
glass food storage containers on hand like these, especially if you’re a meal prep family. The 20-piece set comes with 10 containers and 10 lids in various sizes and shapes. The lids have an airtight seal, making them ideal for leftovers, lunches at the office, and meal prep. Plus, they’re dishwasher- and oven-safe. 46 This Tabletop Fire Pit For Inside Or Outside
It’s a good day when you find a
tabletop fire pit that’s safe to use both indoors and outdoors. This portable fire pit weighs just four pounds and runs on bioethanol, isopropyl alcohol, or rubbing alcohol, which means there’s no smoke, ash, or soot. It can hold enough fuel to run for about an hour, and is bound to impress guests. 47 This Stunning, Best-Selling Duvet Cover For All Seasons
If you’re a sucker for gorgeous
duvet covers that are inexpensive and cozy like this beauty, you probably don’t need to think twice about buying it. Its tufted texture will add depth and style to your room. The duvet is available in 33 colors and sizes ranging from twin to California king, and it’s the perfect weight to keep you warm in the cool months and cool in the warm months. 48 A Solar-Powered Turtle Lantern That Projects Pretty Floral Lights
After charging in the sun for six hours, this
solar turtle lantern will illuminate in the dark for up to eight hours. A hollowed-out design allows for pretty projections of flowers. The turtle is great for any yard or garden and would make an excellent gift for anyone who takes pride in their outdoor space. 49 This Hanging Bird Feeder That Has Over 15,000 5-Star Reviews On Amazon
You won’t have to fill this
hanging bird feeder very often with seeds, because it can hold a little over two pounds. The feeder has a ledge for the birds to stand on while they dine. As seeds are eaten, more seeds automatically fill the tray so there’s always food to munch on. Over 15,000 reviewers gave it a five star review. If you prefer a different style of color, there are several more to choose from. 50 This Broom Holder That Also Works For Sports Equipment
Mount this
broom holder to any convenient wall, like in a garage, laundry room, or tool shed, and hang all kinds of garden tools. It features five slots for anything with a pole, including athletic equipment like bats and tennis rackets, as well as six hooks for smaller items. You can buy it in one of four colors to best match your space. 51 This Gorgeous Window Privacy Film That Looks Like Textured Glass
This
window privacy film is a genius way to prevent anyone from seeing inside your home while still allowing in natural light and blocking UV rays. The static cling film has the appearance of textured glass, and surprisingly, it doesn’t have any color. When the sun hits the privacy film, it creates a stunning, rainbow-colored visual effect. 52 A Cute Accent Table You Can Use Indoors Or Out
The versatility of this
steel side table makes it a great addition to your outdoor or indoor living space. It’s weather-resistant and can hold up to 50 pounds, making it the perfect spot for a planter. The accent table comes in loads of fun colors and styles, and it will add a splash of color to your decor. 53 This Privacy Fence Cover That Comes In Several Color Options
If you’d like more privacy in your yard or on your balcony or porch, this
privacy fence cover will be a huge help. It’s available in 12 colors, so you can either go for a color that matches your house or a color that’s more of a fun statement piece. The screen comes with zip ties and is safe for all types of weather. 54 This Faux Ivy Hedge That’s Decorative & Functional
You’ll love the look of this
artificial faux ivy hedge because it adds decorative, natural-looking greenery to your space and provides functional privacy while still being chic. Plus, you don’t have to worry about it getting enough water. The dense vine leaves are connected to a net, and the whole thing is lightweight and easy to clean and maintain year-round. 55 This Bamboo Water Fountain That Offers Adjustable Water Sounds
While this
adjustable bamboo water fountain kit will make you feel like you’re at the spa, perhaps the most impressive thing about it is that the sounds of the water are fully customizable, from big splashes on outdoor decks and patios to gentle flows that work well for living rooms or offices. The kit includes a submersible pump, tubing, and wedge, along with a handcrafted bamboo fountain. 56 These Towel Hooks That Fit Over A Wall Or Door
Add some storage to your shower with this three-pack of
towel hooks. The stainless steel hooks sit perfectly over the top of a glass door or wall so you can hang bath towels on the outside or shower accessories like a loofah or washcloth on the inside. Each hook has rubber on the inside to protect the glass from scratches. 57 This Protective Wall Door Handle Stopper That Isn’t An Eye Sore
You’ll barely know this
wall door handle stopper is there thanks to its transparent design. The self-adhesive stopper is made of silicone and effectively silences a door handle from banging into a wall while also protecting the said wall from damage. It comes in a pack of six and you can choose from three sizes to best fit your door handle. 58 This Best-Selling Magnetic Screen Door To Keep The Bugs Out
Instead of buying an expensive screen door and paying for it to be installed, go for this best-selling
magnetic screen door that’s easy to install without professional help and is efficient at keeping bugs out. When someone (or a pet) walks through the net, 26 powerful magnets automatically shut it. 59 Some Modern Striped Peel & Stick Wallpaper That Doubles As Shelf Liner
Turn any white wall into a chic, modern statement when you adhere this
black and white striped peel and stick wallpaper to any wall. It’s also great for lining shelves, drawers, and furniture. The wallpaper is self-adhesive and easily removable when you’re ready for a change. It’s available in three other colors and four sizes. 60 These Easy-To-Install Indoor Door Knobs That Comes In Several Lock Options
It’s always nice to have locking options when you’re buying a new door knob like you get with this passage
door knob set. This three-pack of easy-to-install door knobs fits standard doors, and the knobs are easy to install without the need for tools. If you need more or less than three door knobs, that’s an option as well.