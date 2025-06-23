These Are The Most Common Summer Sex Mishaps, According To Experts

Roughly half of adults ages 35 to 44 have had a sex-related injury or accident, according to some surveys, while one study found that around 4,000 Americans are hospitalized each year for foreign bodies in the rectum. So yes, sex mishaps can come for us all, but some are more likely than others this time of year. If your upcoming vacation or seeing your boo in their new bathing suit has you heating up, there are a few things to consider before getting it on.

The summer weather and fun vacation destinations mean more people tend to have sex outdoors than in any other season, says Angie Rowntree, founder and director of Sssh.com, an award-winning ethical porn platform. That said, “when people take their fun outdoors, whether it’s on the beach, in the pool, or out on a boat, the risk of sex-related injuries naturally goes up. For comfort and safety, it’s important to stay aware of your surroundings, use protection, and bring a blanket,” she says. As a porn director and sex educator, Rowntree says these are some common summer sex mishaps (and how to avoid them).

Friction Burns

"This is one of the most commonly reported varieties of sexual injury in general," Rowntree says. "When you factor in 'summer,' these burns can result from sex on sand at beaches, on pool edges, or on picnic blankets. Sand, dirt, or chlorinated water can also irritate sensitive areas, leading to discomfort or infections if untreated. Many 'fantasies' (we're looking at sex on the beach) are hot in theory (or in a professionally shot porn scene) but can be overrated in real life when you factor in risk of injury."

Sprains & Strains

Listen, when you’re getting in on somewhere other than your bed — on a slippery pool step, or in a swaying hammock — you’re automatically going to lose some stability, Rowntree points out. Just... be mindful of the fact that this isn’t your usual four-poster, OK?

Sunburn

No one sprays SPF under their bathing suit, but if you might be taking it off later, you should think about it. Rowntree says those areas “where the sun was never naturally intended to shine” are going to be the easiest to burn since they rarely see the light of day. So, if you have to bang at the beach, try and find some shade or something.

Bug Bites

Whether you’re having a quickie while camping or down by the lake at the lake house, be mindful of insects. “Definitely don’t spray bug repellent on intimate areas, but take precautions to avoid being eaten alive by flies, mosquitoes, or any number of nasty bugs,” Rowntree says. She recommends lighting mosquito repellent candles, or opting to take your little rendezvous into the back seat of your car for a similar thrill that’s still shielded from bugs.

Listen, we’re not saying don’t do it outdoors or try your hand at a little poolside sexcapade. Novelty in your sex life, if you’ve been together a long time, is worth a lot. Just be sure you don’t get your booty cheeks eaten up by mosquitoes while you’re at it, deal?