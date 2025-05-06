Mother’s Day is nearly here, which means it’s almost time to post our tributes to our wonderful moms — and honestly, a little slideshow of our own favorite motherhood moments this year. Need some perfect Mother’s Day Instagram captions to fill that little empty space underneath? We’ve got you covered. From funny captions and corny Mom jokes (that’s right, Dad jokes don’t get all the glory) to sweet captions and quotes, there are so many options to choose from. No doubt you’ll find the perfect way to say I love you to your mom and shout out how special she is to the whole internet.

Sweet Mother’s Day Instagram Captions

Besties for the restie! If I didn’t have you as a mom, I’d choose you as a friend. Life doesn't come with a manual, but it does come with a mother. When it comes to mothers, you’re the best of the best. There’s not a day when I don't appreciate you, but just making it extra known today. I don’t know how I got so lucky to be blessed with you as my mom. The Lorelai to my Rory. Whether near or far apart, a mother's love is always in your heart. Out of all the moms in the world, I am so glad you are mine. Behind every great woman is an even better mother. I’m the richest person on the planet because I won the mom lottery. M.O.M: Master of multitasking. Maker of memories. Manager of money. Maker of meals. Made of magic. Mothers hold their children’s hands for a while but their hearts forever. No matter how old I may be, sometimes a girl just needs her mom. Not always eye to eye, but always heart to heart. Home is wherever my mom is. Motherhood requires love, not DNA. A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend. Keep calm and call Mom. A mother's hug lasts long after she lets go. The only thing better than having you for a mom is my children having you for a grandma. Every time I need a mom, you're right there for me. We may not be related by blood, but we're connected by love.

Funny Mother’s Day Instagram Captions

If at first you don't succeed, try doing it the way Mom told you to in the beginning. Cheers to the woman who gave up wine for nine months, just for me. You’re not a regular mom, you’re a cool mom! Mom: A title just above saint. If I shared everything you’ve done for me in this one post, I’d break the internet. “If evolution really works, how come mothers have only two hands?” — Milton Berle Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! I’m still sorry I forgot to take the chicken out of the freezer. Hey Mom? I get it now. Happy Mother’s Day to the person who sends me her every thought via text, one sentence at a time. I got it from my mama. Happy Mother’s Day to the only person who stood between me and a life of crime. Mom, you’re definitely one of my favorite parents. Being a mom mostly means finding all the items everyone else loses. Moms are the only ones who can push your buttons because they’ve spent years customizing the codes. I hope to someday be half as brilliant, gorgeous, and beautiful as you are, but twice as capable of using technology. “Motherhood: It takes patience, humor, and a lot of wet towelettes.” — Unknown

Quotes To Use As Mother’s Day Instagram Captions

“Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws.” — Barbara Kingsolver “God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” — Rudyard Kipling “Mother — that was the bank where we deposited all our hurts and worries.” — T. Dewitt Talmage I take motherhood for granted sometimes. That they'll love you forever. That they'll love you at all.” — Elena Richardson, Little Fires Everywhere “All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” — Abraham Lincoln “I think I’m my mom's best friend, more than a daughter.” — Bright Lights “I need you, I need you here, I need you now. I cannot do this alone. I need my mommy, and dammit, I don’t care who knows it.” — Gilmore Girls “A mother's love liberates.” — Maya Angelou “The phrase ‘working mother’ is redundant.” — Jane Sellman “My mother used to say: The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.” — The Golden Girls “Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired; it need not be deserved.” — Erich Fromm “To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” — Maya Angelou “I can imagine no heroism greater than motherhood.” — Lance Conrad “My mother is a walking miracle.” — Leonardo DiCaprio “Motherhood. All love begins and ends there.” — Robert Browning “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” — Princess Diana “The best place to cry is on a mother's arms." — Jodi Picoult “Life doesn't come with a manual. It comes with a mother.” — Unknown

Whatever you post this year, your mom is sure to love the message. And hey, don’t forget to post your fave pics of yourself doing your mom thing too! You deserve the recognition.