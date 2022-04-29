As Mother's Day approaches, you might be racking your brain for ideas to make your mom feel as special as possible. That might mean planning a day packed full of fun things for you and Mom to do. Or you could be doing some procrasti-shopping for last-minute gifts. Maybe you're even pinning recipes to make Mom breakfast in bed. But even if you keep it super simple this year, you'll probably — at the very least — give your mom a card to let her know how much you love and appreciate her. And while sentimental Mother's Day messages are always good, there's a lot to be said for sending Mom some Mother's Day jokes.

Whether you scribble one or two in her card or send 'em in a text, they're guaranteed to make her laugh. Since she spends her days juggling all the things, a little bit of levity can go a long way. If you're a mom here looking to secure a few laughs of your own, welcome. After all, even though Mother's Day is supposed to help Mom kick back and unwind, it has a weird way of creating even more work for her. In which case, you've gotta laugh to keep from crying, right?

So, in honor of the hilariously perplexing challenge that is motherhood, enjoy this collection of mom-centric quips and zingers.

Mother’s Day Jokes That Make Perfect Card-Fillers