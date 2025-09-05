Two of the biggest unifiers in life, if you ask me, are music and travel. They just have a way of connecting people and bringing us together in a way that feels bigger than ourselves. So, if you get the chance to blend both and share that magical combo with your family, that’s a no-brainer, right?

Fortunately, there are cities all across North America where music is far more than just background noise. From blues trails in Mississippi to the roots of rock ‘n roll in Ohio, the following travel destinations will strike a chord with your whole music-loving fam.

Austin, Texas

You may have already been to Austin and experienced its foodie scene or its outdoorsy adventure scene. And, for the record, both of those are incredible incentives to visit, too. But there’s a reason Austin is called the Live Music Capital of the World, and experiencing that with your kids can be oh-so special. From rock and indie to blues and country, the city’s offerings are diverse and accessible for families, from daylight jams along South Congress Avenue to kid-specific events at major music festivals like Austin City Limits and SXSW.

Billy Rhyne, travel expert and founder of Horseshoe Ridge RV Resort, loves how many venues in Austin inspire and entertain young music enthusiasts. “When it comes to places that really engage kids who love music, Cherrywood Coffeehouse offers a fantastic setting. Not only does it provide live music performances but also a welcoming space for families to enjoy creative activities. This venue fosters a love for music in a relaxed and intimate environment,” he says, adding, “King Brewery is another unique spot [that] pairs an immersive experience of music with its scenic outdoor setting.”

Calgary, Canada

Who knew Calgary was such a hot spot for music-loving families? You could start by taking in a show at The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. They offer all kinds of programs and concerts tailored specifically for young audiences, like “Symphony Sunday for Kids” — a one-hour matinee performance designed for kids and aimed at helping families explore the enchanting world of orchestral music. Before the show, your kiddos can take part in the Instrument Discovery Zoo, where they’ll meet musicians, experiment with string and percussion instruments, compose their own tunes to be played by a musician, and enjoy various creativity stations.

Echo Wang, co-founder of Cool Travel Vibes, has a few other must-see suggestions for visiting Calgary with your family. “Studio Bell is a must. The museum has five floors of interactive exhibits. Start at the top and work your way down. The fourth floor is the friendliest for kids, in my opinion, with hands-on activities like instrument stations,” Wang says. “For another hands-on experience, visit the Soundbox. Here, children create instruments from everyday items. It’s a super fun spot to explore, with everything from music history displays to famous musician outfits, and it’s all designed to let kids dive into the world of music at their own pace.”

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, may not have been on your radar before, but if you’re a music lover, it should be now. Every August, the city transforms for Musikfest, the country’s largest free, non-gated music festival. It’s super kid-friendly, too, with art-making workshops, creativity centers, kid-friendly performances, and even an inclusion zone — a sensory-supportive space for those who might benefit from taking a quiet break from the festivities.

It’s all put together by ArtsQuest, a non-profit organization on a mission to provide access to arts and cultural programming for all, located on the former industrial Bethlehem Steel site (you can’t ask for a much cooler backdrop than the Steel blast furnaces!). Other music-forward experiences held throughout the year include a German-inspired Oktoberfest, free outdoor concerts on ArtsQuest’s Levitt Lawn, and lots of other smaller festivals like ¡Sabor! Latin Festival and Reggaefest.

Granville, Tennessee

Listen, I don’t have to tell you that Nashville, aka “Music City,” is famous for its country music heritage. It’s chock-full of vibrant live music venues, not to mention the Grand Ole Opry. And it actually caters much more to kids and families than you probably realize. But if you’d prefer to stay somewhere a little quieter and away from the hubbub of the bar scene and bachelorette parties, you should look an hour east at Granville.

Known as “Tennessee’s Mayberry Town,” this historic gem situated along the banks of the Cumberland River is brimming with charm. Kick things off with the Sutton Ole Time Music Hour, a front-porch bluegrass show, and end the night at the cozy Granville Bed & Breakfast or the lakeside Wildwood Resort & Marina with its cabins, Airstream village, restaurant, and firepits — perfect for campfire sing-alongs on crisp nights. While you’re in town, check out cute little shops and attractions like the Sutton Homestead, the Whiskey Decanter Museum, and Granville Broom Works, or soak up the scenery while boating, hiking, or horseback riding. And since Nashville is an easy drive away, you can still daytrip it into Music City to experience everything it has to offer.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Let’s talk about one of my absolute favorite cities to visit, and one I’d recommend to any music lover of any age! It is the birthplace of jazz, after all. From the minute you arrive in NOLA, you’ll be immersed in music: jazz trios in Jackson Square, wildly talented buskers, impromptu bands making music along cobblestone alleys. Families can visit the New Orleans Jazz Museum, where little ones can test out instruments and learn about the legends who shaped the sound. Or take in a performance at one of the city’s many, many venues. I highly recommend seeing the Preservation Hall Jazz Band if you get the chance (if you don’t cry when they perform “What a Wonderful World,” we can’t be friends), catching an age-appropriate show at the super-cool Toulouse Theater, and doing Sunday jazz brunch at Broussard’s.

Check out the new(ish) Louisiana Music & Heritage Experience to learn about the state’s many music forms and legacies, or take in truly spectacular panoramic views of NOLA when you visit Vue Orleans, which also features fun interactive exhibits focusing on the city’s musical greats. Add in a festival while you’re at it — there’s one practically every weekend. October, which is New Orleans Music Month, showcases the city’s vibrant music scene, with NOLAxNOLA, the Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival, and NOLA Funk Fest. The cherry on top? The people of New Orleans are some of the nicest you’ll meet anywhere in the world.

Chicago, Illinois

If you’ve been loving the energy coming out of Chicago lately (same!), go on and plan a trip there with your family to enjoy those good-time vibes in person. It’s a city that wears its music history proudly, from massive summer festivals that take over the lakefront to a plethora of free park concerts.

Go big by timing your trip around the Chicago Blues Festival or the renowned Lollapalooza, which has its own family-centric Kidzpalooza stage with performances and activities catered to little ones. For something a little more low-key, visit the Old Town School of Folk Music, where your budding virtuoso can strum, sing, and dance along during family programs.

Denver, Colorado

Anyone who loves music has undoubtedly added Red Rocks Amphitheatre to their bucket list. It’s arguably one of the most recognizable and iconic music venues in existence, with its ochre sandstone walls and awe-inspiring natural acoustics. But Red Rocks isn’t the only way Denver delivers big if you’re planning a musical pilgrimage. Families can hike the city’s surrounding trails by day, then settle in for an afternoon or evening concert at venues like Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Mission Ballroom, and the Denver Botanic Gardens Summer Concert Series. You can even get private transportation to and from all of the venues — Red Rocks included — when you book Limelight Denver’s Mile High Music & Stay: Rhythm Retreat Package (which also includes breakfast in bed and late checkout).

Bonus? Denver is less than two hours away from Breckenridge, another Colorado city with an incredible music scene. The Riverwalk Center anchors the town’s concerts, with everything from bluegrass to rock filling the mountain air. Families should check out the AirStage series, where outdoor Friday shows in the Arts District invite kids to dance and play while parents relax with local brews. So, if you’re planning a longer trip to Denver, think about branching out to Breck.

Tupelo, Mississippi

Calling all Elvis fans: This is where the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s story began, making it a no-brainer for music-loving families. You can start at the Elvis Presley Birthplace attraction, which allows you to step inside his childhood home and visit the church where gospel music first sparked his imagination. At Tupelo Hardware, kids can stand in the exact spot Elvis stood when his mom, Gladys, bought him his first guitar for $7.75 (which could also make a fun educational moment about inflation, if you’re feeling froggy). And you can’t miss hitting up Johnnie’s Drive-In, a go-to classic American diner that Elvis and his friends would frequent.

Oh, and 2025 is a milestone year for Tupelo, as it marks Elvis’ 90th birthday. That means more festivals, more concerts, and more exhibits that give your family a chance to walk in the King’s footsteps and get “all shook up” by this dynamic city. Beyond Elvis, Tupelo hums with live shows at the Blue Canoe and outdoor concerts at Romie’s Grocery. And Memphis is just shy of two hours away, making it an easy add-on adventure — there, you’ll find Graceland, yes, but also so, so much rock and roll and blues history.

Sacramento, California

I know — you probably weren’t expecting this one, were you? But look, Sacramento will actually shock you with how much it offers for families. For starters, it’s a festival destination on the rise. Annual events like the Farm-to-Fork Festival and GoldenSky put kids right in the heart of the action, with open-air stages and plenty of space to dance. A-list talent performs year-round at the Golden 1 Center, and summer is a peak time for park concerts. The city also boasts a thriving theater scene, where the Sacramento Youth Symphony and Broadway at Music Circus bring musicals like Frozen and Hamilton to the stage.

Sacramento proudly encourages parents to bring their kids to ALL events and festivals in the city. So, if you and your kiddos love live music but hate being sidelined, this is the kind of inclusive destination that will make sure your little ones feel like part of the crowd.

Cuba

Stroll through Havana and you’ll hear music spilling out of courtyards, plazas, cafes — you name it, Havana’ll fill it with rhythm. It’s an energy that’s contagious, and your kids will love how tactile and joyful Cuba makes every musical experience. Rosalyn Acosta, sustainable travel specialist and founder of Live Heal Travel, especially loves how Cuba provides opportunities for families to delve deeper into its musical heritage.

“Imagine your kids learning the intricate music and dance of rumba, a traditional Afro-Cuban dance, at a local school. Or picture them taking dance and music lessons at Teatro America, exploring genres like danzon, son, salsa, and rueda. They could even have the chance to chat with an accomplished musician about the history and evolution of Cuban music,” she tells Scary Mommy, continuing, “In Manzanas, families can take lessons with the Munequitos de Manzanas, exploring spiritual genres like Orishas, Guayaco, Abakua, and Chango. And for an unforgettable evening, don't miss a live music show in the style of The Buena Vista Social Club.”

Cleveland, Ohio

Say it with me: “Cleveland rocks, Cleveland rocks!” But for real, this city might just surprise you with how much fun it is for music-loving families. Not surprisingly, the star attraction here is the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where kids can dive into interactive exhibits, try out instruments, and even mix their own tracks. However, you’ll also get free outdoor concerts on the lakefront during the summer, and neighborhoods like Ohio City and Tremont often host family-friendly festivals with live bands.

Pair it with a trip to nearby Oberlin (about a 40-minute drive), which is known for its world-class conservatory. Student recitals — often free — mean families can wander in and hear everything from classical piano to experimental jazz on any given night.

Detroit, Michigan

When we’re talking about the types of music experiences that are sort of canon events, we’d be remiss not to include Detroit, Michigan. Why? Because this city is Motown, plain and simple, and there’s just no better place for kids to learn how soul shaped the sound of America. And you know what? I’ll be the selfish one here and say it. Yes, I want to take my kids, but I also really, really want to visit the Motown Museum and step inside Studio A, where legends like Stevie Wonder and the Supremes recorded.

Detroit also offers lots of outdoor jazz and R&B concerts along the riverfront, as well as festivals that showcase everything from techno to gospel. The grassroots energy here is a big part of the city’s charm, with local community centers often hosting free music workshops, giving kids a chance to strum, sing, or drum alongside locals.

Bellingham, Washington

Take me back to Bham anytime. This city, which is halfway between Seattle and Vancouver, is a college town that truly punches above its weight musically. From waterfront summer concert cities to cozy music venues downtown to street performers and community festivals, there’s a little something for every musical taste. Besides, with the mountains on one side and the bay on the other, Bellingham is the kind of place that you want to explore every inch of.

Of course, the fact that it’s smack dab between Seattle and Vancouver is also a huge plus. Sure, Seattle’s about a two-hour drive and Vancouver just over an hour, but if you’re planning a bigger trip to the area, you could easily daytrip to either. Since music is the theme here, I highly recommend Seattle — the birthplace of grunge.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

We’ve obviously hit on some classic musical experiences here, and a few lesser-known ones too. But if you want to take your kids to experience music in a truly unique way, it’s time to start planning a September trip to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for the Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival (PMFF). Modeled after small maritime festivals in coastal towns and villages of the British Isles, this annual event lets you sit front row as small bands sing maritime tunes right on the waterfront. It’s as if the entire city gets turned into a living history lesson!

Outside of PMFF, though, you can almost always count on music in some form or fashion during a visit to Portsmouth. Street musicians often liven up Market Square, and cozy historic halls host folk and acoustic shows year-round. Paired with its walkable downtown, ice cream shops, and ocean breezes, Portsmouth makes you feel like you stepped into a Hallmark musical.

Where are you headed first?