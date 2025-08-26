19 Out-Of-This-World Astrotourism Trips To Share With Your Space-Obsessed Kid

I don’t know if it was because my kids grew up watching shows like Miles from Tomorrowland and Little Einsteins (“We’re going on a trip in our favorite rocket ship!”), but they’ve been obsessed with outer space from an early age. My son has long been able to rattle off astronaut names just as fast as he can Pokémon characters. In fact, it seems like a relatively universal (heh) thing that kids go through, this fascination with the final frontier. And while most of us won’t ever actually visit space with our kids, there are fortunately some stellar travel destinations that allow you to lean into their obsession.

From real-life rocket launch sites to ancient ruins designed for sky-watching, here are some of the best destinations to take your cosmos-loving kid.

John Glenn Astronomy Park in Hocking Hills, Ohio

John Glenn Astronomy Park

In the dark sky region of Ohio’s Hocking Hills, you’ll find John Glenn Astronomy Park — named, as you may have guessed, after one of the United States’ most famous and beloved astronauts. Before his passing, Glenn often expressed that his dream of becoming an astronaut began with looking at and studying the night sky. So, how fitting that this park offers access to massive telescopes to inspire a future generation of space explorers! The incredible weekend programs are run by “the world’s biggest space and sky nerd,” Park Director Brad Hoehne, who keeps kids wildly entertained. Plus, families can explore the Solar Plaza, designed to highlight celestial events like equinoxes. Did I mention it’s free?!

U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

For little space enthusiasts, you can’t ask for much more wow factor than standing beneath towering rockets at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. It’s no wonder this museum is so beloved. Ellen Flowers, travel expert and editor of The Perennial Style, considers visits here one of her absolutely favorite childhood memories.

“As a kid, standing beneath those massive rockets and learning about space exploration felt like stepping into another world … The interactive exhibits and astronaut simulators made it all come to life, and I felt like I was part of something huge. It’s the perfect destination for any space-obsessed kid — it ignites their imagination and gives them a hands-on, real-world connection to space history and science. Plus, the opportunity to meet real astronauts and learn about their journeys is truly out-of-this-world!”

The Astro Trail in Tucson, Arizona

Tony Rowell/Getty Images

Thanks to decades of strict light-pollution laws, Tucson is known for its exceptionally dark skies. Accordingly, it’s home to some truly world-class observatories, research centers, and public astronomy programs — and families can explore it all along Tucson’s Astro Trail. What is the Astro Trail? It’s essentially a map of all the astronomical attractions in the area, including observatories, planetariums, air and space museums, and parks like Saguaro National Park (the world’s ninth Urban Night Sky Place).

You can explore ‘em all using the downloadable free digital guide. Kids can collect stamps, score discounts, and even win prizes while you gaze up at night skies so stunning they look unreal.

Kennedy Space Center & Florida’s Space Coast in Florida

Florida's Space Coast

If you want a lot of bang for you buck, it might be time to book a trip to Cape Canaveral, Florida. The crown jewel of Florida’s Space Coast, the area boasts the world’s busiest rocket launch site where, yes, your kiddo can see one lift off in real time. Monthly launches make it easy to time your trip just right, and you can also hit other space-centric attractions nearby, including Space View Park (the first and only park in America that honors astronauts and the women and men who helped our country lead the world in space exploration) and The American Space Museum.

But if witnessing a rocket launch is high on your kid’s bucket list, definitely add the Kennedy Space Center to your itinerary. Keri Baugh, a New England-based travel writer who runs the family travel blog Bon Voyage With Kids, knows a thing or two about space: Her husband works in the space industry as an analyst. So, she speaks from experience when she says Kennedy Space Center is a “hands-down, must-see experience” for families. (It even blew her husband away!)

“From meeting a real-life astronaut to seeing and touring — and getting to touch, in some cases — real spacecraft to interactive activities, it is an awe-inspiring destination. My children loved seeing the Atlantis space shuttle up close, getting to meet and receive the signature of an astronaut, seeing rocket launching pads, touching buttons, and just being up close and personal with the space experience.”

Trying to pull double-duty by hitting both the theme parks and the Space Coast during your Florida-cation? You could stay at Grande Lakes Orlando, a sprawling 500-acre resort with an add-on package that allows guests to embark on an exclusive journey with the brand-new Kennedy Space Center Helicopter Tour experience. The one-day expedition can be customized to suit guests’ preferences, whisking you off on a private tour with panoramic views.

Space Center Houston in Houston, Texas

Space Center Houston

They don’t call her “Space City” for nothing! Houston is home to the official visitor center of NASA Johnson Space Center, which houses over 400 super cool and space-y artifacts. You’ll be able to see the world-famous Apollo 17 command module, explore a comprehensive collection of spacesuits, enter a replica of the NASA 905 shuttle carrier aircraft, and take a tram tour of the space center.

Oh, and you can gaze at the largest exhibit of moon rocks on public display in the world through the Lunar Sample Laboratory Facility. And, brace yourself for this one, your kid can even touch a 3.8 billion-year-old moon rock in the Starship Gallery. I mean, if that won’t give your kid bragging rights for the remainder of the school year, I don’t know what will.

Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah

Michael Whitworth/Getty Images

For outdoorsy kids or those who do better in wide open spaces, plan a visit to one of the U.S.’s certified International Dark Sky Parks. Although more than a dozen national parks bear this distinction, Bryce Canyon stands out for its robust family-friendly offerings. In fact, the park hosts more than 100 astronomy programs a year, all led by rangers and volunteers.

These programs include constellation tours, full moon hikes, a Night Sky Telescope Program during the summer, as well as the Bryce Canyon Astronomy Festival every June. And it goes without saying, a trip here means all the stargazing a space-obsessed heart could hope for — top-notch stargazing, at that, since it’s one of the few places left in the U.S. free of light pollution.

Moonshot Museum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh's Moonshot Museum

Honestly, people have been sleeping on Pittsburgh. It’s such a fantastic family vacation spot! Incentivizing you even further to visit is the city’s Moonshot Museum. Newly opened in 2022, it’s the first space museum in Pennsylvania and the first museum of its kind in the world — one that focuses on career and community readiness for the 21st-century space industry. Fittingly, it affords visitors the unparalleled opportunity to see real spacecraft being built in real time through massive floor-to-ceiling windows. Also (and how cool is this?!), it doubles as a mission control center guiding spacecraft to the moon.

Pair it with a trip to the nearby North Shore to visit the Daniel G and Carole L Kamin Science Center, which offers four floors of interactive exhibits like the newly opened Mars: The Next Giant Leap. Trust, your kid will be over the moon (pun fully intended, and I make no apologies).

The Caracol Mayan Ruins in Belize, Central America

Dan Hallman/Getty Images

For an adventure that blends history and the stars, head to the Caracol Mayan Ruins in Belize. Celestial observation is an important part of Maya civilization, so the ancient Mayans designed a complex of temples to help them interpret the stars. Proof that humans have been obsessed with the cosmos for thousands of years! Begin your visit with a guided tour to discover how the Maya utilized astronomy to interpret the will of the gods and guide their daily actions.

Between guided tours about Mayan astronomy and Belize’s low light pollution (perfect for stargazing), this trip might just be the one that furthers your child’s love for space while sparking their interest in history. Bonus: Belize is a relatively close and affordable destination from the U.S., and its official language is English, making it a great intro to international travel.

Starfest & Dark Sky Preserves in Ontario, Canada

While any dark sky preserve will get you a fantastic stargazing getaway, Ontario holds a special place in the hearts of many space enthusiasts. For starters, the province has numerous designated Dark Sky Preserves that you can visit, including Killarney Provincial Park, Quetico Provincial Park, Lake Superior Provincial Park, Manitoulin Eco Park, Bruce Peninsula National Park, and Fathom Five National Marine Park.

But Ontario is also home to Starfest, an annual “star party” hosted by the New York Astronomical Association. “There are tons of telescopes to peek through, engaging lectures, and a big campground with everything a family needs: facilities, showers, even a pool. The skies get pitch dark, so it’s perfect for stargazing,” says Echo Wang, founder of Cool Travel Vibes, whose family went for the first time last year and was blown away by the experience.

“Tour of the Stars” at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa in Maui, Hawaii

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

Like the idea of a vacation where you can soak up the sun and surf, but where your budding astromer can also get their fill of the cosmos? Maui’s Hyatt Regency, set on 40 oceanfront acres along Maui’s renowned Ka’anapali Beach, offers a gateway to the stars. Guests can explore the universe with Hawaii’s only recreational telescope, a 16-inch reflector affectionately (and hilariously) dubbed the “Great White.” The hotel’s exclusive rooftop astronomy program, led by a NASA ambassador, allows you to identify stars, planets, and galaxies from a nine-story-high vantage point. Is it any wonder this astrotourism experience earned Hyatt Regency Maui the title of World’s Top Hotel for Stargazing?

Oh, and if you bring the grandparents along to spend time with the kids one night, you could try The Romance Tour — it elevates the astrotourism experience with sparkling wine and chocolate-covered strawberries.

The Loines Observatory & More in Nantucket, Massachusetts

Loines Observatory

OK, sure, you probably think of summer beach vibes when you think of Nantucket. What you probably didn’t know is that it’s also a bit of a stargazer’s paradise — and nowhere is that more evident than at Greydon House, where guests get exclusive access to the Maria Mitchell Association’s Loines Observatory.

Named after the first female astronomer in the U.S., the observatory houses a refurbished antique 8-inch Alvan Clark telescope and a 24-inch research telescope. And since Nantucket floats 30 miles off the coast of mainland Massachusetts, the night sky there is nearly void of light pollution.

“Area 51” & UFO Lore in Nevada & New Mexico

Roswell, New Mexico

They say “the truth is out there,” but hey, so are some great family-friendly adventures for space freaks like us. While you can’t exactly tour the real Area 51 (although I’m sure people have tried), your kids will still get a kick out of diving into UFO lore in the surrounding areas.

“The chance to learn about UFO lore, the history of military aviation, and even the possibility of alien encounters is pure magic,” says The Perennial Style’s Flowers. “Visiting nearby museums like the International UFO Museum in Roswell or exploring the Nevada Desert on guided tours helps feed that sense of wonder about the unknown. It’s a great mix of adventure, history, and sci-fi curiosity that will leave kids — and even adults — wondering what might really be out there!"

Disney World in Orlando, Florida

Disney World

Listen, haters gonna hate, but I wholeheartedly believe Disney deserves a spot on this list… and I’m not the only one. Kelsey Rahenkamp with MickeyTravels gushes, “Space lovers should not discredit the space-themed activities located at Walt Disney World in Epcot. While this park has some fiction-based attractions where you can shoot off into space and save the galaxy in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, this park also offers a more realistic space experience. Mission: Space allows riders to have a life-like experience where you embark on your own mission to space! Riders can choose between a more intense experience that uses a centrifuge that spins and tilts to simulate the speed and G-forces of a spacecraft launch and reentry, or a gentler experience is also available for those who want the experience without the g-force experience.”

She and Bon Voyage With Kids’ expert Baugh both agree that the ultra-immersive Space 220 restaurant at Epcot is a must as well. “The whole experience at this thematic restaurant, from the time you check in to riding the elevator to the ‘space station’ to dining with your kid-friendly galactic beverage while being surrounded by outer space, is an incredibly immersive experience,” says Baugh. “Kids are also given collectible cards. My kids and my husband were awe-inspired at this dining experience, and my husband noted the realistic touches, from his own space expertise [as a space analyst].”

And while you’re at Disney, might as well swing by Magic Kingdom to hit galactic-themed rides like Astro Orbiter, Space Mountain, and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin (even Tron sort of fits here).

Kosmos Stargazing Resort and Spa in Mosca, Colorado

Kosmos Stargazing Resort and Spa

Near the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, this unique resort includes 20 luxurious telescope-equipped villas so you can stargaze right from your own private deck. Thanks to an on-site planetarium and observatory, guests can enjoy expert-led immersive stargazing experiences, and since the resort is located in a Bortle Class 2 Dark Sky Site, it’s ideal for astrophotography and other night-sky exploration.

But honestly, with 12 International Dark Sky Parks and numerous certified dark-sky communities, you can’t really go wrong with Colorado as a stargazing destination. Families can join full-moon hikes, follow self-guided tours like “Colorado Stargazing: Experience the Night,” or book guided tours through companies like AstroTours.org that allow locals and visitors alike the opportunity to experience the true magic of Colorado’s star-filled skies.

Victoria in British Columbia, Canada

The Centre of the Universe

The coastal city of Victoria may be buzzing with culture, but it’s also somewhat of a stargazing mecca thanks to its close proximity to dark-sky locations. A peak example? Cattle Point Urban Star Park, a 70+-acre haven for night sky viewing.

To really lean into the whole experience, book a stay at the Parkside Hotel & Spa, which encourages visitors to explore the skies through two stargazing packages in collaboration with The Centre of the Universe, a renowned astronomical education facility. The first, Spectacular Stargazing, offers guests a one-night private patio setup for stargazing — cozy lounge chairs, blankets, and pillows around a crackling fire pit, a treat cart with star-themed sugar cookies and hot chocolate to warm up, as well as books, sky maps, star finders, and a high-quality telescope. The second, more budget-friendly option, the Celestial Exploration package, pares things down with cozy blankets, the trail map, the virtual guide, and a pair of binoculars for a DIY stargazing adventure.

Joshua Tree National Park & Borrego Springs in Greater Palm Springs, California

Asim Bharwani/Getty Images

Joshua Tree National Park is iconic for its alien landscapes, but its night skies are just as notable. In fact, Joshua Tree is one of two International Dark Sky Parks in Greater Palm Springs, with Borrego Springs being the other. Visitors to the area can book guided stargazing tours complete with telescopes, blankets, and constellation storytelling.

If you stay at the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage, you’ll also have access to a daily solar scope program for a daytime peek at the sun, along with nightly stargazing sessions. From there, visitors can easily make a trip to the Rancho Mirage Library & Observatory during public observation nights for drop-in access to the PlaneWave Instruments CDK 700 telescope, while astronomers and docents on-site teach fun facts about space.

Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland

Visit Rovaniemi

Finnish Lapland is one of the best places in the world to witness a truly spectacular celestial event: the Northern Lights. Making the experience even more memorable, families can view the extraordinary green-and-purple night-sky action from glass igloos or even on a reindeer safari under the stars.

But also, the area is the official hometown of Santa Claus! So you get to see the aurora borealis, visit the North Pole, and meet good ol’ Kris Kringle — all in one trip. Your kid will feel like they’ve landed in a cosmic snow globe.

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit

Are you more keen on glamping than camping? Look into the Suite Stars Camp at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit. This special package transforms the terrace of a two- or three- bedroom family residence suite into an enchanting starlit campsite with a setup: cozy teepees with fairy lights, galaxy-themed cookies, and a high-quality telescope for exploring the night sky. It’s like the most luxurious space-themed sleepover ever!

The experience also includes a one-hour session with a professional astronomer, a three-hour nanny service to help engage little ones, a bottle of champagne with gourmet cheeseboard for parents, a complimentary 50-minute massage at the spa for one adult, a 50% savings on round-trip private airport transfers, a personalized in-suite cocktail hour with a private bartender, and daily in-suite amenities including fresh fruit, crudités, and petit fours. After the stargazing fun ends, families can head to the Kids Club for a private movie night with popcorn, ice cream, and other classic movie treats.

Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum

You had to know this one was coming, right? No “space kid” bucket list would be complete without a stop at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. From artifacts like the Apollo 11 command module to moon rocks and more, this free museum sets the standard. And while you’re in the area, you can double-up by heading to the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center near Dulles Airport, home to the Space Shuttle Discovery. Talk about a twofer!