New Safety Regulations For Infant Loungers Are Now In Effect

In 2023, NBC News released a tragic report that infant loungers — pillows intended for infants to rest on under parental supervision — were associated with 21 infant deaths from December 2015 to September 2021. Further investigation by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) — which had been aware of issues with such products in the past — ultimately uncovered 79 deaths and 124 injuries between 2010 and 2022.

As a result of these revelations, and the urging of lawmakers, the agency issued new regulations for infant loungers last year that have at last gone into effect.

As of May 5 of this year, any new infant cushion or lounger must meet a new safety standard established to reduce the risk of injury from suffocation, entrapment, and falls. New products must also be tested for firmness and the geometry. For example: the soft, raised sides of some loungers may have led parents to erroneously believe they provide comfortable protection for an infant. Not only do they not, but they could increase the risk of suffocation. Similarly, the regulation also prohibits infant restraints, which could give caretakers a false sense of security about the product’s ability to keep a baby safe, even while unattended.

New products must also include “clear and strongly worded on-product warning labels.”

“These rules will help keep babies safe and give parents peace of mind at a time when their little ones are most vulnerable,” said Gabe Knight, senior safety policy analyst for Consumer Reports in a press release. “Baby loungers are not safe for infant sleep,” Knight continued. “But if a parent does mistakenly allow their baby to sleep in one, that shouldn’t come with a risk of serious injury or death. This safety standard is a helpful backstop for sleep-deprived parents and caregivers of young infants.”

Since products manufactured prior to this change will still be available for sale, including and especially on the second-hand market, the agency encourages parents to check the manufacturing date of infant loungers and cushions to ensure they meet post-May 5, 2025 standards. Further, they should look for firm, flat surfaces — avoiding deep contours and overly soft padding — and avoid using loungers marketed for sleep purposes — it is not safe.

As ever, infant loungers should only be used when baby is awake and supervised.