210+ Adorable Nicknames For Your Girlfriend That'll Make Her Swoon

“A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”

One aspect of relationships that you probably either find endearing or super annoying, is couples having nicknames for each other. Sure, a lot of people have nicknames based on their actual first names (shout out to all the Annies, Lizzies, Bobbies, and Hanks out there). But the nicknames you give your significant other are different. These are used as ways to show affection for the other person — not trying to shorten their name.

And sometimes, no matter how embarrassing, those nicknames have a way of making your lover feel special. It’s also a great way to get out of trouble or unruffle feathers if you’ve made your boo mad. Nicknames are unique, personal, and restricted to certain people, so if you have one for your lover, you’ve entered sweet heart territory. (Congrats!)

Most of the time, the nicknames you give your girlfriend or boyfriend are specific to the person you’re with at the time. So if your nickname for your previous girlfriend was “Schmoopie,” you probably will use another one after that. But if you’re in the market for a nickname for your girlfriend, here are a few suggestions.

  1. Honey
  2. Honey Pie
  3. Babe
  4. Love
  5. Beautiful
  6. Gorgeous
  7. Sweetie
  8. Cutie Pie
  9. Light of my Life
  10. My better Half
  11. Boo
  12. Boo Boo
  13. Darling
  14. Angel
  15. Sweet Pea
  16. Lovey
  17. Toots
  18. Dollface
  19. Main Squeeze
  20. Snooki
  21. My Queen
  22. One Who Is Always Right
  23. Cutie Patootie
  24. Cuddle Muffin
  25. Sweetheart
  26. Kitty
  27. My Treasure
  28. Snookipuss
  29. Future Wife
  30. Honey Bunny
  31. Pancakes
  32. Cuddle Cakes
  33. Cookie
  34. Cupcake
  35. Hot Lips
  36. Princess
  37. Pinky
  38. Deborah
  39. Buttercup
  40. Sweetie Pie
  41. Sugar Lips
  42. Bootylicious
  43. Baby Girl
  44. Bunny
  45. Carebear
  46. Chica
  47. Mama
  48. Kissy Face
  49. Bella
  50. Dreamgirl
  51. Divine One
  52. Ms. Hottie
  53. Lovebug
  54. Ms. Universe
  55. Juliette
  56. Pretty Face
  57. Watermelon
  58. Pickle
  59. Sugarplum
  60. Star
  61. Twinkles
  62. Yummy
  63. Bright Eyes
  64. Bombshell
  65. Knockout
  66. Fairy Love
  67. Flower
  68. Pretty Lady
  69. Sparky
  70. Butterfly
  71. Vixen
  72. Apple
  73. Waffle
  74. Speedy
  75. Tiny
  76. Teacup
  77. Doughnut
  78. Shortie
  79. Boss
  80. Perfection
  81. Dimples
  82. Genius
  83. Smiley
  84. Sprinkles
  85. Peanut
  86. Chief
  87. Superwoman
  88. Wonder Woman
  89. Fly Girl
  90. Sweet Thang
  91. Sugar Mama
  92. Captain
  93. Magic
  94. Honeybun Bun
  95. Lucky Charm
  96. My rose
  97. Juicy
  98. Beanie
  99. Dove
  100. Snowflake
  101. Tulip
  102. Water Lily
  103. Snugglepuff
  104. Heaven
  105. Huggles
  106. Bootie Pants
  107. Boo Thang
  108. Goddess
  109. Yo Girlfriend
  110. Slick
  111. Sunshine Pants
  112. Pudding Pie
  113. Butter
  114. Champ
  115. Mariposa (Spanish)
  116. Cariña (Spanish)
  117. Gatinha (Brazilian Portuguese)
  118. Meri Jaan (Hindi)
  119. Lubov (Russian)
  120. Cara (Italian)
  121. Piccolina (Italian)
  122. Zaika (Russian)
  123. Amorina (Italian)
  124. Principessa (Italian)
  125. Linda (Spanish)
  126. Mi Alma (Spanish)
  127. Hermosa (Spanish)
  128. Jaan (Hindi)
  129. Elskede (Danish)
  130. Snoepje (Dutch)
  131. Mon Chou (French)
  132. Schatz (German)
  133. Liebling (German)
  134. Cuore Mio (Italian)
  135. Vita Mia (Italian)
  136. Topolina (Italian)
  137. Piccola (Italian)
  138. Agapi Mou (Greek for “my love”)
  139. Amante (Spanish for “secret lover”)
  140. Ashkim (Turkish for “spiritual love”)
  141. Baba Ganoush (a Lebanese dish)
  142. Babochka (Russian for “butterfly”)
  143. Moya Golubushka (Russian for “my little love”)
  144. Azucar (Spanish for “sugar”)
  145. Bichito (Spanish for “little bug”)
  146. Bombon (Spanish for “chocolate piece”)
  147. Chiqui (Spanish for “Chiquito,” or “something tiny”)
  148. Baby Face
  149. Rosebud
  150. Muffin
  151. Hon’
  152. Honey Bunch
  153. Candy
  154. Candy Eyes
  155. Caramel
  156. Gummie Bear
  157. Peaches
  158. Peach-O
  159. Tootsie Roll
  160. Lolipop
  161. Fruit Loop
  162. Donut
  163. Monkey Muffins
  164. Waffles
  165. Sprinkles
  166. Cuddle Cake
  167. Dumpling
  168. Sweet Butt
  169. Sweet Cakes
  170. Sweet Pea
  171. Poppy
  172. Sweetkins
  173. Sugar Smacks
  174. Snuggle Muffin
  175. Honey Bee
  176. Jellybean
  177. Love Muffin
  178. Beloved
  179. Toffee
  180. Marshymallow
  181. Marshmallow
  182. Fluffernutter
  183. Duckling
  184. Bee’s Knees
  185. Beanie
  186. Lovebird
  187. Baby Boo
  188. Sunflower
  189. Sunny
  190. Star Shine
  191. Bunny Bee
  192. Milady
  193. My Lady
  194. Emerald
  195. Cute Eyes
  196. Peachy Pie
  197. Sleeping Beauty
  198. Habibi Albi (Arabic for “love of my heart”)
  199. Ya Rouhi (Arabic for “you are my soul”)
  200. Mon Mignon (French for “my cutie”)
  201. A Rúnsearc (Irish for “my secret love”)
  202. Luce Dei Miei Occhi (Italian for “light of my eyes”)
  203. Solnishko (Russian for “little sunshine”)
  204. Motek (Hebrew for “sweetheart” or “honey”)
  205. Chemo tkbilo (Georgian for “my sweetie”)
  206. Sikvarulo (Georgian for “my love”)
  207. XĪNGĀN (Chinese for “heart and liver” but denotes the most beloved person in one’s life.)
  208. BǍOBÈI (Chinese for “treasure” but used as endearment as “baby” among younger couples.)
  209. Starlight
  210. Starry Eyes
  211. Smoke Show
  212. Manna
  213. Tesoro (Italian for “treasure”)

One More Note About Nicknames

Nicknames typically need to hold meaning. Sure, you can fall into the “babe” and “honey” line. And that is fine. But, the best nicknames will always have a special meaning — often that only the two of you will understand. Maybe you called her “bunny” because she wiggles her nose or likes to have sex… a lot. Maybe she is a mini Alex Trebek, so you called her JEOPARDY! It may not seem romantic on the surface, but she will appreciate you recognizing her for her brain. If she is a ginger with an Anne of Green Gables obsession? You might even get away with calling her “Carrots.” What is she good at? What is she obsessed with? What do you enjoy doing together? Nicknames can just be cute pet names with no meaning. But, if you can find a way to personalize it, it will mean that much more to her… and you.

