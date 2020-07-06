210+ Adorable Nicknames For Your Girlfriend That'll Make Her Swoon

One aspect of relationships that you probably either find endearing or super annoying, is couples having nicknames for each other. Sure, a lot of people have nicknames based on their actual first names (shout out to all the Annies, Lizzies, Bobbies, and Hanks out there). But the nicknames you give your significant other are different. These are used as ways to show affection for the other person — not trying to shorten their name.

And sometimes, no matter how embarrassing, those nicknames have a way of making your lover feel special. It’s also a great way to get out of trouble or unruffle feathers if you’ve made your boo mad. Nicknames are unique, personal, and restricted to certain people, so if you have one for your lover, you’ve entered sweet heart territory. (Congrats!)

Most of the time, the nicknames you give your girlfriend or boyfriend are specific to the person you’re with at the time. So if your nickname for your previous girlfriend was “Schmoopie,” you probably will use another one after that. But if you’re in the market for a nickname for your girlfriend, here are a few suggestions.

Honey Honey Pie Babe Love Beautiful Gorgeous Sweetie Cutie Pie Light of my Life My better Half Boo Boo Boo Darling Angel Sweet Pea Lovey Toots Dollface Main Squeeze Snooki My Queen One Who Is Always Right Cutie Patootie Cuddle Muffin Sweetheart Kitty My Treasure Snookipuss Future Wife Honey Bunny Pancakes Cuddle Cakes Cookie Cupcake Hot Lips Princess Pinky Deborah Buttercup Sweetie Pie Sugar Lips Bootylicious Baby Girl Bunny Carebear Chica Mama Kissy Face Bella Dreamgirl Divine One Ms. Hottie Lovebug Ms. Universe Juliette Pretty Face Watermelon Pickle Sugarplum Star Twinkles Yummy Bright Eyes Bombshell Knockout Fairy Love Flower Pretty Lady Sparky Butterfly Vixen Apple Waffle Speedy Tiny Teacup Doughnut Shortie Boss Perfection Dimples Genius Smiley Sprinkles Peanut Chief Superwoman Wonder Woman Fly Girl Sweet Thang Sugar Mama Captain Magic Honeybun Bun Lucky Charm My rose Juicy Beanie Dove Snowflake Tulip Water Lily Snugglepuff Heaven Huggles Bootie Pants Boo Thang Goddess Yo Girlfriend Slick Sunshine Pants Pudding Pie Butter Champ Mariposa (Spanish) Cariña (Spanish) Gatinha (Brazilian Portuguese) Meri Jaan (Hindi) Lubov (Russian) Cara (Italian) Piccolina (Italian) Zaika (Russian) Amorina (Italian) Principessa (Italian) Linda (Spanish) Mi Alma (Spanish) Hermosa (Spanish) Jaan (Hindi) Elskede (Danish) Snoepje (Dutch) Mon Chou (French) Schatz (German) Liebling (German) Cuore Mio (Italian) Vita Mia (Italian) Topolina (Italian) Piccola (Italian) Agapi Mou (Greek for “my love”) Amante (Spanish for “secret lover”) Ashkim (Turkish for “spiritual love”) Baba Ganoush (a Lebanese dish) Babochka (Russian for “butterfly”) Moya Golubushka (Russian for “my little love”) Azucar (Spanish for “sugar”) Bichito (Spanish for “little bug”) Bombon (Spanish for “chocolate piece”) Chiqui (Spanish for “Chiquito,” or “something tiny”) Baby Face Rosebud Muffin Hon’ Honey Bunch Candy Candy Eyes Caramel Gummie Bear Peaches Peach-O Tootsie Roll Lolipop Fruit Loop Donut Monkey Muffins Waffles Sprinkles Cuddle Cake Dumpling Sweet Butt Sweet Cakes Sweet Pea Poppy Sweetkins Sugar Smacks Snuggle Muffin Honey Bee Jellybean Love Muffin Beloved Toffee Marshymallow Marshmallow Fluffernutter Duckling Bee’s Knees Beanie Lovebird Baby Boo Sunflower Sunny Star Shine Bunny Bee Milady My Lady Emerald Cute Eyes Peachy Pie Sleeping Beauty Habibi Albi (Arabic for “love of my heart”) Ya Rouhi (Arabic for “you are my soul”) Mon Mignon (French for “my cutie”) A Rúnsearc (Irish for “my secret love”) Luce Dei Miei Occhi (Italian for “light of my eyes”) Solnishko (Russian for “little sunshine”) Motek (Hebrew for “sweetheart” or “honey”) Chemo tkbilo (Georgian for “my sweetie”) Sikvarulo (Georgian for “my love”) XĪNGĀN (Chinese for “heart and liver” but denotes the most beloved person in one’s life.) BǍOBÈI (Chinese for “treasure” but used as endearment as “baby” among younger couples.) Starlight Starry Eyes Smoke Show Manna Tesoro (Italian for “treasure”)

One More Note About Nicknames

Nicknames typically need to hold meaning. Sure, you can fall into the “babe” and “honey” line. And that is fine. But, the best nicknames will always have a special meaning — often that only the two of you will understand. Maybe you called her “bunny” because she wiggles her nose or likes to have sex… a lot. Maybe she is a mini Alex Trebek, so you called her JEOPARDY! It may not seem romantic on the surface, but she will appreciate you recognizing her for her brain. If she is a ginger with an Anne of Green Gables obsession? You might even get away with calling her “Carrots.” What is she good at? What is she obsessed with? What do you enjoy doing together? Nicknames can just be cute pet names with no meaning. But, if you can find a way to personalize it, it will mean that much more to her… and you.