The Best Patio Coolers & Carts To Keep Your Rosé Extra Chilled This Summer

Hello, patio season! Oh how we’ve missed you. And with patio season, comes patio coolers — because what’s a patio without a beverage? You’ll want to keep your beverages cold when the summer sun heats up: whether you’re hosting a backyard shining, going camping, or simply want a sleek set up for at-home happy hour, or have a chill wine night, an outdoor cooler is key to a comfortable outdoors hosting situation. That way you, the host, won’t constantly be leaving the conversation about neighborhood gossip to freshen up someone’s drink, tracking dirt and mosquitoes inside with you (if you are looking for some kid-friendly bug spray, we’ve got that too).

We’ve rounded up the 9 best outdoor coolers, from cooler carts to cooler tables to old school (but high tech) beverage coolers, so your rosé can be chilled, just like you deserve.

Best Patio Cooler Carts

Pool party, here we come! While the wicker cooler trolly features refrigeration that will keep your drinks cool for 48 hours – like we can party that long anymore – the bottom shelves provide storage for snacks and other party essentials, and the side display area gives you plenty of room to set down your drink and refill, if necessary. (Trust us, it’ll be necessary.) Once the party’s over, the clean-up is easy as can be too, thanks to the convenient drain plug. Holds up to 100 cans and 50+ bottles.

One Reviewer Says: “This is a beautiful and sturdy product. It’s on the larger size, so measure correctly. The company provides phenomenal customer service. I highly recommend this!”

A bit similar in looks to the cooler chest above, this one by Clevr is made from alloy steel. Weighing in at 37 pounds, this chest will help keep your beverages ice cold during your next summer party or barbecue. This model is a crowd favorite, earning 4.7 out of five stars.

One Reviewer Says: “This is a pretty decent ice chest. Love the casters and it rolls very easily. I load it up directly from the garage refrigerator and wheel it right to the patio. In the shade, the ice will last all day and if not opened continuously, into the next day.”

This ultra-classy portable cooler may as well be a permanent fixture in your backyard this summer. While it’s easy to move around – with two side handles, four casters and two that lock – it’s also easy to include this cooler as a piece of patio decor. It holds up to 110 12-ounce cans with extra room for ice, and that bottom shelf will hold all the extra goodies you’ll need for a shindig. Once the party’s over, simply pull the drain plug for a quick and easy clean up.

One Reviewer Says: “We've had several standing coolers in the past years and this is the best ever! Totally worth the price. Heavy-duty, seams are well sealed, the shelf below is handy and doesn't collect water. Our libations stayed cold for THREE DAYS in the cooler on our back deck. What a nice surprise! I suggest buying the waterproof cover and it'll be easy to store on your patio.”

Invite this iron 18-quart cooler to your next barbecue. This cooler was created to help you use it with ease. On the side, there’s a bottle opener and bottle cap catcher attached. There’s also a drain to help you easily drain and clean the cooler when the party’s over. There are wheels for easy transport, and wheel locks to make sure your cooler isn’t rolling over to your neighbor’s house.

One Reviewer Says: “Easy to put together and it looks good. It kept our beverages cold overnight. No more bending down to the cooler. Love it.”

We’re a sucker for this cooler color — it’s like party decor in and of itself (although it’s available in other shades). It’s super convenient, as it has an easy-to-open lid and spacious room for all your beverages, as well as a drain for when your party has wrapped up. It’s made of steel, so it keeps drinks cold for up to 36 hours, and can hold up to 110 cans. Plus! It has wheels so you can easily move it around.

One Reviewer Says: “We have use this cooler to hold 100 live crabs and to hold drinks for several parties in just this first month that we've had it. It is spacious, looks great, took ten minutes to assemble. I love the color (the blue) and have gotten so many compliments on it. I bought it as an early Father's Day present for my husband, and he really loves it. Would buy again!”

Best Wooden Patio Cooler:

Looking for a smaller cooler to start out? You might want to take a look at this 45 quart cooler from Backyard Expressions. Available in gray or rustic brown, it’s a great starter if you’ve just started hosting parties — or, have a smaller guest list. They also sell this in two larger sizes when you’re ready to upgrade, but the smaller version here can hold approximately 45 cans and ice.

One Reviewer Says: “I got this for my husband for Father’s Day early and he loved it. It’s good quality wood, the inside steel is very sturdy and the decorations make it really special. The bottle opener is super handy and we really use that quite a bit even when we don’t have anything in the cooler itself so it’s multi functional! It looks great on my porch. He liked it so much we got 2 more for my sons at their new places. It takes less than an hour to put together and only takes one person.”

Multi-Functioning Coolers

Sometimes, a cooler is just a cooler. Other times, it can double as a foosball table. If you’re looking to entertain a lot this summer, this cooler will surely get a lot of attention. Weighing in at 40 pounds, this cooler is made from alloy steel and includes a bottom shelf for extra storage. It also has wheels, so it’s easy to transport around.

One Reviewer Says: “Such a fun cooler. We took it to church for a Sunday School picnic. The kids played for a bottle of soda...everyone won of course. It was a big hit. Even the teens came over and played. We also took it to a family BBQ. It was a hit there too.”

If only all side tables could keep our Champagne chilled….Consider this side table the perfect accessory to patio furniture or a hot tub, with its 7.5 gallon drink storage that can hold up to 40 12-ounce cans with ice. The top pops up to be used as a cocktail table, with your beverages just a reach away. Dimensions: 19.5” diameter x 33.2” height.

One Reviewer Says: “We love this outside near the pool to keep cold drinks handy during the day. This product is so versatile, serving as both a pretty table, and a cooler. I love the when you open the lid, you can leave your items on top and still access the drinks inside. works very well and the color choice is fantastic. Goes well with our outdoor decor and is not too fussy. It's also sturdy and was easy to put together.”

This small-yet-mighty cooler has a bar attached, which is great for fans of mixed drinks. You can also use it as a coffee bar if you want, storing colder items like milk and cream below. The cooler section can hold one hundred thirty 12-ounce cans or 65 bottles — which is pretty impressive. When it comes to gatherings, extra space is always appreciated — and this little table can mean the difference between a good party and a great party. It also comes in dark gray and teal.

One Reviewer Says: “We just got this and it was easy to put together - just had to put on the legs. There’s a good amount of space for ice and drinks and we received an extra plug for the cooler.”